Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We're about to enter one of the most important days in the history of several NHL franchises, none of whom is playing a game.

The annual NHL draft lottery will take place Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN. And while University of Michigan winger Adam Fantilli rates as a fine presumed No. 2 choice, the show is all about who gets to pick No. 1 on June 28 in Nashville and take The Next Connor.

Can the Sabres add an impactful, top-four defenseman this summer? Here's a glance at some of the potential options with contract projections from Evolving-Hockey and salary-cap information from CapFriendly.

Regina wunderkind Connor Bedard, expected to head to instant stardom such as Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, has been the focal point of tanking teams all season and will learn his destination. Bedard had 81 goals, 82 assists and 163 points in 64 games for Regina, counting the regular season and playoffs. That's an astounding 2.55 points per game. (And don't forget the 23 points he had in seven games for Team Canada at the World Juniors.) For perspective, Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL career record is 1.92, and McDavid led the league this season at 1.87.

The Sabres are in the lottery but can't get Bedard under the current rules. Repeating: The Sabres can't get Bedard.

They're No. 13 with a 2% chance of "winning" the lottery – but a victory would only allow them to move up 10 spots to No. 3 under changes passed in 2021. That means only the top 11 teams in the lottery can get No. 1. Ottawa (2.5%), Pittsburgh (1.5%), Nashville (0.5%) and Calgary (0.5%) are the other teams joining Buffalo who can't get the big prize.

The best odds to get Bedard? The top four are Anaheim (18.5%), Columbus (13.5%), Chicago (11.5%) and San Jose (9.5%).

Here's a look at the Sabres' likely wish list for the lottery:

Will the Sabres find the right approach, personnel for their penalty kill? The Sabres 28th-ranked penalty kill might be the area of their game that requires the most attention as coach Don Granato prepares for training camp in the fall.

1. Send Bedard out West: That would mean Buffalo would never have to deal with him in the playoffs until a Stanley Cup final. Anaheim, Chicago and San Jose would be fine. The league would probably love Bedard in Chicago to help rebuild the Hawks' next era after Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Sabres fans would be happy to see first-year Sharks GM and former Buffalo forward Mike Grier get the break he needs to land Bedard. A Bedard lottery victory could certainly help Arizona (7.5%) in its bid for a new arena in Tempe. St. Louis (3.5%) and Vancouver (3%) are long shots, but you know the Canucks would love to win the hometown kid.

2. Columbus: The Blue Jackets have Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine but finished 33 points out of a wild-card spot in an injury-ravaged season. They would have a lot of ground to make up, Bedard or not, and they have two playoff series wins in their 22-year history. Bedard would have to rewrite their sordid history.

3. Philadelphia (6.5%): The Flyers are entering a rebuild under interim GM Daniel Briere, whom we assume will get the top spot officially at some point before the draft, and Bedard would obviously become a focal point. So would the progress of his relationship with coach John Tortorella.

4. Washington (6.5%): This is where it starts to get dicey for the Sabres. The Capitals finished 12 points out of the playoffs after a 2-6-2 finish but putting Bedard on the team with Alex Ovechkin going for Gretzky's goal record? That's instant trouble in any wild-card race and a recipe for a quick bounce back.

5. Montreal (8.5%): It won't be good for the Habs to land the No. 1 pick in consecutive years. Juraj Slafkovsky, last year's No. 1 overall pick, only had four goals and 10 points in 39 games before an injury but is still considered a prime prospect. And Montreal has plenty of other decent players who could quickly help Bedard push the Habs into the race with the Sabres for a top 3-4 finish in the Atlantic Division in the next couple of years. Right now, the Habs aren't in that conversation.

6. Detroit (5%): In this view, the Red Wings winning the lottery would be the worst result for the Sabres. They had the same record as the Capitals (35-37-10, 80 points) but have the prospects and the GM (Steve Yzerman) to make a dent in the trade/free agent market if they land Bedard. The Wings felt disjointed this season but putting Bedard as a franchise tower along with Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider would make them a real danger in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference for years.

The Sabres have jumped well ahead of Detroit on Rebuild Road. The Wings landing Bedard could reverse that trend.

Sad finish for Patrick Kane

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Patrick Kane knows the Rangers have limited salary cap space and a lot of players to deal with this summer. The South Buffalo native sounds as if he already knows he's an ex-Ranger heading into free agency for the first time.

"I would love to be back, with this team and this opportunity. I would love that chance,” Kane said in his exit interview with New York reporters. “I know they have young guys to sign and probably other priorities, but I don’t have a bad thing to say about the organization and the situation.

“I thought it was an amazing experience for me. I’m turning 35 next year, but it’s not like I feel old. I still feel pretty young. I feel like the passion is still there and I know I can be a top player if my focus is solely on hockey instead of how I feel.”

Kane had one goal and six points in the first-round playoff series against New Jersey and didn't hit the net after Game 2. It's pretty common knowledge in the hockey world that he has hip issues to iron out. That complicates his free agency because if he needs surgery, he won't be ready for the start of next season.

"We’re going to have to find a way to get me back to as close to 100% as possible because I look back at that series and I know if I felt a little better I can help us win it,” Kane said. “So it’s almost disappointing and depressing in a way, but that’s kind of how I feel about it.”

Vasilevskiy looking for bounce back

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was at 2.65/.915 in the regular season, his worst numbers since 2016, and was far worse in the playoffs against Toronto (3.56/.875). He's played 294 games the last four years counting the playoffs and knows he needs to take better care of his body.

“Probably the first 30-35 games, I felt as usual, but then — I don’t know — just me and my body weren’t on the same page, I guess. All (these) small injuries came out at the same time," he told Tampa reporters last week. "My mistake was that I didn’t really pay attention to recovery. So, I kind of kept pushing myself to the limit. Working out and working hard in practice. ... I’ll be smarter next season about it, and now I know what I’ll have to change during the offseason, during the season, just to stay more fresh.”

One thing Tampa needs to do to help him is find a better backup than 38-year-old Brian Elliott, who was at 3.40/.891 in his 22 games.

Around the boards

• It's patently hilarious in just the second playoff series of his career that Jack Eichel has had to deal with The McDavid Question in advance of Vegas' matchup with Edmonton. The former Sabres captain was always pretty glib with the media, but Buffalo reporters used to get a chuckle when out-of-towners would come and ask him questions that contained McDavid comparisons. They were automatic conversation killers. Eichel steered the Vegas media away from the topic of the 2015 draft prior to this series, directing the conversation toward the matchup of the teams.

Added McDavid: "We've been on different sides, conferences, and we really haven't played each other much. I think that story is long gone. It's been a long time."

Mike Harrington: Former Sabre Brandon Montour blossoms under glare of Florida's playoff run "As a right-hand shot, Montour would look pretty darn good in the Sabres' top four right now," Harrington writes. "How about a pairing with Power? Dare to dream."

• Number-crunching Florida's upset of Boston: The Panthers finished 43 points behind the Bruins, the second-largest point differential for an upset in Stanley Cup playoff history. It's behind only the 48 points between Los Angeles (63) and Edmonton (111) in 1982. In addition, the Panthers were just the second team in history to overcome a 3-1 deficit to beat a Presidents' Trophy winner (joining Montreal over Washington in 2010).

• The Bruins apparently opted to deal with their wounds via a group trip to London. They took a group shot – European team scarves and all – that landed on the Instagram of the Tottenham Spurs of the Premier League on Saturday. Among those in the shot were captain Patrice Bergeron, fellow stars David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, and ex-Sabres Linus Ullmark and Taylor Hall. The Spurs play in the stadium the Bills will play in this season – the NFL schedule is set to be released this week – and a venue the Bills have used as a model for their new digs in Orchard Park.

• Longtime Tampa Bay beat writer Erik Erlendsson noted the Lightning, Bruins and Maple Leafs had the NHL's three best home records during the regular season and combined to go 89-20-14 – but are just 2-10 at home in the playoffs. The Leafs, who were 27-8-6, are just 1-4 at home in the postseason after dropping Games 1 and 2 to Florida. They went 1-2 at home in the first round against Tampa Bay but went 3-0 in Amalie Arena, winning all three games in overtime.

• Niagara Falls native Adam Clendening, now playing for the Hartford Wolf Pack, was suspended for three games by the AHL after an interference incident against Providence on Wednesday. He missed Friday's 4-0 win that completed a three-game sweep, and will sit the first two games of the Atlantic Division finals against Hershey that start on Thursday. Clendening, 30, had four goals and 29 assists this year in 68 games between Rockford and Hartford, where he was sent in an AHL trade Feb. 28.