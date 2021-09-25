Inside the NHL: When it comes to media access, things are shuffled around the league

Sabres downplay notion that Jack Eichel saga could be distraction General Manager Kevyn Adams met with Sabres players Wednesday to quell any possible concerns about Jack Eichel.

To be on the ice level of any arena, reporters must be masked and fully vaccinated. Which is why all the paranoia about the media interacting with the players is pure folly.

Nobody had any issues last season, when arenas were empty, vaccines were just starting to become available and players were largely quarantined between the arena and their homes. But with vaccines mandated for reporters and the league reporting a 98% vaccination rate for players, this all seems like a charade now.

Vaccinated players, which is basically everybody, are now free to come and go where they please in places like restaurants, grocery stores or movie theaters. And it seems ridiculous that we can now have fans sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in arenas crowded to capacities pushing 20,000 for upwards of three hours, but reporters can't go in a locker room after a practice or game to do interviews for a period that almost never exceeds 30 minutes.

In fairness, this is not an NHL thing. And the league is peeling back restrictions faster than others. Baseball remains video call only for postgame, although players can be interviewed on the field during batting practice. The NFL is again keeping locker rooms closed this year, although interviews are being done in person around practices and games in designated areas.

