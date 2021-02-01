It seems like Casey Mittelstadt will get more looks in Sabres' lineup

Casey Mittelstadt is giving Sabres coach Ralph Krueger food for thought. That's the first step in the former first-round draft pick rejuvenating his career.
Krueger liked Mittelstadt's game enough Sunday against New Jersey that he had the 22-year-old on the ice in the final minute when the Sabres had pulled Carter Hutton and were pressing for a tying goal. With Sam Reinhart's upper-body injury leaving him a question mark for a game Tuesday against the New York Islanders, Mittelstadt could get a chance for some prime ice time alongside Jack Eichel and Victor Olofsson.
That's where Mittelstadt spent Monday in practice and, while Krueger offered the daily caveat that nothing is set in stone, Mittelstadt is definitely going to get more chances on the club's four-game road trip to New York and Boston.
"We liked his game yesterday," Krueger said after practice Monday in KeyBank Center. "I think his offseason program has helped increase his foot speed. He looks lighter on his skates and has not at all sacrificed in the skillset that he has. So what's important is he is definitely a future offensive threat, power-play player and a playmaker with the scoring ability."
Rasmus Ristolainen’s postgame analysis was blunt.
Mittelstadt flamed out last year in Buffalo with four goals in 31 games after a 12-goal rookie season in 2018-19. When he went to Rochester, he had nine goals and 25 points in 36 games. The pandemic prevented him from gaining some valuable experience in the AHL postseason.
"No one wants to have that long of an offseason, but to some degree, it was good for me, just because I've always needed to get in the weight room," Mittelstadt said. "And it gave me a little extra time to do that and kind of catch up in some sort of sense. That's the focus for everyone every year. I guess you can't be quick enough."
Mittelstadt played 10 minutes, 2 seconds and had an assist in Buffalo's shootout win Jan. 24 at Washington. He played 10:40 in Sunday's 5-3 loss to New Jersey. He's seemed calmer with the puck and more sound positionally, and now the goal is to start to create more offense.
"He just seems more confident and more assertive," said winger Kyle Okposo. "He seems to know the play that he's going to make before he gets the puck and when he gets it, he's really confident with it. Really like what he's brought in when got in the lineup and he got on the power play against Washington. He definitely seems to have taken some steps, which is great."
Mittelstadt said his work on the taxi squad with Matt Ellis, the Sabres' player development director, has allowed him to hone more skills.
"You have less guys and more reps so you can focus on the things you want to get better at versus a full-team practice," Mittelstadt said. "So that part of it was positive for me. It's nice to bounce ideas off him and and he's always listening and incorporating what you think into the practice. So I've enjoyed my time on the taxi squad."
Mittelstadt was impressive in his return to the lineup, logging 10:40 of ice time while skating on a line with Curtis Lazar and Riley Sheahan.
Mittelstadt said he didn't make too much of his 6-on-5 shift at the time but understood afterward the confidence shown in him by Krueger.
"It was good for me and I was happy to be out there," he said. "I was comfortable. I've been in plenty of those situations in my life so it didn't feel too out of the ordinary for me. Obviously, it would have been nice to get one there."
"He has a natural competitiveness that you always see and that's interesting," Krueger said. "That is an important unmeasurable component that can be a difference maker for a skill guy to also bring grit. ... He's a positive spirit. He gives off good energy to his linemates and teammates, but also in the direction of doing and fighting for the things that are necessary to win. So he is on the verge here and we're excited to see what's happening."
Travel troubles
The Sabres scrapped their flight to Long Island on Monday because of the storm pounding New York City. They'll try again Tuesday morning and pass on the morning skate in advance of the 6 p.m. start on NBC Sports Network.
"We're trying to make this a positive. The guys can spend an afternoon at home and we do a same-day trip," Krueger said.
The logistics of the trip are not bad, as the team's hotel is across the parking lot from the arena and players simply walk to the game without needing to have a bus navigate traffic.
"Sometimes a shakeup or a mixup kind of brings a refreshing entry into a road game," Krueger said. "So we've definitely embraced this situation."
Reverse Retros debut Feb. 11
The Sabres announced a six-game schedule of home games during which they will wear their new "Reverse Retro" alternate jersey will start Feb. 11 vs. Washington. They also will be worn Feb. 13 against the Capitals, for the two-gamer against New Jersey on Feb. 20 and 22, the Feb. 26 game against Philadelphia and the March 11 visit by Pittsburgh.
Roster moves
The Sabres called up Jean-Sebastien Dea and C.J. Smith from Rochester to the taxi squad so they could go on the road trip. No. 1 pick Jack Quinn, who was on the taxi squad and has been dealing with an upper-body injury, has been assigned to Rochester.