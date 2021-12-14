Inside the Sabres: UPL, Malcolm Subban to man Sabres' crease until Dustin Tokarski returns

Luukkonen, 22, earned a longer stay in the NHL with his three solid performances last week, stopping 90 of 96 shots for a 1.98 goals-against average and .938 save percentage. He came up big against two of the top offensive teams in the NHL – Anaheim and Washington – and delivered his best performance yet with 40 saves Saturday against the Capitals.

If all goes as planned, it’s possible Dell will be placed on waivers this week with the intention to send the 32-year-old to Rochester. It’s a pivot the Sabres didn’t expect when they signed Dell to a one-year contract in July, but he’s struggled in seven games and Luukkonen convinced management that he can develop in the NHL until Tokarski returns.

“He’s going to be in a development phase of his career because his ceiling is so darn high,” Granato explained when asked about Luukkonen. “He’s just going to keep getting better and better, so how do we get to that ceiling faster? How do we improve him faster and make him better one month from now? The resources at our hand right now are games at the NHL and we’ve used them, and we’re going to continue to use it right now. He looks good, he feels good. Because of that, it’s the right place that he can make progress in the development areas right here, right now. It’s simple and it’s an easy decision based on that.”