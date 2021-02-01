It seems like Casey Mittelstadt will get more looks in Sabres' lineup

"No one wants to have that long of an offseason, but to some degree, it was good for me, just because I've always needed to get in the weight room," Mittelstadt said. "And it gave me a little extra time to do that and kind of catch up in some sort of sense. That's the focus for everyone every year. I guess you can't be quick enough."

Mittelstadt played 10 minutes, 2 seconds and had an assist in Buffalo's shootout win Jan. 24 at Washington. He played 10:40 in Sunday's 5-3 loss to New Jersey. He's seemed calmer with the puck and more sound positionally, and now the goal is to start to create more offense.

"He just seems more confident and more assertive," said winger Kyle Okposo. "He seems to know the play that he's going to make before he gets the puck and when he gets it, he's really confident with it. Really like what he's brought in when got in the lineup and he got on the power play against Washington. He definitely seems to have taken some steps, which is great."

Mittelstadt said his work on the taxi squad with Matt Ellis, the Sabres' player development director, has allowed him to hone more skills.