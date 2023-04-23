Through eye-opening meetings and breakthrough performances on the ice, General Manager Kevyn Adams identified the core players who will be with the Buffalo Sabres for the long term.

Contract extensions were signed. More will soon follow. Rookies made an immediate impact, and the prospect pipeline will continue to bring more talented, young players to Buffalo.

“Now we’ve accumulated this core that believes that we can do something special here,” Adams said. “You have to have talent, you have to believe and you have to be all in. That’s how we’re going to attack this. We’ll always evaluate who adds into that core and where do new pieces come in, but I can stand here today and say I’m excited. I really am. I’m excited about the steps we’ve taken. We have a lot of work to do, but I’m really excited about the steps we’re going to take, too.”

Now, Adams must fill out his roster to elevate a 91-point team into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Improving on the margins will address the weaknesses that led to the Sabres missing the postseason by one win. The shopping list won’t be long, though. Some deficiencies will be improved through coaching, as Don Granato and his staff have done with players such as Casey Mittelstadt.

A position-by-position breakdown provides a clearer picture of what to expect in the coming months, including two possible trades, two important contract signings and an intriguing situation in goal.

Center

Under contract: Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Peyton Krebs.

Restricted free agent: Tyson Jost.

Prospects close to NHL-ready: Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund, Brandon Biro.

This position was the Sabres’ worst entering training camp in 2021. Thompson had yet to play center in the NHL. Cozens spent the bulk of the previous season at right wing. Sam Reinhart was gone. Jack Eichel would soon follow. Now, Thompson and Cozens are preparing to enter the first season of their seven-year contracts. Krebs is ready to step into a bigger role after showing significant signs of growth skating next to Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo. It’s a formidable 1-2-3 punch down the middle.

It's unclear who will be the Sabres’ fourth center, though. They can retain Jost with a qualifying offer of $2.25 million, but is there a spot available if the club must have Savoie on the roster? There’s nothing more for Savoie to prove or accomplish in the Western Hockey League, though he’s more likely to play wing at the start of his NHL career. Jost could have a spot in Buffalo if Girgensons signs elsewhere July 1.

Casey Mittelstadt is also a wild card here. The Sabres outscored teams 11-4 at 5-on-5 when Mittelstadt centered Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch. The forward group is finally deep, giving Granato a plethora of options to build a lineup.

“You look at our roster and you can play up and down the lineup with anybody,” said Thompson. “Everyone’s got skill and the ability to score. I feel like whatever situation you’re put in, you’re going to be playing with players that can produce and put up points."

The Sabres ranked 32nd in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage (45.1) this season, but they’re not going to address that deficiency through free agency or a trade. Improvement will come through Thompson, Cozens and Krebs. The latter two are right- and left-handed, respectively, which is an important mix for any coach to have when choosing the best matchup to win a draw.

Ostlund, meanwhile, is expected to play another season in Sweden, and health has prevented Biro from getting an extended stay in Buffalo.

Wingers

Under contract: Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Victor Olofsson, Jordan Greenway.

Unrestricted free agents: Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons.

Restricted free agents: Linus Weissbach, Brett Murray.

Prospects close to NHL-ready: Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen, Lukas Rousek.

We’ve likely seen the last of Olofsson in a Sabres uniform. He’s entering the final year of his contract and struggled at 5-on-5 to the point that he was a healthy scratch in five straight must-win games. There will be plenty of interest in Olofsson, especially if Buffalo retains salary. Pro sports are all about roles and there are teams that need someone such as Olofsson to fill the net on the power play.

The Sabres can create a spot for someone such as Kulich, add an asset like a draft pick or defenseman and ensure they get something in return for a player they won’t re-sign. Quinn and Peterka should be able to help fill the void of the offense Buffalo will lose without Olofsson. They combined for 26 goals as rookies and should be ready to take another step next season.

It’s inevitable that Okposo will be back as captain on a short-term contract, but Girgensons’ future is unclear. Players with his skill set are getting multi-year deals elsewhere and the Sabres don’t need to make that sort of commitment. Granato can put Greenway on the fourth line or perhaps this creates an opportunity for Rousek, who played well in his two NHL games this season.

Rosen likely needs more time to gain the necessary strength to play in Buffalo, but Kulich will be given the opportunity to prove he’s ready. His 23 goals with Rochester this season were the fourth-most by an 18-year-old in AHL history.

Savoie’s situation is another wrinkle. The Sabres might follow the same plan the Seattle Kraken used with center Shane Wright, who joined their AHL affiliate on a conditioning assignment after spending time as a healthy scratch. Wright got eight games there, then he went to the IIHF World Junior Championship and finished the season in junior hockey before re-joining the AHL team for the playoffs.

There's also the possibility that Savoie wins a spot in camp and remains with the Sabres. He'll have to answer two questions to convince Granato and Adams that he should be in the NHL: Is he strong enough to consistently win puck battles, and is he ready for the grind of an 82-game season?

“It’s tricky,” Adams said of Savoie. “You’re balancing a player like that. Have they outgrown junior? Is the NHL too much for him? Where do you go? It’s something we’ll talk about this summer. … At the end of the day, we’ll do what we think is in the best interest of him, balancing all of the stuff I just said. But he’s a good prospect. We’re excited about him.”

Tuch and Skinner, meanwhile, will continue to be fixtures on the Sabres’ top line after combining for 71 goals and 161 points this season.

Defensemen

Under contract: Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power, Henri Jokiharju, Ilya Lyubushkin, Riley Stillman, Jacob Bryson.

Restricted free agent: Kale Clague.

Unrestricted free agents: Lawrence Pilut, Joseph Cecconi, Jeremy Davies, Austin Strand.

The Sabres have a formidable top three in Dahlin, Power and Samuelsson, each of whom is either signed long-term or are expected to be soon. Granato and his staff are fond of Jokiharju’s game and continue to express confidence that the 23-year-old will take another step soon.

Adams is going to add another top-four defenseman this summer, though. It’s too soon to provide a list of potential candidates.

Cap-strapped teams are forced to trade valuable players each summer and the answer could come through unrestricted free agency if Adams can convince someone to bypass a long-term deal elsewhere to sign with the Sabres. If you’re the agent of a right-shot defenseman, wouldn’t you encourage your client to join the Sabres on a one- or two-year deal to position the player for a big pay day when it expires?

Agents are going to see dollar signs when Adams calls because of all the career-highs established by Buffalo players this season. An opportunity to skate next to Power or Dahlin will be enticing.

Lyubushkin, Stillman, Bryson and Clague showed they’re not good enough for a top-four assignment. Lyubushkin and Stillman will be back next season. The latter needs a full training camp to forget about the man-to-man system he played in Vancouver. There were many instances in Stillman’s 18 games with Buffalo where he looked overwhelmed and lacked confidence. He’ll be a solid seventh defenseman next season with the potential to be a stabilizing presence on the third pair.

“Well, I can tell you, again, if we're talking about this year and those situations, would I have liked guys to have stepped up, then yes, we would have liked them to step up a little bit more,” Granato acknowledged.

Bryson is under contract for one more year at $1.8 million and will be their seventh or eighth defenseman in training camp if he's back in the fall. Clague played well enough at times this season that Buffalo might want him back on a two-way contract.

Goalies

Under contract: Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Eric Comrie.

Unrestricted free agents: Malcolm Subban, Michael Houser.

Retiring: Craig Anderson.

The Sabres will likely go young in goal next season. There’s risk in betting on a potential tandem of Levi and Luukkonen. Neither has much NHL experience and the latter had some ugly moments during the second half of the season. Levi was impressive in his seven games, though, and Luukkonen was the NHL rookie of the month in January. He went 12-3-1 with a .911 save percentage from Dec. 4 through Jan. 28, holding opponents to three goals or less in 13 of those games despite facing an average of 33.8 shots during that span.

Granato wants internal competition at every position, including in goal, and the two young guys would have that dynamic. Adding help from the outside is tricky. Is there a high-end goalie available who would be OK coming to Buffalo to essentially be the backup to Levi or Luukkonen? You don’t want a disgruntled player in the room. It only takes one to create issues behind the scenes, and we’ve heard Adams say all along that he’s not interested in blocking young players from taking prominent roles on this team.

As far as second-tier or backup options on the market, is anyone really an upgrade over Comrie? The Sabres will be considering that question as we approach July 1. Comrie wants to be back, understands the dynamic and fit in with the team. He’s also under contract for only $1.8 million.