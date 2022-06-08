It's a homecoming for Ryan Miller and family to attend unveiling of Greater Buffalo Sports Hall class

Ryan Miller was more than happy to get a chance to spend a few days in Buffalo. Getting selected for induction by the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame afforded his family the chance.

"Excited. I was just looking for a chance to get back with the family and definitely honored they would consider me so soon after retirement," the former Sabres goalie said prior to a news conference to announce the class Wednesday in Riverworks. "It feels weird that it’s been, what, eight years? I leave town and now I get to come back with my family, the two kids, a few more years of experience in hockey. I'm just in a different place in life. It's fun to come back."

Inside the NHL: Ryan Miller memories abound after retirement announcement When you covered the Sabres in those post-lockout years, Miller's locker was the place to be most days, Mike Harrington says.

Miller was dealt by the Sabres to the St. Louis Blues at the trade deadline in 2014 and went on to Vancouver and Anaheim, capping his career with the Ducks last season. He finished with 391 wins, tops in NHL history among American goalies and 14th on the all-time list. He is the Sabres' all-time leader 284, putting him 50 ahead of Dominik Hasek.

Miller's wife, Noureen DeWulf, and his children are on the trip with him. Miller's son, Bodhi, is 7 and his daughter, Kaia, was born April 4.

"We get to go home and kind of have a nice family celebration of what Buffalo meant to me over the years. Another chance to say thanks," said Miller, 41. "It's been kind of in the family folklore. Bodhi’s born in Vancouver and he’s had the experience of watching me there a little bit and having more awareness in Anaheim. But Buffalo is always that bit of folklore that he can kind of put a real presence to, putting boots on the ground, see things and show him kind of how important everything was to us."

Inside the NHL: To get good in goal, sometimes teams just have to be lucky It seems like the key to finding a true No. 1 goaltender in hockey may be much like the hot-button topic of how to build a bullpen in baseball. Get lucky.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Miller, who still lives in Southern California, said he's hoping to take the family to Niagara Falls and past his former home in the Elmwood Village, as well as to KeyBank Center. That's where he helped lead the Sabres to back-to-back Eastern Conference finals in 2006 and 2007, as well as a Northeast Division title in 2010. Miller was going to serve as goalie coach for Team USA at the Beijing Olympics, but that trip was shelved when the NHL pulled out of the Games. He's currently helping NHL executives Colin Campbell and Kay Whitmore in the league's hockey operations department.

"I always feel like this is where I kind of grew up. I went to college in my hometown (Michigan State in East Lansing), and then this is my chance to kind of step out on my own and, also, this was my first professional step," he said. "So a lot of firsts for me here, and there’s a great part of my career and a lot of great memories."

Inside the Sabres: Predicting which unrestricted free agents return For once, the Buffalo Sabres enter the offseason without significant holes to fill in their lineup.

Other inductees on hand for Wednesday's meet-and-greet reception were former Olean coach Jeff Anastasia, the winningest boys coach in Western New York history; Representatives of the Cott family, multi-sport stars known most prominently in the baseball ranks; sport fisherman Jim Hanley; Jim Nowicki, founder and director of the Suburu 4-Mile Chase, as well as a prominent member of the local softball and basketball officiating communities; 2016 Olympic rowing gold medalist Emily Regan, a three-sport star at Nichols; equestrian Susan Schoellkopf, owner and operater of SBS Farms; and Tim Winn, who led La Salle High School to a pair of state basketball titles and then was a key player on St. Bonaventure's 2000 NCAA Tournament team.

Inducted posthumously will be Bob Kauffman, a three-time NBA all-star over four seasons with the Buffalo Braves; Gordie Bukaty, the former Lackawanna High four-sport star and football coach who also played football at UB; women's wrestling pioneer Cora Livingston; and longtime Porter Cup tournament director William "Doc" McMahon.

The Hall's board of directors announced the Sweet Home girls volleyball team as the winner of its third annual "Team of Distinction" Award. The Panthers, coached by 1997 Hall inductee Sally Kus, set a then-national record by winning 292 consecutive matches from 1978-1987. In 1996, Volleyball Magazine recognized the Sweet Home program as the nation’s best in the sport’s 100-year history.

Inside the NHL: Sabres' development takes another step with Amerks' trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs Even if the outlook was bleak for the Rochester Amerks to make the playoffs, they said the players were getting that type of experience because of all the win-or-go homes in the final weeks of the schedule.

The Dick Gallagher Legacy Award for passion regarding high school sports will be awarded to Bills play-by-play man John Murphy. The board also announced its 10 recipients of grants from its Amateur Sports Development Fund, which has awarded more than $200,000 since its inception.

The Class of 2022 brings total membership in the Hall to 376 since it was formed in 1991. The class will be enshrined during the annual induction dinner this fall in Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The date is to be announced.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.