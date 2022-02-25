Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis

Since the airport doesn’t typically handle bigger planes, its only start cart big enough for the Sabres’ charter was completely frozen and there wasn’t another one to borrow from a commercial airline. The cart generates high-velocity air to start a plane when its auxiliary power unit isn’t working. There was no heat on the plane or any way to start the engine. Personnel at the airport insisted the error would be corrected within 15 minutes but the timeline was extended as thawing efforts failed.

“Waiting on the bus after the game, some guys were trying to get some sleep and relax,” said Tuch. “At least the bus wasn’t moving. That was a positive. Either play some cards or chit-chat about guys’ lives or families. You’re with each other all the time on the road, so it wasn’t that big of a difference.

“I felt really bad for Brandon Biro. His first road trip was a little bit of a weird one to say the least. We were all telling him this is what happens every time. Welcome to the NHL, this is how we do things here. It was good jokes, and it was a good learning experience.”

“It was a little different, but I guess it beats busing everywhere like the AHL,” added Biro, who made his NHL debut Wednesday night. “I’ll definitely never complain about it.”