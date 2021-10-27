Inside the Sabres: Hot start the product of coaching, leadership, smart additions

“From day one, I mean, we know the group we have in here,” winger Vinnie Hinostroza said. “All hardworking guys, all guys that want to be better than where they’re at in their career. No one’s been satisfied with what they’ve done. I think that goes for the coaches, GM, owners, down to every player on our team. So, when you have a group like that that really wants to win and work hard for each other, you can accomplish a lot.”

1. Team defense

Granato’s brand of entertaining hockey was a welcome reprieve for the Sabres when he became interim coach last March. He wants quick breakout passes to start the rush and encourages his defensemen to pinch in the offensive zone. In many ways, it’s positionless, read-and-react hockey that allows speed and creativity to shine. It’s yielded encouraging results despite the absence of center Casey Mittelstadt.

Entering Tuesday, the Sabres were ninth in the NHL in shot attempts at 5-on-5 and 11th in shot-quality share at even strength, which shows they have the edge in scoring chances.