Inside the Sabres: Predicting which unrestricted free agents return to Buffalo

Caggiula had two goals, both in the same game, and one assist with a minus-2 rating while averaging 12:50 of ice time in eight games. During that span, Caggiula ranked first on the Sabres in generating on-ice quality and suppressing on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey.com. He also ranked first in on-ice shot quality share despite leading the team in defensive-zone starts and receiving the fewest in the offensive zone.

Caggiula was mired by bad puck luck in Arizona, resulting in only three goals and seven assists in 38 games this season, but he is a versatile forward with the speed to play anywhere in the lineup. He had 25 goals from 2017-19 with Edmonton and Chicago.

Prediction: Caggiula stays. He’s a cost-effective option for a team in need of more upside in the bottom six.

Tobias Rieder, winger: A favorite of former coach Ralph Krueger, Rieder had a strong start to the season with four goals in the first 18 games. However, he was scratched in each of the Sabres' final four games under Granato and skated less than 10 minutes in each of his final four appearances. Rieder ranked fourth among Buffalo forwards in penalty-kill ice time, but he had only one assist in the final 17 games.

Prediction: Rieder goes.