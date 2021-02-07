Inside the Sabres: Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall should skate apart, and other observations amid pause

Before the Buffalo Sabres’ season was paused, much was made of the offensive output, or lack thereof, from the top forwards on the roster.
Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall and Jeff Skinner have combined for one even-strength goal in 10 games. Special teams and, at times, goaltending kept the Sabres afloat while coach Ralph Krueger tried to revive Buffalo’s 5-on-5 offense.
A lack of even-strength scoring – Buffalo’s 15 goals at 5-on-5 ranked 20th in the National Hockey League entering play Friday – is arguably the primary reason why the Sabres are 4-4-2. The sample size is still small, and any analysis needs to be couched by the fact many of these players endured an unprecedented, 10-month offseason, but we’ve learned the potential strengths and weaknesses of a team that’s vying to snap a nine-year playoff drought.
As we await word on when the Sabres will play again – the schedule calls for Thursday at home against Washington – here are five significant observations from the first 20% of the season.
What’s wrong with the offense?
What happened to the Sabres we saw during road games in Philadelphia and Washington? The tenacious forechecking disappeared when the team returned to Buffalo for its past four games. Even Hall, a former Hart Trophy winner who is regarded as an elite forward at even strength, struggled against the New Jersey Devils.
Despite the Sabres’ improved fire power, Krueger’s forwards have been unable to create scoring chances with consistency. Entering Friday, Buffalo ranked 25th in the NHL in generating shot quality at 5-on-5, according to Evolving-Hockey.com.
Krueger has yet to deploy his personnel in a way that leads to balanced scoring and the challenge increased in difficulty with Sam Reinhart missing both games against New Jersey. There are two significant problems at even strength: poor play in the neutral zone and the lack of a net-front presence.
Attention to detail and a willingness to get to the net need to be points of emphasis when the Sabres resume.
Should Eichel play with Hall?
No. Before reuniting the two superstar forwards Sunday against New Jersey, Krueger noted that it’s difficult to find capable forwards who can excel while skating alongside Eichel at even strength.
“Finding people that can go along with Jack is always a challenge because of his level and speed and how he thinks and sees the game,” Krueger said.
This was an odd comment from Krueger considering Skinner and Eichel were on the ice together for 53 goals at 5-on-5 in 2018-19. Krueger is reluctant to use Skinner in a top-line role, but the Sabres need to try to ignite Skinner’s confidence – he has zero goals on 24 shots this season – and Hall can drive play from the left wing on another line.
For example, Eric Staal’s shot-quality share at 5-on-5 is 61.06 with Hall compared to 41.03 without him, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. Eichel, meanwhile, has also produced promising shot-quality numbers when skating with other linemates. Creating two dynamic forward lines should be the priority and the Sabres finally have the personnel to accomplish this.
Reinhart’s return will help. Perhaps Victor Olofsson can then slide back to left wing, a position in which he’s better defensively, on the top line. He had points in six consecutive games before the pause. But a more prominent role for Skinner, at least in the interim, should be the next experiment. This might not be possible immediately, as it's unclear when Hall will be removed from the Covid protocol list.
Goaltending isn’t the issue
The data doesn't paint a glowing picture of the Sabres' goaltending. Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark rank 27th and 28th, respectively, in goals saved above expected, an advanced metric that accounts for the quality of shots against.
Buffalo’s goaltending also entered Friday ranked 25th in 5-on-5 save percentage (90.64), but it's important to consider the circumstances surrounding each one. Hutton was outstanding before a hit to the head forced him to go 12 days between starts, and he was in net for some of the Sabres' worst games this season. Ullmark, meanwhile, missed time while grieving the loss of his father and was a late arrival to training camp because of an immigration issue. The 27-year-old has allowed a few easy goals, but he has delivered outstanding saves in key moments of games, particularly shootouts.
It's also notable that both have shown improvement on the penalty kill, a weakness for the Sabres last season. The Sabres’ penalty kill, which ranked 10th in the NHL on Friday, has received better shorthanded save percentages from Ullmark (.921) and Hutton (.889), despite the team allowing quality shots in those situations.
The penalty-kill numbers might be deceiving since the Sabres lead the NHL in penalty differential – small sample sizes don't tell the full story – but the goalie tandem has shown promise. This is potentially the most important early-season development because acquiring help in goal will be difficult amid the pandemic.
“I think we’re just reading plays well and getting to stuff, especially along the boards, too,” Hutton said of the penalty kill. “I think anytime there’s a loose puck, we’re pinching things off well. A lot of credit, I think, to adding Cody Eakin. He helps a ton. And then, I think, just the maturity of Jake (McCabe) and (Rasmus Ristolainen), doing a heck of a job.”
Cozens learning
Without the puck, Dylan Cozens hasn’t played like a 19-year-old. The 2019 first-round draft choice has earned the coaching staff’s trust by making responsible decisions all over the ice. He is relentless in the neutral zone, closing off passing lanes and making it difficult for opposing forwards to advance toward Buffalo’s blue line.
A sound defensive play by Cozens led to his first NHL goal, a forced turnover that he finished with a shot from the right circle. His next challenge is learning to use his linemates to create chances in the offensive zone, but Krueger has wisely lined up Cozens with Staal.
“I think that’s clear that we trust him defensively and that he’s really surprised everybody with a very responsible and mature defensive game, but he needs to figure out how to break down the defensive strength of the opposition and the top players of the other team and also how to use his linemates better,” Krueger said of Cozens. “He’s an intelligent person and hockey player and this is going to be a real fun project for all of the coaching staff throughout the season here and beyond.”
Rieder, Eakin shine
Eakin and Tobias Rieder have been solid additions. Not only has Eakin helped the Sabres rank second in the NHL in faceoff-win percentage, he has united with Rieder to form an impactful penalty-killing duo.
Their chemistry has carried into 5-on-5 play. Eakin and Rieder have produced a 53% shot-quality share at 5-on-5 this season. However, among all forward lines with at least 40 minutes played, Rieder, Eakin and Kyle Okposo rank last in shot-quality share at 5-on-5 (19.6).
This is another area that needs to be addressed by Krueger. Perhaps Okposo’s savvy play defensively would fit well on a line with Curtis Lazar. Riley Sheahan or Casey Mittelstadt can then be used with Eakin and Rieder. The Sabres need more offense out of Eakin, who has zero goals and scored 22 inn 2018-19 with Vegas.
What’s clear, though, is the Sabres were smart to bring in Rieder, whose three goals are tied for second on the team.