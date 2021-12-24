Inside the NHL: Wild night for Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald watching son make Sabres debut

When the Sabres played the Pittsburgh Penguins last week in PPG Paints Arena, Tom Fitzgerald was in the stands wearing all kinds of hats.

The New Jersey Devils' general manager was there to give an eye to the Penguins, the team his club was going to be playing in its next two games. He was able to say hello to old friends in the Burgh, where he won a Stanley Cup as the assistant GM in 2009. For all we know, he might have been eyeing up a few Sabres for a future conversation with Kevyn Adams.

All those are pretty common for Fitzgerald, who has been in front offices for 14 years after a 1,100-game career as a right wing for seven teams. The one role that was new to him on this night? NHL hockey dad.

What Fitzgerald was mostly doing in the stands was rooting for his son, Casey, who was making his NHL debut. Casey Fitzgerald has been a Sabres prospect since being drafted in the third round in 2016 out of Boston College. He got the call with Robert Hagg down on a long-term injury and the Sabres thin at right defense.