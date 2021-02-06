Inside the NHL: Teams could use a pause to beef up Covid protocols

Two areas that have been of concern since the season started about hockey have been bench arrangements and locker room space.

Remember those huge dugouts extensions built at Sahlen Field over the summer? Those were done with social distancing in mind. The sidelines were spread in the NFL. Look at how players sit on the bench in the NBA. Masked up and with seats spread apart. You can't do that in hockey, where players sit shoulder to shoulder on the bench and are unmasked because they have to be ready to jump on the ice at a moment's notice.

With no fans in the building, why not just make the benches longer to spread guys out? First off, you might create a situation of players being offsides the second they touch the ice during a change. Secondly, the talk of the "long change" in the second period of games would become the "ultra long change" if the benches were extended. No real easy solutions there.

Locker rooms are another issue. Players sit shoulder to shoulder in stalls. Visiting dressing rooms in places like Buffalo, Ottawa, Montreal, Long Island, Carolina and Washington are stunningly small. The league has told teams to find more room, but it's not going to be easy in some of these places.