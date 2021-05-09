Inside the Sabres: Coaching hire to kick-start a busy offseason for GM Kevyn Adams

“Obviously, when you work with the team every day, you want to stay and be a part of things,” Granato said following practice Friday. “Progress. Even decisions that I've made as coach for the future, for each player progressing and becoming better, collectively becoming better.

“Having invested time in that, of course you want to stay with the team and with the group as a coach and as a teammate and as a player. So, I think we're all in that same situation. But we know the business. And we don't know the answer to that yet. And we'll take it as it comes."

The coaching search will kick-start a pivotal offseason for Adams, his second since taking the reins of a franchise that has finished at the bottom of the NHL in four of the past eight years.

Here’s a snapshot of what lies ahead:

Draft lottery

Adams will learn if the Sabres will own the first overall pick for the second time in three years. Buffalo holds the best odds and won’t pick lower than third overall.

Expansion draft