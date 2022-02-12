Inside the NHL: Vegas could need Stone-cold cap gymnastics to get Jack Eichel on roster

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has been dealing with a bad back all season. That's well known.

But at the risk of being accused of taking the easy punchline here, it's hard not to wonder right now if Stone's back has been tweaked from a plan to carry Jack Eichel's salary cap hit on it.

+2 Inside the NHL: Anticipation is growing as Vegas hopes to hit its Jack-pot with Eichel It seems likely that the former Buffalo Sabres No. 1 draft will be back in the Vegas Golden Knights' lineup by the time they come to KeyBank Center to meet the Sabres on March 10.

Eichel seems to be closing in on making his debut with Vegas, with ESPN pushing the theory it could be coming this week, but he can't play until the team figures out how to get his $10 million salary cap out of Long Term Injured Reserve and on to its books. Trades have been expected, but the Golden Knights are in win-now mode and not interested in parting with original players like Reilly Smith or All-Star Jonathan Marchessault if they can avoid it.

Ever since the trade with the Sabres went down in November, this was a brewing issue. Some speculation had Vegas "pulling a Kucherov" and keeping Eichel out until the playoffs, when there is no cap and he could just step on the ice and play. The reference, of course, is to what Tampa Bay did last year with standout Nikita Kucherov, who missed the entire season on LTIR after hip surgery and walked right into the lineup – ultra coincidentally for the start of the playoffs – to lead the Lightning to a second straight Stanley Cup.