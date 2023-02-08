Relaxing in the Bahamas with teammates during a brief break in the 82-game schedule, Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens posted a message to his Instagram account Tuesday that symbolized the progress made under General Manager Kevyn Adams and coach Don Granato.

“Seven more years,” Cozens wrote. “So excited for the future of this team. No place I’d rather be. Let’s go Buffalo."

Those four sentences accompanied a highlight video of Cozens’ memorable three seasons in Buffalo, from his fight as a rookie in 2021 with New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren to the game-winning goal on Ryan Miller Night last month.

Less than four years since he was selected seventh overall at the 2019 NHL draft, Cozens became the latest member of the Sabres’ core to receive a long-term contract Tuesday when he and the club agreed on a seven-year pact worth $49.7 million.

Cozens became the third Sabre to earn a seven-year contract since August, joining center Tage Thompson and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. The $7.1 million annually that Cozens will count against the cap is a shade under Thompson’s $7.142 million average annual value.

As the Sabres’ two top centers, the combined salaries of Cozens and Thompson represent one of the NHL’s best bargains at a position that’s pivotal to team success. Every Stanley Cup champion has depth at center. The club now has five marquee players under contract through at least 2025-26: Cozens, Thompson, Samuelsson, Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner.

Signing Cozens five months before restricted free agency gives Adams a clearer picture of his salary cap for future seasons. Now, he can move toward signing other young players, most notably defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. And this latest contract negotiation shows that the Sabres’ young players are eager to remain in Buffalo long term, an important development nearly two years after Adams moved forward with his plan to dismantle the former core that included Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.

The contract term and value for Cozens shouldn’t surprise fans or casual observers. At 21 years old, Cozens is having a breakthrough offensive season. He’s already established career highs in goals (17) and points (43) through 49 games. His 16:36 average ice time per game is fourth among the team's forwards and he leads in shorthanded ice time.

Among 2019 draft choices, a class led by Devils center Jack Hughes, Cozens is tied for second in points with the Ducks’ Trevor Zegras. Cozens’ development has been on a steady incline since he made his NHL debut in January 2021.

Cozens split time between center and wing during a rookie season in which he showed immense potential. He simply needed to gain more strength to win more one-on-one battles for the puck. In 2020-21, Cozens was a on a 20-goal pace at the All-Star break, but he couldn’t finish his numerous opportunities throughout the second half and totaled 13 goals.

Following an impressive showing at the IIHF World Championship in the spring, Cozens was immediately one of the Sabres’ best in training camp ahead of Granato’s second season as coach. Cozens established himself as the club’s No. 2 center behind Thompson and quickly showed that he could help Buffalo in all situations this season. He ranks fourth among its players in individual shot quality in all situations, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Cozens is also fourth in 5-on-5 points per 60 minutes, as well as fifth in 5-on-5 goals in those situations per 60 minutes. Finally, the Sabres have a formidable one-two punch at center and the duo is signed long term. Cozens’ contract is like the one signed by Devils center Nico Hischier, who was given a seven-year contract at 20 years old despite having only two seasons of NHL experience.

NHL teams aren’t paying for past performance with young players such as Cozens. They’re projecting what the they will cost in the future. And while there’s risk involved given the guaranteed money and short track record, no one knows the player better than his current team. Deals like those for Cozens and Samuelsson have become the norm.

Adams has watched Cozens’ development closely since he took over as general manager in June 2020. The contract, based on Cozens’ potential and current exceptional play, will likely be a bargain compared to what others are making. The same goes for Thompson, who received his long-term contract at 25 years old after breaking out for 28 goals during his first season as a center in the NHL.

Among the NHL’s 32 teams, 17 have their top two centermen signed through at least 2024-25, not including entry-level contracts. The combined $14.242 million average annual value for Cozens and Thompson ranks 13th, nearly $9 million less than what the Maple Leafs are paying Auston Matthews and John Tavares. Here’s a glance at the rest of the duos’ contracts, according to CapFriendly:

1. Auston Matthews and John Tavares, Maple Leafs: $22.64 million

2. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Oilers: $21 million

3. Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos, Lightning: $18 million

4. Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat, Islanders: $17.65 million

5. Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture, Sharks: $16.137 million

6. Matt Duchene and Ryan Johanson, Predators, $16 million

7. Jack Eichel and William Karlsson, Golden Knights, $15.9 million

8. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, Devils: $15.25 million

9. Kevin Hayes and Sean Couturier, Flyers: $14.892

10. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, Penguins: $14.625 million

11. Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas, Blues: $14.625 million

12. Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett, Panthers: $14.425 million

13. Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens, Sabres: $14.242 million

14. Nicklas Backstrom and Dylan Strome, Capitals: $14.2 million

15. Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck, Rangers: $14.125 million

16. Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Hurricanes: $13.28 million

17. Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach, Canadiens: $11.237 million

The latest contract signing gives the Sabres an estimated $24.734 million in cap space for the 2023-24 season, when Thompson and Cozens will begin to receive their new salaries. The club has three pending unrestricted free agents on the roster in Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Craig Anderson. Their list of restricted free agents won’t break the bank, either: Tyson Jost, Rasmus Asplund and Kale Clague.

The Sabres are preparing for an expensive summer of 2024, though. Their list of restricted free agents will include Dahlin, Peyton Krebs, Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju, Owen Power, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Jacob Bryson. The team will be motivated to sign Power long-term, but Dahlin is likely the top priority.

At 22 years old, Dahlin has emerged as one of the top defensemen in the NHL. Among all defensemen, Dahlin ranks second in goals (14) and points (55), while his average ice time per game (26:07) is third behind the Avalanche’s Cale Makar and the Kings’ Drew Doughty. Dahlin also has a plus-19 rating.

Dahlin’s effectiveness at both ends of the ice could earn the 2018 No. 1 pick one of the NHL’s most lucrative contracts for a defenseman. The Avalanche signed Makar to a six-year deal with a $9 million average annual value, while Fox got seven years at $9.5 million per season. The Bruins' Charlie McAvoy has a $9.5 million annual cap hit over eight seasons. Ten defensemen in the NHL count at least $9 million against their team's cap with Erik Karlsson leading the group at $11.5 million per season.

Makar and Fox, like Dahlin, are young enough to where the contracts will cover what’s expected to be their prime years in the league. Skinner is the Sabres' highest-paid player with a $9 million annual cap hit. In September, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the salary-cap ceiling for each team is projected to reach approximately $92 million for the 2025-26, an increase of $10 million from where it stands this season.

Since taking over as general manager, Adams has spoken about the importance of having people who want to be in Buffalo. He parted with significant players in the past with that goal in mind. On-ice success, combined with the bonds forged between the Sabres’ players, has them eager to stay. And Cozens’ contract is the latest in Adams’ plan to build a sustainable, long-term contender.