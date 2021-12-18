Inside the NHL: The league needs a pause, but things just aren't that simple

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If I was Gary Bettman, a couple of quick statements and a couple of quick strokes of the pen would get all this Covid protocol mess fixed. You could even boo me as much as you want.

The NHL would be on pause through the holidays, eyeing its return when the schedule picks up Dec. 27 after the Christmas break. There's no way I would let players go to China for the Winter Olympics, I'd cancel the All-Star Weekend in February in Las Vegas and put that off to 2023, and I'd use what was supposed to be a three-week break in February to rejigger the schedule and get lots of makeup games in.

Done. Easy.

Of course, nothing is ever simple.

The virus, and particularly the Omicron variant, isn't going away in 10 days. So what's the point to pause the entire league? There's actually lots of reasons.