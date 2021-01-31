Inside the NHL: The multigame series is a fun part of this new schedule

It's early and there's going to be a lot more data to gather, but I love large parts of this made-for-Covid NHL schedule.
I hate only playing seven teams, but that's obviously in deference to the virus and it's a virtual certainty that won't be part of things in 2021-22. But more back-to-backs are good and the concept of a two-game series in the same city should 100% be continued going forward.
But there will be opposition. Count Washington defenseman John Carlson as a traditionalist and a no vote.
“Absolutely not. I would never vote for something like this," Carlson said last week. "I like it how it was.”
Sabres forward Taylor Hall said the Sabres' easy travel – never leaving the Eastern time zone – reminds him of what he had the last few years with New Jersey.
"I had an inkling we'd be playing teams pretty close to us," Hall said, referring to the NHL's 2021 realignment. "The prospect of not having to travel all that much is always nice. Our travel in New Jersey was so awesome. We took a bus to three different teams (New York, Long Island and Philadelphia) and it really allowed us to recover and make the season a little bit better."
The constant in-and-out of one-offs from city to city is arduous, particularly for teams in the Western Conference. This kind of schedule, which allows teams to set down roots in a city for multiple games, was championed early last season by Chicago captain Jonathan Toews in an article by veteran Hawks beat writer Mark Lazerus in The Athletic.
At the time, Toews and Lazerus were spitballing ideas to cut down on flights, on time spent in the air and on middle-of-the-night returns home. It seemed like something the league would never do. Until Covid came along.
There are admittedly issues. The Canadian and West divisions this year are too spread out, but border issues prevented any other way of doing things. Ottawa spent a too-long total of six days in Vancouver last week playing three games (and lost them all), but you're never going to have cross-country division rivals after this year. And I'm not big on the Sabres' two-city, three-game set against New Jersey in April.
But there's no reason under a normal divisional alignment the Sabres couldn't play their two games in, say, Carolina on a back-to-back and not have to travel there twice. And in the wake of all the lost revenue this year, the savings in travel could really add up.
Competitively, the lack of back-to-backs against the same team had been a negative in recent years. You might have only had one or two for an entire season. The Sabres have 25 this year. It's going to create animosity, which creates more competitive hockey. Imagine dealing with pests such as Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk and Boston's Brad Marchand in consecutive games.
Everything in this season is odd, but everything should be evaluated closely to see what can be kept going forward. Here's hoping the league learns from this schedule and keeps some of its key nuances. More back-to-backs, please.
What about Botterill for Pens?
Former Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill was a visitor to the KeyBank Center press box for Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers and politely declined comment when this corner greeted him.
Now the assistant GM for the expansion Seattle Kraken, Botterill's scouting territory includes the Sabres as well as Pittsburgh and Columbus. The expansion draft to stock the Kraken is scheduled for July 21.
It's fair to wonder about Botterill's status with the Kraken, however, in the wake of the sudden resignation of Pittsburgh GM Jim Rutherford on Wednesday. Botterill, of course, was part of three Stanley Cup teams with the Penguins and was Rutherford's assistant for the last two. He's a beloved figure among the Penguins administration, notably owner Mario Lemieux, and is popular among the Pittsburgh media as well.
And while Botterill's teams underachieved when he was the GM here, he's still well-regarded around the league and it's easy to find many people in the game who blame owners Terry and Kim Pegula for the franchise's issues as much as the former GM.
Whether it's with the Penguins or another team down the road, it would be no shock to see Botterill get another run as an NHL GM.
Fans have Lafreniere's back
Alexis Lafreniere was here last week for two games. Played 14:58 on Tuesday night and was a ghost, like most of his team. The No. 1 overall pick played 15:27 on Thursday and was much better, even before his game-winning goal in overtime.
Linus Ullmark made every type of save imaginable when the Buffalo Sabres seemed on the verge of imploding.
Rangers fans didn't take too kindly, to say the least, to this corner pointing out on Twitter during the second period that the kid didn't have a point in his first 6½ games. And they erupted after the overtime goal as if I had written the comment after the game. Real-time commentary is apparently too deep a concept for people.
Memo to Blueshirt bleeders: The No. 1 overall pick is going to be talked about more than the fourth-line center. And by more than just people in the Big Apple. That's how it works. Get used to it.
It was reminiscent of all the blowback sent this way in the Mets-Bisons days, when only New York folk could criticize the Amazins and someone in Buffalo couldn't, even though they put an 87-loss team here in their first season as the parent club.
As for Lafreniere, coach David Quinn said his mega-rookie's game had been progressing even without numbers.
"He’s had a lot of fun with the fact that he’s been snakebit. He probably should have had four goals tonight," Quinn said. "But for him to get his first in that moment, in that situation and under those circumstances, I couldn’t be happier for him. His game was coming, he was playing better and better each night, so it’s just great to see this.”
“For sure it is [a weight off my shoulders]," Lafreniere said. "I saw the puck go in and all the boys jumping on the ice. It was a pretty special moment.”
MSG needs to stop that
The ads on helmets don't bother me as much as I thought they might. Companies with a distinctive logo make for a better look. The Sabres' home helmets have the iconic key from KeyBank. The road ones have the wordy Roswell Park logo and on quick TV glances, nobody knows what is being advertised.
The virtual, TV-only ads on the ice inside the blue line and on the glass behind the net don't bother me, either.
The major annoyance early on: The Sabres' MSG broadcasts shrinking the screen – during game action – a few times a period to highlight what sponsor is marked for that segment of the action.
Just stop that, MSG. Stop. I repeat: Stop it.
Show your ad highlight before a faceoff or during any other break in play. In or out of a commercial. Stop moving the screen during the game. A bad idea that should end yesterday.
Around the boards
• Nine top-5 picks played in the two Sabres-Rangers games last week, including three No. 1 overalls – Hall (2010), Rasmus Dahlin (2018) and Lafreniere (2020). There were also four No. 2 overalls in Eric Staal (2003), Sam Reinhart (2014), Jack Eichel (2015) and Kaapo Kakko (2019). Also taken in the top 5 were well-traveled Rangers defenseman Jack Johnson (2005, No. 3) and center Ryan Strome (2011, No. 5).
• Mark Messier turned 60 on Jan. 18. Wayne Gretzky turned 60 on Tuesday. Gilbert Perreault turned 70 on Nov. 13. The seasons sure roll on fast.
• The St. Louis Blues will become the fourth NHL team to allow fans into their home arena for games as up to 1,400 will be in Enterprise Center starting Tuesday night. The Blues join Dallas, Arizona and Florida in allowing spectators at this point.
• Just like in the NHL, the AHL will have a Canadian division when the season opens Friday night. It looks like all those games will be in NHL arenas. Stockton (Calif.) received a provisional relocation approval to play its home games in Calgary at the Saddledome. The Heat are expected to join the Belleville Senators (Ottawa), Laval Rocket (Montreal), Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg) and Toronto Marlies (Toronto) as teams playing games in the rink of their NHL affiliate.
The talk-show icon narrated Buffalo's video for the National League Expansion Committee.
• Interviewing is ruined by video conferences and it's such an important skill for media. One of the best ever at the give-and-take was talk show icon Larry King, gone last weekend at 87. So many of us need to work harder to follow King's credo: Short questions get long answers. RIP to a master at it. RIP to our interviews as long as we're on video conferences.