Inside the Sabres: What we know about decision to scratch Jeff Skinner again and what's next?

Is this a disciplinary issue?

Krueger has twice denied there was any incident that led to the benching, and sources confirmed the same to The News. Sources also told The News there hasn’t been an issue with Skinner’s attitude on or off the ice. Sources said Skinner isn't dealing with an injury, either.

Has Skinner handled his situation well publicly?

Skinner, who takes up 11% of the team’s salary cap this season, is frustrated with the benching. Yet, he has repeatedly denied publicly that he's unhappy with his role or opportunities, both of which have changed for the worse since Krueger became coach in May 2019.

Skinner was among the first and last players on the ice during the Sabres’ practices out of the Covid-19 pause. He routinely has a smile on his face during practices and morning skates, interacting positively with teammates and not showing any signs of unhappiness. Skinner has not spoken to the media since Sunday, the first time it became clear he was in line to be scratched.