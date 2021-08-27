Inside the NHL: With stalemate continuing, Sabres might have to consider pivoting on Eichel

But how in the world does this scenario end? The Sabres are no longer under pressure to trade Eichel until before his no-movement clause kicks in next summer and his value right now is nil until he has some sort of surgery.

Adams & Co. have made their point and they're right. But they couldn't get a trade done, for whatever reason. Adams did well by Rasmus Ristolainen and Sam Reinhart, getting deals that included first-round picks for the Sabres and legitimate playoff chances for each player. In Reinhart's case, in particular, he has a real Stanley Cup chance with the Florida Panthers going forward.

So now it's time to make a big move with Eichel. The only real pivot might be to approve his surgery and tell him to come back ready to play like Jack Eichel to pump his value again.

You want out of here, we'll get you out. Look how we took care of your buddies. But you have to come play first and show people you're back. Then you can go.

The Sabres deserve the criticism they are getting for not making the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons. But there's not enough talk about how much responsibility Eichel bears for the last six seasons. And he bears some of it, even for all the good moments he's produced in the face of so much chaos and bad play around him.