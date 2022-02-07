Inside the Sabres: 10 questions for the season's second half

Kevyn Adams understands that patience is a difficult sell in Buffalo.
Sabres fans haven’t experienced the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011, the longest active streak in the NHL, and the franchise hasn’t come close to contending during that decade of futility. Even though Adams has only been general manager since June 2020, the club’s supporters will judge his decisions based on how quickly success arrives.
It’s a reality Adams respects and appreciates, but he’s not letting the urgency from the outside influence how the Sabres are built. The on-ice results haven’t been consistent in Year One of a full-fledged rebuild. Buffalo owns a 14-24-7 record, 20 points out of a playoff spot, ahead of its matchup Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets in KeyBank Center.
This was always going to be a development season for the franchise. Young players are in prominent roles for the first time. Difficult lessons are being learned. The process has been impacted negatively by a rash of injuries, particularly in goal. But the forwards acquired for Jack Eichel are beginning to thrive – Alex Tuch has 13 points in 13 games – and the prospect pipeline is stronger than it has been in some time.
“We’re in a developmental stage and these guys are going to continue to impress and continue to get better each and every day and each and every month and year,” said Tuch. “To watch and play with guys like (Rasmus Dahlin) and (Peyton Krebs) and (Dylan Cozens) and see them develop and become the superstars that I think they are destined to become is an exciting time.”
The second half of the season will be evaluated differently, though. Here’s a look at 10 burning questions that will be answered over the final 37 games.
1. How soon until Casey Mittelstadt can show why he was this team’s best player in training camp?
Mittelstadt has been limited to only seven games this season because of separate upper-body injuries, the latter of which required surgery in December. He returned to the lineup Jan. 25, only to leave in his third game back and had an appointment to consult with a surgeon about next steps. This is an important development season for Mittelstadt. The 23-year-old was going to center the first line and face the opponent’s top players every night. The Sabres need him healthy.
2. Will Jack Quinn be ready to help the Sabres?
Quinn suffered a lower-body injury just as he had a chance to carve out a full-time role in Buffalo and will be out for approximately another month. The 20-year-old appeared to have mastered the American Hockey League, totaling 18 goals and 35 points in 24 games. He’s earned an extended NHL audition, but this won’t occur until he’s back in the lineup. We’ll see if he’s ready for the permanent jump.
3. When will the wins come?
In addition to the drought, fans are also frustrated with the inconsistency with this group. The talent tantalizes to the point that some wonder why the Sabres must wait to win. Consistency is the next step. They’re possessing the puck at an encouraging rate, but this club needs to start scoring more goals. It spends too much time in its own zone some games. Part of the problem is not enough skill – particularly on defense – but the Sabres need fewer games in which they’re completely outplayed.
“To see games like (the loss in Colorado) happen really shows the potential that we have for the future because with experience comes more consistency,” Tuch said of the 4-1 loss Jan. 31. “And we'll be able to play at a more consistent level through more games in a row.”
4. Can Rasmus Dahlin continue his impressive run of play?
This is the best Dahlin has played since he entered the NHL, and it hasn’t been for a one-week segment. The 21-year-old is showing why he was drafted first overall in 2018, confidently carrying the puck to ignite the club’s 5-on-5 offense and using improved strength to kill plays in the defensive zone. Dahlin has 13 points over his last 19 games, averaging 24:08 of ice time during that span. More difficult moments and games are inevitable, but these remarkable performances are a clear sign that a key figure in the young core has taken significant steps.
Support Local Journalism
"We have so many young guys who are super skilled and really passionate about Buffalo, first of all ... We really want to be there and we really want to do something special there too. I'm super excited for the future," Dahlin says.
5. Are we going to see Dylan Cozens have an offensive breakthrough?
The production isn’t quite there yet for Cozens. He has 11 goals and 21 points in 42 games, but there are no signs that Cozens is lacking confidence or experiencing regression. The 21-year-old is still generating chances, driving play offensively and helping the Sabres with controlled zone entries. The production should come as Cozens improves his finishing and gets more opportunities with skilled linemates.
6. Can Victor Olofsson get his season back on track?
Olofsson is the only young player in the group to regress. His blistering start to the season was derailed by an upper-body injury that impacted his shot. Olofsson, 26, has zero goals in 28 games since returning to the lineup. He has only two shots on goal in his last four games. His spot on the top power play was taken by Peyton Krebs.
“Keep in mind, Victor’s not on the first power play now, he slipped off of it,” cautioned coach Don Granato. “That slot is different, so you can’t expect him to score. He’s not going to get all those scoring chances that he got there, and he’s learned to deal with that in a competitive way, which is great.”
7. Will Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen establish himself as the club’s starting goalie?
Craig Anderson, 40, has been the club’s best in goal this season, but he’s unlikely to be with Buffalo beyond the trade deadline. With Devon Levi and Erik Portillo still playing college hockey, Luukkonen can stake his claim for the starting job. He’s expected to be ready to play this week after missing time with a lower-body injury. The 22-year-old has a .917 save percentage in nine games for Buffalo.
8. What will the Sabres do ahead of the March 21 trade deadline?
Anderson, Cody Eakin, Mark Jankowski, John Hayden, Colin Miller, Robert Hagg, Mark Pysyk, Dustin Tokarski, Will Butcher, Vinnie Hinostroza and Drake Caggiula are among the pending unrestricted free agents. Miller, Anderson, Hinostroza, Hagg and Butcher will garner interest. The Sabres won’t want to leave the cupboard bare. Adams is unlikely to trade everyone in this group – Pysyk seems like a strong candidate to return next season – but there will be an opportunity to acquire more draft capital.
It’s important to keep some veterans around to work with the young core and maintain a strong roster in Rochester.
9. Is Owen Power going to be in the NHL during the final weeks of the season?
This is inevitable, yet it’s on the mind of every Sabres fan. Power is expected to arrive in Buffalo at the conclusion of Michigan’s season. The calendar is on Adams’ side here. The Frozen Four wouldn’t be completed in time during a normal season. However, the Sabres are playing until late April, which could give Power at least several games in the NHL this spring.
“We’re really looking forward to what he’s going to do for our organization, and we have others,” GM Kevyn Adams said, referring to the several talented young players in the Sabres’ pipeline.
10. How will Tuch and Krebs settle into the Sabres’ lineup?
Early returns are promising for the Sabres. Tuch is everything they wanted in an established NHLer, a passionate leader on and off the ice with top-end skill. The 25-year-old completely changed the complexion of this lineup. Krebs, meanwhile, looks far more advanced than anticipated. His versatility and mature two-way game have earned him a permanent spot in Buffalo.