Inside the Sabres: 10 questions for the season's second half

Kevyn Adams understands that patience is a difficult sell in Buffalo.

Sabres fans haven’t experienced the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011, the longest active streak in the NHL, and the franchise hasn’t come close to contending during that decade of futility. Even though Adams has only been general manager since June 2020, the club’s supporters will judge his decisions based on how quickly success arrives.

It’s a reality Adams respects and appreciates, but he’s not letting the urgency from the outside influence how the Sabres are built. The on-ice results haven’t been consistent in Year One of a full-fledged rebuild. Buffalo owns a 14-24-7 record, 20 points out of a playoff spot, ahead of its matchup Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets in KeyBank Center.

This was always going to be a development season for the franchise. Young players are in prominent roles for the first time. Difficult lessons are being learned. The process has been impacted negatively by a rash of injuries, particularly in goal. But the forwards acquired for Jack Eichel are beginning to thrive – Alex Tuch has 13 points in 13 games – and the prospect pipeline is stronger than it has been in some time.