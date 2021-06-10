Inside the Sabres: Evaluating 5 possible landing spots for Jack Eichel

It’s possible no general manager in the National Hockey League has more on his agenda this offseason than Kevyn Adams of the Buffalo Sabres.

Adams, who oversaw a last-place finish during a calamitous first year on the job, is interviewing candidates to become the Sabres’ next head coach. He also owns the first overall pick in the NHL draft, which will be held virtually on July 23-24. Then there’s the Seattle expansion draft, a process that will lead to the departure of one player from Buffalo’s roster. Sam Reinhart and/or Rasmus Ristolainen may be traded. Rasmus Dahlin is a restricted free agent.

Yet, no item on Adams’ offseason to-do list will be more impactful than the Jack Eichel dilemma. Eichel, the Sabres’ captain and star center, expressed frustration to the media during locker cleanout day last month about a “disconnect” between he and the team regarding his preference to have surgery on the herniated disk in his neck that limited him to only 21 games this season.

Eichel reportedly wants an artificial disc replacement, a procedure that’s never been done before on a professional hockey player. The Sabres and their team doctors won’t approve the surgery. The standoff may lead Adams to trade Eichel with five years remaining on a contract that carries a $10 million annual salary cap hit.