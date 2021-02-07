Inside the Sabres: Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall should skate apart, and other observations amid pause

Buffalo’s goaltending also entered Friday ranked 25th in 5-on-5 save percentage (90.64), but it's important to consider the circumstances surrounding each one. Hutton was outstanding before a hit to the head forced him to go 12 days between starts, and he was in net for some of the Sabres' worst games this season. Ullmark, meanwhile, missed time while grieving the loss of his father and was a late arrival to training camp because of an immigration issue. The 27-year-old has allowed a few easy goals, but he has delivered outstanding saves in key moments of games, particularly shootouts.

It's also notable that both have shown improvement on the penalty kill, a weakness for the Sabres last season. The Sabres’ penalty kill, which ranked 10th in the NHL on Friday, has received better shorthanded save percentages from Ullmark (.921) and Hutton (.889), despite the team allowing quality shots in those situations.

The penalty-kill numbers might be deceiving since the Sabres lead the NHL in penalty differential – small sample sizes don't tell the full story – but the goalie tandem has shown promise. This is potentially the most important early-season development because acquiring help in goal will be difficult amid the pandemic.