Rasmus Dahlin peered up at the scoreboard above center ice in UBS Arena, then hung his head as the New York Islanders celebrated around their goalie Ilya Sorokin on Tuesday.

A desperate push for the tying goal, and two much-needed points in the Eastern Conference playoff race, ended with the Sabres’ second 3-2 loss in as many days. The difference was a controversial game-winner in which the puck went off Hudson Fasching’s leg and past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with 12:23 left in the third period.

Kyle Okposo, the Sabres’ captain, acknowledged afterward that there’s little margin for error over the final 19 games, 10 of which are against teams currently in position to make the playoffs.

“Well, it wasn’t going to be easy,” Okposo said. “Got more difficult now, but there’s still time, and we still have to take care of business. We know what we have to do, we know we have to go on a run, but it’s going to be one game at a time.”

The gap between the Sabres and the playoffs widened, increasing the likelihood that the franchise’s postseason drought will reach 12 years. Entering Thursday, Buffalo trailed the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins by six and five points, respectively, for the conference’s wild-card spots.

Patience is a hard sell for a fan base that has experienced unprecedented heartbreak and calamity over the past decade. However, the scene Tuesday on Long Island, from the patience shown by the youngest team in the NHL during the first period to Okposo’s tying goal in the third, was in stark contrast to those during the Sabres’ trip there exactly two years prior.

On March 7, 2021, the Sabres finished a three-game series on Long Island with a third consecutive 5-2 loss in which their captain and face of the franchise, Jack Eichel, suffered a herniated disk that eventually led to his trade to Vegas. Kevyn Adams, then amid his first year as general manager, told reporters two days prior that he was evaluating everything, including the job of coach Ralph Krueger.

Adams began to dismantle a roster that was built to win during that Covid-shortened 2020-21 season. Taylor Hall, Eric Staal and Brandon Montour were traded. Krueger was fired March 17, 12 games into a winless streak that reached a franchise-record 18 games.

Two years later, the Sabres' young core is gaining invaluable experience during a playoff push, which will continue Thursday night in KeyBank Center against the Dallas Stars. The scenario would have been considered a pipe dream in 2021, when some members of the current core were either playing elsewhere, relegated to taxi-squad skates or struggling to produce in Krueger's system.

Prior to the recent trade deadline, Don Granato, an assistant coach under Krueger before taking the head job, offered some perspective on how far the organization has come in such little time. The Sabres have a dynamic top line, one of the best defensemen in the NHL, two centers signed long-term and a deep lineup featuring a plethora of skill.

"So many mistakes, historically, how many mistakes are made through impatience," Granato said. "And we are working on something we started out to build — I haven't even been on the job for two years yet. And when I think of where we were two years ago, before I got this position, and to where we are now, we just have to keep doing that.

"Imagine if we can grow as much in the next two years as we've just grown in these two years. I don't think we're going to sweat anything that didn't happen yesterday. There's no reason to. And I'm actually excited. Everybody is trying to make moves and spending, spending, spending to do it, spending their future, because our future, we feel, is pretty darn bright and strong."

Bottoming out

Gathered after a 7-1 loss in Boston, the Sabres listened intently Friday morning as Adams delivered a state-of-the-team address that was meant to instill confidence in his young players.

“The big message I believe that I wanted them to hear was, our biggest growth in my opinion over the next six, 12, 18, 24 months is going to come internally,” he explained before acquiring 6-foot-6 physical, power forward Jordan Greenway. “It’s our own players developing and even taking bigger steps.”

The talk was very different from the one Adams gave his players in March 2021, when the Sabres were reeling under Krueger with 15 points through 22 games. There was no clear path to restoring the franchise to what it once was. Offseason acquisitions didn’t pan out.

Hall, who joined the Sabres on a one-year contract to reunite with Krueger and skate next to Eichel, scored only two goals before his trade to Boston. Staal, a decorated center with a Stanley Cup ring, totaled three goals before he was dealt to Montreal for two draft picks. Montour, now the Florida Panthers' top defenseman, had a minus-13 rating when he was traded for a third-round draft pick.

The roster wasn’t lacking talent because of win-now moves made by Adams and his predecessor, Jason Botterill. Linus Ullmark was part of the goalie tandem. The Sabres assembled a talented group of forwards, and their defensive depth was improved after adding Montour and Colin Miller in previous seasons. It didn't work, though.

Adding Hall and Staal, combined with a decision to prioritize winning over development in 2020-21, set the franchise back because it exiled talented, young players to skating with the taxi squad, including Tage Thompson, Casey Mittelstadt and Henri Jokiharju. Krueger’s system, particularly in how the Sabres were breaking the puck out of their zone, prevented forwards such as Hall and Eichel from using their speed to create chances off the rush. Defensemen weren't allowed to pinch in the offensive zone to try to create scoring chances.

Jeff Skinner, the Sabres’ $9 million-per-season winger, got scratched for three consecutive games by Krueger and couldn’t escape a fourth-line role that rendered him ineffective.

Eichel scored twice on 61 shots before his season ended. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, drafted first overall in 2018, finished with a league-worst minus-36 rating and lost the confidence that led to historic production during his rookie season.

“It was a brutal year,” said Hall, who has 36 goals over the past two seasons with Boston. “I didn't play well. I don't really have anyone to blame for that, but to come (to the Bruins) and to be around these guys and the way that they took me in and kind of helped me along, help me get my confidence back, was awesome. And I needed that at that point in my career, I really did. It was a tough stage. I was coming off injury that previous year, and then, you know, Covid hits, and that changes everyone's mindset a bit. I, honestly, for the rest of my life, I'll probably never know how things went so south that year. Just the way life goes.”

‘Cruel’ season

The Sabres’ season was paused in February 2021 because of a Covid-19 outbreak, and they were playing a 56-game interdivisional schedule against playoff-hardened opponents such as the Penguins, Islanders, Capitals and Bruins. It was torturous for most on the Sabres. There was no escape from the mental anguish of the difficult-to-fathom, team-wide struggles. There were no fans to help create energy on nights when players didn't have it.

On March 5, 2021, hours before Adams addressed the media in a wide-ranging video call in which he expressed frustration, players slowly trickled into the empty lobby of the team’s hotel after walking over from their practice at Nassau Coliseum.

Few words were exchanged. Their frustration was evident. Across the parking lot, inside a mostly empty arena, Thompson was still skating on his own with Matt Ellis, who led the taxi squad that season.

“You couldn’t even go out to eat,” said Hall, referring to the NHL’s Covid-19 restrictions. “You’d have a bad game or two and you couldn’t go out for a beer. You couldn’t do anything. You just come back and sit in your apartment and you kind of think about where the world is and where you are. It was hard.

“It’s crazy, because you look at the team, like Brandon Montour goes to Florida and plays really well; Sam Reinhart goes to Florida, plays really well; Jack is doing his thing. You know, I'm here, and all these guys are playing well now (in Buffalo). And it was like, why couldn't we figure it out for those three months? I mean, it's crazy that a team like that lost, I mean, what was it 17 in a row? Eighteen in a row?

"I don't have the answers, and I don't think anyone ever will. But that just goes to show you how fickle sports can be and how cruel it can be at times.”

At the time, few prospects in Rochester were close to helping the Sabres. Jack Quinn’s rookie season with the Amerks was cut short because of an injury. JJ Peterka was still in Germany. Adams wouldn’t draft defenseman Owen Power first overall for another four months. Mattias Samuelsson wouldn’t make his NHL debut until May.

Some important players found ways to improve throughout the 2020-21 season, though.

Dylan Cozens received his introduction to the NHL, appearing in 41 games as a rookie. Young forwards learned through one-on-one video meetings with Granato. Healthy scratches and taxi squaders skated with Matt Ellis, who became an assistant coach under Granato.

The organization shifted in a different direction when Adams fired Krueger and named Granato interim coach.

“Donny was always watching video with me and talking to me when it felt like no one was, I guess, if that makes sense,” Mittelstadt said. “Ellie, in the taxi squad, I mean, some of those days are tough. You haven't played in a while and he's jumping in the drills and being just as intense as anyone. So, I think that was great for us.”

“We were in it together,” said Dahlin. “We pushed ourselves and we knew better times were ahead.”

Injuries in goal, particularly to Ullmark, made the transition to a new coach difficult because mistakes were magnified in the final six weeks. The Sabres weren’t simply playing out the string, though. Granato installed a system that fit the speed and skill on the roster.

Dahlin and Skinner rediscovered their confidence. Thompson had seven goals and 12 points over the final 23 games. Mittelstadt had nine goals and 17 points in his last 22 games.

Learning

There was optimism when the Sabres finished the 2020-21 season with a 15-34-7 record. Adams saw which approach and direction were needed. He began a wide-ranging search for a full-time coach that ended with Granato’s promotion in June. Then, the trades began.

Rasmus Ristolainen was dealt for a first-round draft choice that Buffalo used on Swedish winger Isak Rosen and a 2023 second-round selection. Reinhart, a restricted free agent seeking a new home, got traded to Florida for goalie prospect Devon Levi and a first-round draft pick that became Czech winger Jiri Kulich.

The long wait for Eichel ended in November 2021 with the Sabres acquiring Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a 2022 first-round pick used on Swedish center Noah Ostlund and a 2023 second-round pick that was moved to Minnesota as part of the the Greenway deal.

The Sabres' commitment to development has produced several success stories over the past two seasons, helping Adams identify the players who will be in Buffalo long-term. Thompson, Cozens and Samuelsson have signed seven-year contracts. Dahlin will be the next to sign an extension.

This season, the Sabres have five 20-goal scorers, led by Thompson’s 42, and Dahlin is in position to be a finalist for the Norris Trophy. The 22-year-old has 15 goals and 53 points while ranking third among all NHL defensemen in average ice time per game (25:47). Tuch, Skinner and Cozens are among those having career years. Power might be a finalist for the Calder Trophy. Quinn and Peterka are contributing as rookies. Mittelstadt is on pace for over 50 points, and Peyton Krebs is improving as a center.

Luukkonen is starting big games against marquee opponents, including Tuesday on Long Island, when he made 36 saves.

“I’m really passionate about the people in that locker room,” said Adams. “Honestly, it gets emotional sometimes because I know what it takes to win in this league, and I know we have it. Now I just want to believe in these guys and let them go do it. That’s exciting.”

Success of other teams, particularly Boston and New Jersey, will likely prevent Granato from receiving similar recognition in the coach-of-the-year voting, but he’s helped transform Buffalo into one of the top offensive teams in the league.

The Sabres entered Thursday ranked third in goals per game (3.68) and fourth on the power play (25.1 percent). They've already matched their win total from last season, and Adams has the means to add to the roster this summer. Buffalo has a deep prospect pool and ample draft capital.

The schedule ahead is difficult, even more so if Tuch remains out with a lower-body injury. No matter how it ends, all involved know this experience will be invaluable for a group of young players who have worked their way into playoff contention sooner than expected.

“These guys have done a great job, this young talent I speak of, to get us into a pressure situation and now we can’t take them out of it just because they’re young,” Granato said. “They need to go through it, and the sooner the better they go through it. … They’re going to fight and they’re going to learn from it and gain experience from doing it.”