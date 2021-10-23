Inside the NHL: When it comes to Eichel, the money is as big an issue as the surgery

• The visit from Tampa Bay will be the Lightning's first game in Buffalo since Dec. 31, 2019. That was the night the first Ralph Krueger season, which began 8-1-1, truly unraveled as a 4-1 lead turned into a 6-4 defeat. Since that New Year's Eve, not much has happened to the two teams. We've only had a global pandemic, watched the Lightning win two Stanley Cups while the Sabres fired another coach and general manager, and also saw Buffalo put its injured ex-captain and franchise player into limbo while trying to trade him. Pretty boring period for both sides really.

• The Sabres practice much harder than in the past and that's one reason they play hard. Now, you wonder how that's going to keep translating as the grind of the season pushes on and as 17 back-to-backs on the compressed Olympic-year schedule cut into practice time. But Don Granato's workouts are at a much better tempo than we saw from Krueger or Phil Housley.

"We've pushed hard in practice. We've pushed hard off the ice," assistant Matt Ellis said last week. "There's no better feeling than when guys are asking Donnie for one more rep when they know a drill is going to get cut down. Those are things that me personally I felt and lived every day as a player and to be able to be part of that, pulling the rope together with a crew is a great feeling."

Around the boards