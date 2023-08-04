Training camp will give Don Granato time to prepare the Buffalo Sabres for opening night and build the lineup they’ll use when the season begins Oct. 12.

Free agency helped the Sabres strengthen their defense, and Tyson Jost returned on a one-year contract. There’s still room for a top prospect such as Matt Savoie or Jiri Kulich to make the team after Jack Quinn’s unexpected injury. They’ll have competition, though, and General Manager Kevyn Adams must sort through his crowded depth chart on defense.

The prospect pipeline is filled with talented forwards yet to sign, but here’s a position-by-position look at the players who will contribute in Buffalo and Rochester this season:

Centers: Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Peyton Krebs, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost, Brandon Biro, Justin Richards, Tyson Kozak.

Remember the Sabres’ depth at center entering the 2021-22 season? It was led by an injured, soon-to-be-traded Jack Eichel. Mittelstadt centered the top line entering the season but suffered an injury on opening night.

Thompson moved to the position during training camp, then became one of the best in the NHL with 85 goals over the past two seasons. Cozens broke through for 31 goals and 68 points in 2022-23. Both are franchise pillars, entering the first year of their respective long-term contracts, and provide Buffalo with a formidable one-two punch down the middle.

Jost spent most of his time with the Sabres as their third-line center after arriving on waivers in November, and his speed was an ideal fit for Granato’s system, but Jost won only 38.3% of his faceoffs and compiled 22 points in 59 games. Granato could move Jost to the wing because of Mittelstadt’s promising performance at center late last season.

Mittelstadt finally took a significant step by posting career highs in goals (15), assists (44) and points (59), while averaging 15:44 of ice time. He spent the bulk of the season at left wing on the third line, then moved back to center when Thompson was limited by injuries in March and April. Mittelstadt had five goals and 17 points in the final 11 games.

The Sabres outscored opponents 11-4 at 5-on-5 when Mittelstadt centered Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner, according to NaturalStatTrick. The performance showed that Mittelstadt can contribute while skating with elite players against the opponent’s best. Granato will have the option to play Mittelstadt or Jost at center as Buffalo tries to piece together an effective lineup.

Krebs rounds out the top NHL options at center after a season in which he formed one of the best defensive lines in hockey with Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo. The next step for Krebs is to unleash the skill and playmaking that made him a first-round draft pick in 2019. We’ve seen flashes of Krebs’ remarkable passing since he arrived from Vegas as part of the Eichel trade, but his role on the fourth line has limited those opportunities and he's had to focus on building his defensive game. Now carrying a strong foundation without the puck, Krebs is in line to produce more this season.

Biro will compete for a roster spot during training camp, but he will require waivers to rejoin the Rochester Americans after his injury-shortened career year in the American Hockey League. Biro, 25, has 28 goals and 92 points in 97 games over the past two years with the Amerks. Richards was signed to a one-year, two-way contract for depth at the position and spent last season with Columbus’ AHL affiliate in Cleveland. Kozak, a seventh-round draft pick, isn’t physically ready to help in Buffalo and needs more time to develop his game in Rochester.

Kulich and Savoie also can also center but project as wingers when they break into the NHL.

Wingers: Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch, JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn, Victor Olofsson, Jordan Greenway, Zemgus Girgensons, Kyle Okposo, Jiri Kulich, Lukas Rousek, Linus Weissbach, Brett Murray, Isak Rosen, Matt Savoie, Filip Cederqvist, Viktor Neuchev, Aleksandr Kisakov, Olivier Nadeau.

It wasn’t long ago that hockey analysts across North America were declaring Skinner’s $72 million contract one of the worst in league history. Then, Granato took over as coach and implemented a system that brings out the goal-scorer’s strengths. Now, Skinner is part of a top line in the NHL with Thompson and Tuch.

Skinner, 31, produced 35 goals and a career-high 82 points in 79 games last season. He has 68 goals over the past two years and, despite struggling under former coach Ralph Krueger, ranks sixth in the NHL in even-strength goals (266) since 2010. Skinner has four years remaining on a contract that carries a $9 million cap hit.

Tuch is one of the most underpaid players in the NHL with a cap hit of $4.75 million after he produced 36 goals and 79 points last season. He was one of their most valuable players, as illustrated by the club’s struggles during his injury absence, and quickly emerged as a franchise cornerstone after arriving in the Eichel trade.

The Sabres suddenly have a glaring question on the wing because Quinn could miss six months after undergoing surgery on an Achilles injury in late June. Olofsson will need to fill a prominent role if he’s on the roster entering the final year of his contract. He scored a career-high 28 goals last season but sat for five consecutive games as Buffalo pushed to make the playoffs because of his struggles at 5-on-5.

The Sabres will look to Peterka to stabilize their top-six during Quinn's absence. Peterka, 21, showed flashes of promise during an encouraging rookie season that featured 12 goals with 32 points in 77 games. He’s bound to produce more as he becomes more comfortable on the power play and improves his two-way game at 5-on-5. Peterka had a breakout performance this spring at the IIHF World Championship with six goals and 12 points in 10 games for Germany.

In addition to having Mittelstadt or Jost on the wing, the Sabres will have competition for the roster spot created by Quinn’s injury. Rousek leads the pack vying for a role in Buffalo, followed by Kulich, Savoie, Murray and Weissbach. Kulich had an impressive rookie season in Rochester, but is his defensive game ready for the NHL? He was also inconsistent at 5-on-5 during the regular season with the Amerks and must show in training camp that he's ready to build off his playoff performance. Savoie had a remarkable season in the Western Hockey League and his well-rounded game will give him a legitimate chance to at least earn a few games in Buffalo to start the season.

Girgensons and Okposo were re-signed to resume their leadership roles on and off the ice, and it’s time for the Sabres to see what Greenway can do with a full, healthy training camp after he was acquired from Minnesota in a March trade. Greenway had four goals in 17 games with the Sabres and, at 6-foot-6, should address their need for a tenacious net-front presence.

Rosen, Cederqvist, Kisakov, Neuchev and Nadeau are prospects who need time to develop in Rochester.

The injury to Quinn creates some challenges for building four effective forward lines, but Granato will have options such as this one:

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka - Dylan Cozens - Matt Savoie or Jiri Kulich

Jordan Greenway - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons - Peyton Krebs - Kyle Okposo

Defensemen: Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power, Mattias Samuelsson, Connor Clifton, Erik Johnson, Henri Jokiharju, Riley Stillman, Ilya Lyubushkin, Jacob Bryson, Kale Clague, Jeremy Davies, Joseph Cecconi, Ryan Johnson, Nikita Novikov.

Dahlin will sign a long-term contract after his impressive breakout season that featured career highs in goals (15), assists (58), points (73) and average time of ice (25:48) to earn an eighth-place finish in Norris Trophy voting. The Sabres are also trying to sign Power long term after his rookie campaign showed why he was the first overall pick in 2021. Power, 20, averaged 23:48 of ice time across 79 games and totaled four goals with 35 points. Samuelsson, 23, signed a seven-year contract extension before a season that showed his value as a shutdown defenseman.

The Sabres signed Clifton and Johnson last month to address their need for more defenseman capable of skating on the first or second pair. They’ll be fixtures in the lineup and should strengthen the club’s penalty kill. Jokiharju, 24, is still part of Buffalo’s plan on defense, though he’s a restricted free agent next summer, and Riley Stillman was acquired in March to add another physical presence to the blue line.

With nine defensemen on one-way contracts, keep an eye on Bryson and Lyubushkin. They’re candidates to be moved in a trade or, in Bryson’s case, waived during training camp. Clague, Davies and Cecconi were re-signed on two-way contracts for depth, while Johnson and Novikov will be rookie prospects in Rochester.

Goalies: Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Eric Comrie, Dustin Tokarski, Devin Cooley.

To some fans’ dismay, the Sabres are going young in goal this season. Levi enters camp as the favorite to start on opening night, while Luukkonen is in position to earn the No. 2 job in training camp. Levi made an immediate impact upon arriving from Northeastern University, posting a 5-2 record with a .905 save percentage. He earned the coaching staff’s trust and started five consecutive must-win games. He earned two wins over the New York Rangers, both in a shootout, and one over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Buffalo is betting that Luukkonen will benefit from finally having internal competition. Comrie and Craig Anderson weren’t pushing Luukkonen for starts last season. And remember, Luukkonen was the NHL rookie of the month for January. The Sabres would have fallen out of the race long before April if Luukkonen hadn’t performed as well as he did for several weeks. Consistency was the issue.

Tokarski and Cooley were signed to one-year, two-way contracts worth a combined $850,000 in the AHL to strengthen the goaltending depth and as insurance in case Comrie isn’t around at the start of the season. It’s inevitable that Comrie will be shopped in a trade if Levi and Luukkonen avoid injury in training camp. If a move can’t be completed, the Sabres can place Comrie on waivers with the intent to send him to Rochester. It’s possible no team will want to spend $1.8 million of cap space to add him.