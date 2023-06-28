Every day, no matter the time of year, Jerry Forton reflects on past NHL drafts.

Forton revisits the dialogue that led the Buffalo Sabres to select certain players and bypass others. He studies their hits and misses, spending more time on their mistakes to ensure they never happen again.

“How many times you get burned, those memories stay with you,” Forton, the Sabres’ director of amateur scouting, told The Buffalo News recently. “And it’s really tough if you haven’t gone through that process and seen that picture play out in the past to recognize it when it comes up again.”

It’s too soon to have a full picture of the Sabres’ recent drafts, but there haven’t been any clear misses and early success stories have accelerated General Manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to build a sustainable winner. Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka, their top choices in 2020, contributed during the club’s 91-point season. Owen Power, the No. 1 pick in 2021, was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL’s top rookie. Each of Buffalo’s three first-round picks in 2022 had outstanding seasons, most notably Jiri Kulich, who scored 24 goals as an 18-year-old rookie in Rochester.

There’s an abundance of talent in Buffalo, Rochester and throughout the Sabres’ prospect pipeline. Finally, Adams has pivoted to the next stage of his plan. He’s more willing to move draft picks and/or prospects to help his NHL roster snap a 12-year playoff drought. Their window to compete is “opening,” Adams told The News, and he’s balancing his desire to win now with a need to maintain a deep pool of prospects.

It’s a reality that could impact his amateur scouting staff, which has toiled away for more than a year to gather as much insight as possible on the prospects available to the Sabres at the NHL draft in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday and Thursday. Though there’s a palpable excitement throughout the organization, and those scouts’ efforts have built a tantalizing pipeline of talent leading to Buffalo, Forton learned long ago that it’s not productive to celebrate too soon. His focus is squarely on the process that helped the Sabres in recent drafts.

“It doesn’t matter what level of hockey or competitive sports you’re at, and no matter where you are in the stage of your program or team, you always have to feed the monster, right?” Forton said. “We’ll be judged on whether we do that every year, regardless of what our NHL team’s doing. With what you’re given in the draft, you’ve got to do the best you can to come up with assets and good players for the organization. I don’t know if you ever get away from that even a little bit, I think you’re doomed.

“Whether we were building two, three years ago, where we were at as a team or what’s going on, for me, it’s the same amount of pressure and excitement on what your job is.”

‘Consensus opinion’

Adams picked up the phone at the Sabres’ draft table multiple times in Montreal’s Bell Centre last July to try to trade up to select Jiri Kulich, a Czech forward whom his club had ranked as the 12th- or 13th-best prospect.

No one accepted Adams’ offer, but when the Sabres were on the clock with the 28th pick, Kulich was still available. Buffalo’s draft contingent eagerly walked to the stage and made him their third pick of the first round. Their excitement wasn’t built through watching only a few hours’ worth of video or a brief look at Kulich during the IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

The Sabres’ preparations for each draft last almost two years. One of their scouts watches underage players. The rest canvas their regions and other areas of the world to find prospects whose actions on and off the ice demonstrate three qualities that Adams wants throughout the organization: skill, competitiveness and intelligence.

“What I do want to always be careful of is I think you really want to make sure you have a pipeline that is ready to just step in if certain players have to come off (your roster), or if you can’t afford to keep certain players, you have to have talent coming up,” said Adams. “I think where you can get yourself in a lot of trouble is if you just don’t have that funnel of talent.

“Now, I think we’ve built it up and I believe we’re in a really good place with the amount of draft picks we’ve had over the last couple of years and how well I think Jerry Forton and the staff has done.”

The Sabres, like every NHL team, compile an early list of whom they view as the top prospects in the upcoming draft. Forton travels to view as many games of their top 60 as possible, while his 10 regional scouts cover their respective areas and file reports that are an important source of insight as Buffalo continues to tweak its list. Forton communicates with the group on a regular basis and watches additional video to gain as much knowledge as possible. Jason Nightingale, the club’s assistant director of amateur scouting, goes through the same process and pairs his expertise with a background in analytics.

Area scouts begin to flag players they are passionate about who are expected to be selected in the third round or later. Part of the staff shifts its focus to those later-round prospects and, by then, the analytics staff has a large enough sample size of data that it provides insight and additional players to consider. Some teams don’t make their scouting-report database available to the entire staff in fear that one scout could be influenced by another’s observations. When Forton took over as amateur scouting director, he chose to allow everyone to have access.

The decision was made, in part, to promote collaboration, and he wants everyone on the staff to learn from each other. The Sabres have scouts who are newer to professional hockey and others who have been around for decades.

Kevin Devine has been with the organization in several roles since 1999; Marty Stein covered western Canada for the Detroit Red Wings for 25 years; and Frank Musil, who is based in Czech Republic, has been working as an amateur scout in the NHL since 2000. At the other end of the experience spectrum, the Sabres gave Tristan Musser his first scouting job in 2020 and Lukas Sutter was with the Columbus Blue Jackets for two years prior to joining the Sabres in 2021.

The group gathers for a large meeting three or four times a year, where the entire staff debates prospects to work toward finalizing the final draft board. Difficult questions are asked. Sam Ventura, the Sabres’ head of analytics, brings his staff’s expertise to the debate as well.

“The tough thing about scouting in NHL is you do all this work 24/7, all year and an area scout might draft one player that they’re super passionate about,” Forton said. “It might be zero. It might be two. We only get what we get in the draft, but you have to recognize all that information is still valuable to the organization. The good thing about the player reports and the system we use is you’re on record forever with what you thought in the player’s draft year, the year before his draft, the year after his draft.”

“Ultimately, we come up with what we consider our consensus opinion is on the player and it kind of becomes the organization’s stance on the player and we came to that together.”

Identifying Sabres

Training camp was always an interesting case study for Adams during his decade as a center in the NHL that included a Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. He’d always pay close attention to the prospects and latest draft picks, observing their approach and skill in drills to better understand why each was selected.

The scouting process always fascinated Adams. He calls this one of his favorite times on the hockey calendar because it’s an opportunity to pour through video on the players whom the Sabres might draft. Every morsel of information helps Adams and his scouting staff identify whether the prospect has the two intangibles the organization covets: competitiveness and intelligence.

Those traits, along with skill, are the overarching theme of Adams’ three draft classes. The Sabres prospect pool is filled with kids who hate to lose. Quinn and Peterka competed against each other every day in Rochester. Kulich and Isak Rosen, a first-round draft pick in 2021, did the same this season. Small-area games during Sabres practices under Don Granato can get testy because the NHL roster is filled with young players who spend their free time trying to beat each other on the tennis court or, during Buffalo’s brutal winters, a video game like EA Sports’ Madden franchise.

“You have to have competitiveness because the game is inherently competitive,” Adams explained. “There are really talented people who can be competitive at times, but they are also really talented people who are inherently competitive. If they’re going to play chess, or if they’re going to play golf in the summer, they are, in my experience and my own life, those are people that really find ways to impact the game in a positive way because they just are so freakin’ competitive. They don’t think of it any other way.”

Intelligence in hockey is viewed in different ways. The Sabres want cerebral athletes who are always seeking ways to improve and possess the self-awareness to understand their deficiencies. Adams and his staff were impressed in 2021 when Power explained thoroughly why he wanted to return to the University of Michigan as a sophomore. When the Sabres’ staff spoke to Power following his games the next season, he would give a brief, in-depth analysis of the sequences that he wished he had attacked or defended differently. On the ice, intelligence can be seen by the decisions a player makes with and without the puck.

Traits that can’t be measured are those that lead to the longer debates in the Sabres’ scouting meetings. Both can be defined in different ways. Scouts study players’ body language and interactions on the bench. Intensity in puck battles can showcase competitiveness. Prospect interviews at the scouting combine are another important step in the process.

“Compete and hockey sense, no matter how many times we’ve tried to define it – everywhere I’ve worked in this business, we’ve tried to define those two qualities – scouts still subconsciously define it in different ways and I’m fine with that,” said Forton. “We’re watching them as 17-year-olds, but what’s that hockey sense and compete gonna look like three, four or five years later?”

This staff and its processes that have produced early success stories over the past three years were what Adams envisioned when he became general manager. His hockey operations staff has changed drastically since the start of the 2020-21 season. Jason Karmanos was hired as associate general manager and recruited Ventura. Jeremiah Crowe moved to director of pro scouting, and Forton took on his current role. Buffalo also replenished a scouting staff that was depleted by the firings of June 2020.

The Sabres have a scout based in Russia, Sweden, Finland and Czech Republic with coverage across North America.

Some of the staff made the trip to Rochester last month to watch prospects like Kulich and Rosen thrive in pro hockey. Both have made the Sabres look good since draft day, Forton said. Watching Kulich on the ice and speaking to him in-person led them to believe that he had all the qualities they want in a prospect, but it’s the player who must overcome adversity to have success.

Kulich is one example why the Sabres are confident entering this draft. There’s finally continuity and stability throughout hockey operations. This will be their second in-person draft. Processes are in place and trust among the scouts led to the team’s stance on each player. Those factors have Adams and his staff prepared to add more high-end players to their prospect pipeline, no matter what’s done to improve the NHL roster.

“I’m excited about the players that we’re drafting and the excitement we have for those players because we identify them as Sabres, but the other part of it I would definitely say is the staff,” said Adams. “The scouts that put the work in, the player development staff that takes over and builds the relationships and helps them in their game from once we draft them. Seth Appert and his staff and the support staff in Rochester. …

“It’s the players that people see on the ice doing it, but, to me, it’s so much bigger than that. It’s just setting up an organization that is all aligned with the right vision of how we want to do things and people buying into that.”