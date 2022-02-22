Inside the NHL: What happened in Vegas is never far from Alex Tuch's mind

"Everything fit. Everything was working well together. There was no egos. It was a lot of selfless guys. Those are guys I'll always stay in touch with. It would have been nice to win, but it's an experience I'll never forget and it's absolutely helped my career, to know how to get to that point, see what it really takes and how much it hurts when you're so close."

Team-first, not me-first

Tuch said Vegas had key veterans and a core that filled in around them, and it's what he's seen in franchises such as Tampa Bay, Washington and Pittsburgh that are winning Cups and perennially in the hunt for them. There are numerous lessons for the Sabres there.

"Guys are going to have to play better than they're expected to play, guys are going to have to compensate for one another at times," he said. "We can't get down on each other. We can start playing the blame game, we can start blaming our equipment, blaming the staff, blaming the coaches, but you have to look upon yourself when times are hard, and we're learning that. You have to keep each other accountable at those times, and that's something I think we're growing towards."

Goalie Craig Anderson, the Sabres' elder statesman at 40, has similar feelings.