Kevyn Adams had only a handful of picks in the 2020 NHL draft when he took over as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres.

When the Sabres' free-fall in the 2020-21 season caused Adams to pivot to a different long-term plan, he gradually added as much draft capital as possible to try to bolster a prospect pipeline that needed more talent.

Buffalo has selected 27 players over the past three years with Adams in charge and it owns eight picks in this draft, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville.

Here's a look at each player the Sabres have selected since 2020:

2022

Matt Savoie, center, first round, No. 9 overall: A shoulder injury prevented Savoie from having a proper training regimen last summer and impacted the 5-foot-9 forward at the start of this season in Winnipeg, but he regained his strength and pieced together an exceptional year with the Ice. Savoie produced 49 goals and 124 points in 81 games between the regular season and playoffs, leading his team to the Western Hockey League’s championship series. He also appeared in two playoff games for the Rochester Americans.

Noah Ostlund, center, first round, No. 19: The Sabres used the first-round pick acquired in the Jack Eichel trade to fortify their depth down the middle, selecting Ostlund after his standout performance at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship. He had a solid first season of pro hockey in 2022-23, totaling 26 points in 37 games before an impressive playoff that helped his club, Djurgardens IF, reach the championship series of Sweden’s second-tier pro league. Ostlund has grown an inch since draft day and now measures approximately 6 foot. He’ll play next season with the Vaxjo Lakers of Sweden’s top pro league.

Jiri Kulich, winger/center, first round, No. 28: It became clear to observers at the start of the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge in September that Kulich wasn’t going to play junior hockey this season. He made the immediate jump to Rochester, where he sharpened his habits without the puck and emerged as one of the American Hockey League’s top rookies. At 18 years old, Kulich produced 24 goals in the regular season and seven goals during the Amerks’ run to the Eastern Conference final. Kulich is expected to compete for an NHL roster spot in training camp.

Topias Leinonen, goalie, second round, No. 41: The Sabres prioritized goaltending, given the uncertainty surrounding Erik Portillo, whose rights were traded to the Los Angeles Kings in March, and targeted Leinonen based on what he showed at the Under-18s. Leinonen is a massive goalie – he’s listed at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds – and he’s appeared in 12 games in Finland’s to professional league, but he’s a long-term project who will need time to develop in Europe before coming to North America.

Viktor Neuchev, winger, third round, No. 74: The Sabres had a first-round grade on Neuchev after he produced 40 goals in Russia’s top junior league and his 363 shots on goal were 53 more than any other player in the Kontinental Hockey League this season. He totaled four goals with 12 points in 57 games in a limited role. He’ll play in Rochester next season after signing an entry-level contract with Buffalo, and his left-handed shot should help the Amerks replace Kulich if he graduates to the NHL in the fall.

Mats Lindgren, defenseman, fourth round, No. 106: Lindgren was traded to the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels before this season and almost replicated the big numbers he produced as a draft-eligible prospect, totaling 11 goals and 34 points in 63 regular-season games. The Sabres have yet to sign Lindgren to an entry-level contract, but he’s shown over the past 12 months that he’s becoming a more complete defenseman.

Vsevelod Komarov, defenseman, fifth round, No. 134: Komarov made the Sabres look good with his breakout season in Quebec, as the physical, 6-foot-3 blue-liner became an important catalyst in the Remparts’ run to the Memorial Cup. He produced 12 goals and 39 points in 62 regular-season games, followed by eight points in 17 playoff games, before the Sabres signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract. Komarov, 19, is too young to start next season in Rochester, but he's expected to join the Amerks once his junior season ends.

Jake Richard, winger, sixth round, No. 170: This is another late-round pick who produced promising results. Richard, 18, scored 31 goals during his second season in the United States Hockey League and will play at the University of Connecticut next season.

Gustav Karlsson, center, sixth round, No. 187: Karlsson’s season in Sweden’s Under-20 league wasn’t as productive as the one that convinced the Sabres to draft him. He had 14 goals, 17 fewer than the prior season, and 33 points against his peers, and he also received nine games in the Swedish Hockey League.

Joel Ratkovic-Berndtsson, winger, seventh round, No. 202: A product of the same program that developed Rasmus Dahlin, Ratkovic-Berndtsson earned 13 games with Frolunda HC, five of which were in the Champions Hockey League, and excelled against his peers. His 20 goals in 34 games were second on his Under-20 team and he ranked fifth with 30 points.

Linus Sjodin, winger, seventh round, No. 211: Passed over by every team in the 2021 NHL draft, Sjodin was a full-time player in the SHL this season and averaged 11:03 of ice time in 52 games while producing one goal and seven points.

2021

Owen Power, defenseman, first round, No. 1: Power is a finalist for the Calder Trophy after recording the second-most 5-on-5 ice time among all NHL players, trailing only Erik Karlsson, and his 19:47 of 5-on-5 ice time per game is the highest mark by any rookie since the NHL began tracking the stat in 2009-10. Power also led all rookies this season in total ice time per game (23:48), nearly two minutes more than Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson, and he produced 35 points in 79 games. It didn’t take Power long to show that he’s a franchise pillar.

Isak Rosen, winger, first round. No. 14: Rosen’s first season after the draft was a disaster. He was rarely used in the SHL and suffered multiple injuries, the last of which ended his season after only 39 games. Yet Rosen didn’t hesitate to sign his entry-level contract and join the Amerks. He struggled at the start, but, like Kulich, gradually improved and emerged as a development success story. Rosen produced 14 goals and 37 points in the regular season, then eight points in 14 playoff games. His skating, shot and intelligence allowed Rosen to transition to the AHL and prove that he’s among Buffalo’s best prospects.

Prokhor Poltapov, winger, second round, No. 33: The Sabres haven’t seen Poltapov on the ice for a development camp or Prospects Challenge in Buffalo because of his inability to secure a visa during the war in Ukraine, but he showed immense potential as a power forward in the KHL this season. Poltapov, 20, is under contract in Russia for two more seasons. He was excellent for CSKA Moskva in a limited role during its run to the KHL's championship this spring.

Aleksandr Kisakov, winger, second round, No. 53: A slender winger with an effective shot and a knack for delivering creative plays, Kisakov made the move to Rochester this season and totaled six goals with eight points in 48 regular-season games. He wasn’t used in the playoffs and needs to add strength to take the next step in his development. Kisakov, 20, is expected to have a bigger role with the Amerks next season.

Stiven Sardarian, winger, third round, No. 88: It’s been an unusual two seasons for Sardarian. He struggled at times against older players in the USHL, then totaled two goals with seven points in 29 games as a freshman at the University of New Hampshire.

Josh Bloom, winger, third round, No. 95: The Sabres discovered Bloom during a year in which the Ontario Hockey League didn’t operate because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They signed him to an entry-level contract, then traded him to the Vancouver Canucks in February for defenseman Riley Stillman.

Olivier Nadeau, winger, fourth round, No. 97: The 6-foot-2 power forward has a skill set unlike anyone else in the prospect pipeline. His 57 goals and 124 points over the past two seasons showed the Sabres that he’s ready for the AHL. Nadeau, 20, was around the Amerks for most of their playoff run and is expected to be part of their team next season.

Viljami Marjala, winger, fifth round, No. 159: Marjala opted to return to Finland this season rather than continuing in the QMJHL and led his Under-20 team in goals (18-tied) and points (51) in only 32 games. He also had nine points in 15 games in the country’s top professional league. The 6-foot winger has yet to sign his entry-level contract, but he’s made promising strides over the past year.

William Von Barnekow, center, sixth round, No. 161: Von Barnekow is a 6-foot-2 forward who appeared in 64 games in the SHL over the past two seasons.

Nikita Novikov, defenseman, sixth round, No. 188: Novikov fell in the draft because of concerns about the ability to sign the 6-foot-4, mobile defenseman with a left-handed shot. The Sabres let him develop in the KHL, where he appeared in 94 games, then signed him to an entry-level contract. He'll be in Rochester next season.

Tyson Kozak, center, seventh round, No. 193: The Sabres drafted Kozak when there was little information on the scrappy forward, but he delivered a breakout season in the WHL in 2021-22 to earn an entry-level contract and he was among Rochester’s most trusted defensive forwards during its playoff run this spring.

2020

Jack Quinn, winger, first round, No. 8: Adams’ first draft pick was named the AHL’s Player of the Year last spring after producing 26 goals and 61 points in 45 games with the Amerks, then broke into the NHL with the Sabres this season as a fixture in their top six. Quinn scored 14 goals and finished with 37 points in 75 games.

JJ Peterka, winger, second round, No. 34: He led the Amerks with 28 goals and 68 points in 2021-22 before a playoff run in which he had seven goals and 12 points in 10 games. The 21-year-old then showcased his potential in Buffalo this season, scoring 12 goals and totaling 32 points in 77 games.

Matteo Costantini, center, fifth round, No. 131: An alumnus of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, Costantini spent the past two seasons at the University of North Dakota and recently transferred to Western Michigan University.

Albert Lyckasen, defenseman, seventh round, No. 193: Lyckasen has spent most of the past two seasons in Sweden’s second-tier league and averaged 16:46 of ice time in its recent playoffs. He’ll play for BIK Karlskoga next season.

Jakub Konecny, center, seventh round, No. 216: Konecny, 21, will spend another season in Czech Republic’s top pro league with HC Sparta Praha, the same club that produced Sabres prospect Lukas Rousek.