Inside the Sabres: Predicting which unrestricted free agents return

For once, the Buffalo Sabres enter the offseason without significant holes to fill in their lineup.

The forward group appears mostly set with prospects Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka likely to graduate from the Rochester Americans. Key contributors are under contract long-term, including Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner.

Victor Olofsson’s contract status is the most notable issue up front. He’s a pending restricted free agent after totaling 20 goals, despite playing through a wrist injury. The Sabres can simply give Olofsson a qualifying offer and take the case to arbitration, if necessary. A trade is more likely than a long-term contract because they need to plan to pay their young players in the not-so-distant future, particularly Tage Thompson.

Inside the NHL: After missing AHL playoff run, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has to improve his durability The Sabres obviously like Luukkonen's game, to the point where it's generally assumed the 23-year-old is going to start next season as half of their goalie tandem.

On defense, coach Don Granato is expected to deploy Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju and Owen Power. Casey Fitzgerald and Jacob Bryson are also strong depth options, and General Manager Kevyn Adams plans to add a veteran defenseman this summer.

However, the Sabres need help in goal – they could lose four goalies when free agency opens July 13 – and the club has 17 unrestricted free agents, some of whom are veterans with the Amerks. With $43.122 million in cap space, Adams doesn’t have to worry about affording players.

Here’s a closer look at his unrestricted free agents and the likelihood of each returning next season:

FORWARDS

Cody Eakin

A depth forward who can kill penalties, Eakin won a career-high 56% of his faceoffs this season and provided leadership on and off the ice. He’s totaled only seven goals in 115 games across his two seasons in Buffalo, but he played his defensive role well under Granato.

Prediction: Eakin signs elsewhere given the Sabres’ depth at center. Buffalo can shift Zemgus Girgensons back to the position or add a faceoff specialist to replace Eakin.

Vinnie Hinostroza

Signed by Buffalo following a disappointing season split between Florida and Chicago, Hinostroza was an important, versatile winger and his 13 goals were his highest output since he scored a career-high 16 for Arizona in 2018-19. Hinostroza, 28, expressed a desire to return next season – he has a good relationship with Granato from their time in Chicago – and the Sabres need a player with his skill set.

Prediction: Hinostroza returns on a short-term contract. He counted only $1.05 million against the salary cap in 2021-22.

John Hayden

The Sabres need a forward who can stick up for teammates because opponents have taken liberties with Dahlin and others. Hayden, 27, has shown a willingness to be pugilistic and he is effective on the forecheck, winning one-on-one puck battles to help his linemates sustain pressure in the offensive zone. He’s also been good in the room and understands his role.

Prediction: Hayden returns. Fans will want the Sabres to add an offensive presence, but the club doesn't seem to have a roster spot available. Hayden can compete with Brett Murray for a roster spot in camp.

Drake Caggiula

Unfortunately for Caggiula, his season ended in November because of a herniated disk in his neck that required fusion surgery. An Oakville, Ont., native and former player of Granato’s in Chicago, Caggiula will likely want to return. He’s only 27 years old and a great veteran to be around a young team.

Prediction: Caggiula leaves because there isn't a path to a roster spot.

Ryan MacInnis

A power forward who appeared in only one game with the Sabres, MacInnis was a productive veteran in Rochester. He totaled 11 goals and 27 points in 49 games with the Amerks during the regular season.

Prediction: The Sabres sign MacInnis to a two-way contract with the intent to assign him to Rochester.

Mark Jankowski

The 27-year-old helped his teammates maintain possession during his 19 games with the Sabres. He was outstanding with the Amerks in the regular season and playoffs, totaling 16 goals and 34 points in 42 games. Jankowski will seek an NHL job following his bounce-back season. The problem with Buffalo is opportunity. He wouldn't be among their top-12 forwards at the start of camp.

Prediction: Jankowski returns to the Sabres on a one-year deal and challenges for a roster spot. The club needs depth at center to protect from injuries, and he can join the Amerks if he clears waivers. Remember, Jankowski scored 31 goals for the Calgary Flames between 2017 and 2019.

Sean Malone

A West Seneca native, Malone earned an NHL opportunity this season, but an injury prevented a recall and limited him to only 39 regular-season games in Rochester. He still scored a career-best 20 goals and 37 points. The 27-year-old was solid in the playoffs and his ability to play center should make him a priority depth signing for Buffalo this summer.

Prediction: Malone returns on a two-way contract and challenges for a roster spot in training camp.

DEFENSEMEN

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Colin Miller

Acquired in a trade in June 2019, Miller delivered a strong season in 2021-22 before undergoing surgery that made a trade on deadline day impossible. There will be a strong market for the right-shot defenseman. He has a 40-point season on his resume and 30 games of playoff experience, including Vegas’ run to the Cup final in 2018.

Predication: Miller walks in free agency.

Will Butcher

Injury and depth prevented Butcher from carving out a role with the Sabres. He averaged 16:29 of ice time, his lowest output since his all-rookie season in 2017-18, and eight points in 37 games. A Hobey Baker Award winner, Butcher didn’t receive much time on the power play and became a healthy scratch.

Prediction: Butcher doesn’t return next season.

Mark Pysyk

Not long ago, Pysyk seemed likely to return in 2022-23 after signing a one-year contract with Buffalo last July and serving as an alternate captain. But the emergence of Samuelsson, continued development of Fitzgerald and Bryson, and arrival of Power have left the blue line crowded. Pysyk, 30, might not have the skill set the Sabres want in a veteran defenseman this summer. They need someone who plays a heavier game and kills penalties.

Prediction: The Sabres will have interest in Pysyk, but they’ll add a veteran via trade or free agency that leaves them without a spot in the lineup for the 2010 first-round draft pick.

Brandon Davidson

Another important veteran for Rochester, Davidson will be welcomed back to the Amerks after serving as an alternate captain this season.

Prediction: He’s back with the Amerks in the fall.

Ethan Prow

At 29 years old, Prow returned to the AHL this season and totaled 49 points, only one shy of his previous career high, in 70 games. He made his NHL debut and scored a goal during his four games with Buffalo.

Prediction: Prow leaves for another organization that can provide a possible path to the NHL.

Jimmy Schuldt

An overlooked player on the Amerks’ roster, Schuldt was a steady defense partner for Fitzgerald in the playoffs. Schuldt, 27, has played well in the postseason and has upside. He was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2019.

Prediction: Schuldt signs with Buffalo again and returns to Rochester in the fall.

GOALIES

Craig Anderson

The 41-year-old exceeded expectations, albeit in an injury-shortened season. His .897 save percentage was impacted negatively by his teammates’ play, but he was a key component of their late season turnaround. Anderson led Buffalo to wins over Toronto (twice), Vegas, Minnesota, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Carolina.

The question here is health. If Anderson decides to play a 20th season, he won’t be able to handle a starter’s workload. The Sabres are still interested in him returning, but they will add another NHL goalie if he decides to sign again.

Prediction: Anderson returns for a 20th season in the NHL and signs a one-year deal with Buffalo to play between 25 and 30 games.

Dustin Tokarski

Unavailable for almost two months because of lingering effects from Covid-19, Tokarski had a strong finish to his second season in Buffalo. The 32-year-old showed that he can have success in the NHL and will have interest this summer.

Prediction: Tokarski leaves in free agency.

Aaron Dell

Signed to be a possible starter in Buffalo, Dell had a poor performance in training camp that led to his assignment to Rochester. He was very good for the Amerks in the regular season and playoffs but struggled in his 12 games with the Sabres.

Prediction: Dell doesn’t return.

Malcolm Subban

Acquired from Chicago in December, Subban was limited to only four appearances because of a wrist injury. The 28-year-old has never appeared in more than 35 games in any professional season and will need to prove he’s an NHL goalie. The proximity of his hometown, Toronto, and relationships with Sabres players led Subban to stick around Buffalo during his physical rehabilitation this season.

Prediction: Subban signs elsewhere because the Sabres add a different goalie for Rochester.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.