It seems unlikely Sabres will use injured Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark again this season

The Buffalo Sabres haven't officially ruled out a return for either of their two regular goalies. But it seems likely that neither Carter Hutton nor Linus Ullmark will be back this season and the net will belong to Dustin Tokarski and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen the rest of the way.

Luukkonen will make his second NHL start tonight in Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers. Following the morning skate, interim coach Don Granato said Hutton suffered a setback in his recuperation from a left leg injury he suffered early in the game at MSG on March 22. Hutton had been skating on his own and had not yet rejoined the team. Ullmark suffered his second lower-body injury of the season during the April 13 shootout loss in Boston and has also not returned.

"Hutton had a setback so what that means, I don't have clarification on it," Granato said. "We have not and are not going to say he's out for the year and won't play one of the final couple games. He still has a chance of that but he did have a setback. So where we were hopeful (Hutton returning) would have been the case, now it's more of a question. He's back home, we're on the road so I won't have a definitive response to that until we get back.