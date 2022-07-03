Inside the Sabres: Reviewing Jason Botterill's draft picks as general manager

Three draft picks of former General Manager Jason Botterill didn’t show the Buffalo Sabres’ current management enough to earn entry-level contracts this spring.

Kevyn Adams, who replaced Botterill as general manager in June 2020, relinquished the NHL rights to three 2018 draft choices – defensemen Linus Cronholm, Miska Kukkonen and William Worge-Kreu – by choosing not to use any of the organization’s 50 contracts on the trio.

Their official departures came one year after Adams walked away from 2017 second-round pick Marcus Davidsson, a Swedish center who endured injuries after he was Botterill’s second selection with the Sabres.

Despite the misfires, early draft returns from Botterill’s three-year tenure are promising. Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson and Dylan Cozens are members of the Sabres’ young core. Injuries have prevented Casey Mittelstadt from establishing himself as a long-term solution at center, though he still has the talent and time to become one. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen can still develop into an NHL goalie.

The three classes included some possible depth players chosen outside the first round – the Sabres missed with those picks too often under Tim Murray – and a few home runs. A significant question remains: Can/will Adams add the three unsigned players from 2019 in defenseman Ryan Johnson, goalie Erik Portillo and center Aaron Huglen?

Each will become an unrestricted free agent if not signed by July 2023. We won't be able to properly evaluate Botterill's drafting for years – and even then, he didn't have most of his staff in place until 2018, including amateur scouting director Ryan Jankowski – but here's a snapshot of how his three classes have performed and developed:

2017

Casey Mittelstadt, center, first round: The Sabres rushed Mittelstadt into a top-six role as a teenager, sent him down to Rochester after more than 100 games in the NHL and let him languish on the taxi squad with Ralph Krueger as coach before his potential began to show in Buffalo.

Mittelstadt was the Sabres’ best player in training camp last fall before he suffered an injury in the October opener that limited him to 40 games and bothered him all season. He finished with six goals and 19 points and played his best hockey in the season’s final weeks. Mittelstadt still has top-six potential and has all the tools necessary. He’s only 23 years old.

Marcus Davidsson, center, second round: The Sabres declined to sign Davidsson last summer because he hadn’t shown NHL potential in three years since his selection 37th overall. Injuries, including a concussion, prevented Davidsson from improving. His playing time slipped in Djurgardens of the SHL, leading to a mutual contract termination and he has played for four teams the past two seasons. Davidsson is playing in Sweden’s second-tier league, HockeyAllsvenskan.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, goalie, second round: Hip surgery delayed Luukkonen’s development, forcing the top prospect to begin his professional career in the ECHL. He’s been strong in limited NHL work – a .913 save percentage in 13 appearances – but minor lower-body injuries have stopped him from securing a full-time role in Buffalo. Luukkonen, 23, will compete for a job in Sabres training camp. He’s still on track to be an NHL goalie soon.

Oskari Laaksonen, defenseman, third round: Laaksonen was named an AHL All-Star for 2020-21 but hasn’t developed his game defensively at the rate the Sabres would like. He’s not engaged enough physically and tends to struggle with coverage in his own end, which led him to play only two of Rochester’s 12 playoff games. Laaksonen is under contract next season and is expected to return to the Amerks, where he will need to prove that he can correct his deficiencies.

Jacob Bryson, defenseman, fourth round: An elite skater, Bryson fell in the draft because he’s 5-foot-9, but his lack of size hasn’t prevented him from making an impact in the NHL. He’s appeared in 111 games with the Sabres over the past two seasons but needs to learn how to consistently kill plays to become a long-term fixture on Buffalo’s blue line.

Linus Weissbach, right wing, seventh round: Chosen with the 192nd pick, Weissbach played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, capped by a career-high 41 points as a senior, before signing with the Sabres. He was a standout rookie with the Rochester Americans this season, ranking 20th among the league’s first-year players with 16 goals. Weissbach also finished with 37 points and a high hit in the Amerks’ playoff opener ended his season.

2018

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Rasmus Dahlin, defenseman, first round: Dahlin was the consensus top prospect in the draft when the Sabres selected him first overall. He made an immediate impact as a rookie in 2018-19 and continued to develop despite coaching turnover. The 21-year-old had an outstanding fourth season in the NHL, becoming an all-star on his way to posting career highs in goals (13), assists (40) and points (53). His 160 points since 2018 are tied with Alex Pietrangelo and John Klingberg for 15th among all NHL defensemen. Dahlin has become the top-pair playmaker that Botterill envisioned when he made the pick.

Mattias Samuelsson, defenseman, second round: Samuelsson, now 21, fell out of the first round because he wasn’t viewed as having enough upside. But he has developed into a reliable, physical presence on the blue line and makes the smart first pass to start the breakout. Samuelsson, listed at 6-foot-4, skated on the Sabres' top defense pair toward the end of the regular season and could resume that role in the fall. The pick has been a home run.

Matej Pekar, right wing, fourth round: A fan favorite for his pesky play at the Prospects Challenge in 2018 and 2019, Pekar has struggled to adjust to pro hockey. He has 12 points in 72 games with the Amerks and suffered a season-ending injury in March.

It’s too soon to give up on Pekar. He’s only 22 years old and we can throw out the 2020-21 season because it was abnormal in the AHL. But Pekar needs to gain more strength and learn to play his grinder, bottom-six role. Picking fights with heavyweights isn’t the answer. He needs to be an effective penalty-killer, antagonist and source of secondary scoring.

Linus Cronholm, defenseman, fourth round: Cronholm became a full-time player in the SHL the past two seasons, but he’s slated to play in the second-tier league, HockeyAllsvenskan next season. The Sabres didn't see enough to sign him.

Miska Kukkonen, defenseman, fifth round: Kuukkonen has appeared in 115 games in Finland’s Liiga, totaling 15 points during that span. The right-shot defenseman was also selected to represent the country at the IIHF World Championship in 2019-20 but couldn’t crack the lineup. He didn’t develop enough to convince the Sabres that he will become an NHL player.

William Worge-Kreu, defenseman, seventh round: At 6-foot-6, Worge-Kreu was a promising low-risk pickup by the Sabres, but he didn't progress enough to merit a contract.

2019

Dylan Cozens, center, first round: Cozens took another significant step in his development as a second-year pro, totaling 13 goals and 38 points in 79 games. The 21-year-old had two goals in 37 games after the all-star break, but he finished the season ranked third on the team in individual shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.

He’s a breakout candidate for next season and he’s developing into the reliable, dynamic, two-way center the Sabres wanted when they drafted him seventh overall.

Ryan Johnson, defenseman, first round: A 17-year-old when selected 31st overall by Buffalo, Johnson has gradually developed the offensive side of his game. The left-shot defenseman had three goals and 19 points in 39 games while playing on the University of Minnesota’s top defense pair as a sophomore this season. His skating and defensive awareness are pro-ready, but he opted not to sign with the Sabres.

The Sabres’ crowded defense depth chart may have contributed to the decision, but Johnson is only 20 years old, and Minnesota expects to be a national title contender next season. If Johnson eventually signs with the Sabres, he will need to develop an identity as a pro player. The roles of power-play quarterback and offensive play driver are taken. Buffalo will need Johnson to learn how to be a penalty-killer and shutdown defender.

Erik Portillo, goalie, third round: A backup goalie for the Michigan Wolverines as a freshman, Portillo performed like one of the best in the NCAA this season. The 21-year-old was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award and Big Ten Goaltender of the Year. He was also named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Regional to lift the Wolverines into the Frozen Four. Portillo had a .926 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against average while starting all 42 games. The Sabres tried but failed to sign Portillo following his season and he too becomes a free agent next summer.

Aaron Huglen, center, fourth round: Huglen’s remarkable comeback from major back surgery – which forced him to miss the 2019-20 campaign – continued this season with his NCAA debut at Minnesota. The 21-year-old had seven goals and 16 points in 37 games as a freshman center for the Golden Gophers. He took a significant step in his development in Minnesota’s push to the Frozen Four, totaling 12 points in 13 games to finish the season.

Filip Cederqvist, winger, fifth round: Cederqvist needed two full seasons in the SHL to learn how to unleash his offense against older, stronger competition, but he emerged as a standout forward in the league in 2021-22. He totaled 14 goals with 32 points in 49 games to rank second on Djurgardens IF, a team that featured top 2021 draft prospect William Eklund of the San Jose Sharks.

Cederqvist, 21, recently signed an entry-level contract with the Sabres.

Lukas Rousek, left wing, seventh round: A breakout performer during Rochester’s playoff run, Rousek missed most of the regular season because of a torn ACL that required surgery shortly before the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge in September. The 23-year-old had six points in 10 playoff games and should slot into a top-six role for the Amerks next season.

Rousek has quick hands and speed to be a scoring threat off the rush. He signed an entry-level contract with Buffalo last spring after four seasons in Czech Republic’s top professional league. This draft choice could prove to be a steal for the Sabres.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.