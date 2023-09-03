Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Terry Pegula has no appetite to sell the Buffalo Sabres right now, or even to take on a minority partner. That point has been made clear by several sources close to him in recent months.

My gnawing concern is this: What happens if cost overruns continue to mount for the new Highmark Stadium? Might Pegula have no choice but to part with a piece of his hockey team – or perhaps unload it entirely – to collect the bulk of the money needed to complete his football team’s new playpen in Orchard Park?

That’s all speculation right now. But before a single piece of steel has been put into the ground, a source close to the project told The Buffalo News the $1.4 billion stadium has already become a $1.7 billion project. And there’s no telling how much more it could cost by time the stadium is scheduled to open in 2026.

Sabres and Bills chief operating officer John Roth is preaching patience, even as he understands the scenarios that cause concern.

Last week’s dissolution of Pegula Sports and Entertainment and the splitting of employees that designates them as either working for the Sabres and the Bills is rooted in lots of factors. A key one is a philosophical shift to get tighter focus on everyone’s duties with his or her individual team.

But it might also be a way to avoid the temptation of the robbing from Peter to pay Paul scenario. It wouldn’t be cool to pay for football things from a sale of the hockey franchise, in part or in whole.

“They’re separate businesses, and Terry wants them both to each be successful. He’s planning that way,” Roth said in a recent interview with The Buffalo News, before the PSE decision was announced. “I don’t think the stadium is going to impact hockey. There’s a lot of speculation and I understand but we’re still relatively early, under 10% of the (construction) bid packages have actually gone out.

“With any project like this, the prices can go up. We don’t know. We’re working hard to make sure we’re not wasting money, and we’re trying to control the costs. We have a plan. They are really considered separate businesses in his head, and that’s the simplest way to say it.”

(Reading between the lines: Sure seems as if Pegula was concerned about spending by deposed Bills EVP/COO Ron Raccuia, much like he was with former Sabres GM Jason Botterill until the decision was made in 2020 to fire Botterill, gut the hockey department and then start rebuilding it under Kevyn Adams).

What else has to be a factor in the thought process here? The rising price of NHL teams on the sale market. Start with the fact Pegula paid Tom Golisano $189 million for the Sabres and Bandits in 2011, and he could easily mesh the lacrosse team with the Rochester Amerks, Rochester Knighthawks and even LECOM Harborcenter in any sale.

What could Pegula get in a full sale? A lot more than he paid.

Last November, Sportico.com listed the average price of an NHL team as $1.01 billion and had the Sabres valued at $635 million, which was 28th in the league. But the same list gave the Ottawa Senators a value of $655 million – and the team sold less than three months ago to Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer for roughly $1 billion.

There are other examples. In May, former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam bought the majority stake in the Nashville Predators for $880 million. And late in 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins were sold to the Fenway Sports Group for $900 million, at the time the most for an NHL transaction.

Another intriguing point to ponder: By breaking up PSE, the company as a whole won’t be going to New York State or Erie County as it did to help fund the new Bills stadium.

Instead, the Sabres themselves would approach governmental entities for aid to push what’s expected to be a multiyear renovation project of KeyBank Center. It’s the kind of project that has run at least $100 million in most places, and much more in some cases.

It has to be tempting for Pegula to cash out. But the pull to stay in the game has to be strong as well.

Pegula’s dream of a Stanley Cup dates to the 1970s, and he thought he was close when he bought the team in 2011 until things fell apart two years later following the firing of Lindy Ruff as coach in 2013. That started a revolving door of coaches and GMs that stretched all the way to the arrival of Adams and coach Don Granato in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

But the Sabres are rapidly improving, and there are 15 games scheduled for national television next season. The fan base seems to be coming back, so it would be hard to imagine him suddenly turning his back on hockey now in the name of football.

There are other not-for-sale signs around the organization as well. Look at all the payroll Pegula has added, with a salary figure that could top $83 million for this season due to performance bonuses, and a cap figure currently around $74.7 million. And Roth said the owner is spending his own dough on the first step of improvements in KeyBank Center, with the long-awaited new scoreboard coming in 2024-25.

You spend when you’re engaged. Look at Pittsburgh. Just last week, the Penguins unveiled the new iteration of a scoreboard in 14-year-old PPG Paints Arena. The new board is 50 feet by 33 feet, double the size of the old one, and is part of $30 mllion of upgrades in a building still considered one of the NHL’s best.

Speaking of walls that need upgrading, there always have been too many in the Sabres organization. There’s the hockey side and the business side and never the twain shall meet. That’s finally changing.

Adams, remember, was a vice president on the business side before he became general manager. Nicole Hendricks, the team’s former senior director of communications, has regularly acted as another key liaison between the sides and her role has been codified with a promotion to VP of communications and hockey administration.

“Kevyn is very much involved and accessible to the business side of things and we’re continuing to work on that. Nicole helps quite a bit on that side as well,” Roth said. “So we’re moving in the right direction and we’ll continue to move in that direction. I think it makes us better as a team and an organization.”

Simple mandates for the Sabres: Keep selling tickets, keep winning games, get into the playoffs. Those things will make it easier for the owner to stay engaged and not look for the exit.