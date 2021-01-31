Inside the NHL: The multigame series is a fun part of this new schedule

Alexis Lafreniere was here last week for two games. Played 14:58 on Tuesday night and was a ghost, like most of his team. The No. 1 overall pick played 15:27 on Thursday and was much better, even before his game-winning goal in overtime.

Rangers fans didn't take too kindly, to say the least, to this corner pointing out on Twitter during the second period that the kid didn't have a point in his first 6½ games. And they erupted after the overtime goal as if I had written the comment after the game. Real-time commentary is apparently too deep a concept for people.

Memo to Blueshirt bleeders: The No. 1 overall pick is going to be talked about more than the fourth-line center. And by more than just people in the Big Apple. That's how it works. Get used to it.

It was reminiscent of all the blowback sent this way in the Mets-Bisons days, when only New York folk could criticize the Amazins and someone in Buffalo couldn't, even though they put an 87-loss team here in their first season as the parent club.

As for Lafreniere, coach David Quinn said his mega-rookie's game had been progressing even without numbers.