Inside the NHL: Sabres keep pushing for speed and skill with Matthew Savoie and Noah Ostlund

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

MONTREAL – Those seasons when the Buffalo Sabres couldn't score are quickly going to become a distant memory. The pipeline is getting full of speed and skill up front.

Sabres select Winnipeg center Matthew Savoie at No. 9 after failing to add goalie The Sabres landed one of the draft’s top talents at their pick, ninth overall, in Winnipeg Ice center Matthew Savoie.

The Sabres added to the forward group with Thursday's selections of Matthew Savoie from Winnipeg at No. 9 and Noah Ostlund from the Swedish League at No. 16 in the first round of the NHL draft.

Add them to the list of up-and-coming prospects that includes Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Isak Rosen, Alexander Kisakov and Olivier Nadeau. It's an impressive list.

Savoie is 5-foot-9, and the kneejerk reaction is that's too small. This isn't the 1970s and '80s anymore. Ever heard of Johnny Gaudreau or Alex DeBrincat? You can have success in the NHL as a smaller guy.

And the Sabres will find that out first-hand now that DeBrincat is in the Atlantic Division with the Ottawa Senators after the Chicago Blackhawks mind-blowing sweep of their roster Thursday.

Savoie's coach in Winnipeg was former Sabres defenseman and assistant coach James Patrick. Think the man everybody calls "Jeep" talked to his star a little bit about Buffalo? You bet.

"He's a true pro, he always wants the best for his players," Savoie said. "The mentality he brings to the rink every day, so dialed in and focused. I think it just wears off on guys to be the best possible version of themselves and stay really, really focused on their goals."

GM Kevyn Adams has to be thrilled to add to his forwards, but he still has a lot of work to do. Goalies anyone?

With No. 16 pick, Sabres select Swedish center Noah Ostlund With the No. 16 pick in Thursday's NHL draft, the Buffalo Sabres stayed down the middle by taking Swedish center Noah Ostlund.

Lots of them are getting signed or traded. The Sabres still need one. It wasn't a good day for Adams on that front as his trade for Matt Murray with Ottawa fizzled out, as Murray eyes a spot in Toronto and avoids a reunion with Sabres goalie coach Mike Bales. He was Murray's coach during the Stanley Cup years in Pittsburgh but reports are the relationship didn't end well and Bales moved on to Carolina.

The word is the Sabres only want to go two years on a goalie, so that ostensibly eliminates them from pursuing Colorado's Darcy Kuemper, Toronto's Jack Campbell or St. Louis' Ville Husso. Adams has to keep looking.

Hawks sell their soul

What in the world are the Blackhawks doing? They're tanking, of course.

Sending DeBrincat to Ottawa for three picks, including No. 7 Thursday night, was a ridiculous move by new GM Kyle Davidson. It's solely connected to the teardown of his club to set it up to win next year's lottery and get in the sweepstakes for Connor Bedard, the Regina star who is seemingly locked in already as the No. 1 pick.

Still, DeBrincat is a far better player than anyone the Hawks were going to take at No. 7, which eventually turned into defenseman Kevin Korchinski from Seattle of the WHL. Signed through next season at $6.4 million, DeBrincat piled up career highs of 41 goals and 78 points last season. He's had three 30-goal seasons already and he's only 24.

Shouldn't you be building around a player like that?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Worse yet, what will Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews think of this move? Might it be enough for the legends of the Hawks' Stanley Cup days to ask out as they head into the last year of their dual $10.5 million deals?

The Hawks' championship window that produced three Cups and a pair of near-misses has long been slammed shut. The organization was found to be morally bankrupt in the fallout of the Kyle Beach scandal and is now going to sell a sham to its fans while still charging championship-level ticket prices in the United Center.

Kane and Toews should get out. For all they've done the last 15 years in Chicago, they deserve better at the end of their careers.

No room for Kuemper

The roars are barely over from the Stanley Cup parade and the general debauchery in Denver and Kuemper got a thanks-for-playing message from Avs GM Joe Sakic.

Colorado acquired Alexandar Georgiev from the Rangers for third- and fifth-round picks this year and a third-rounder in 2023. And the Avs are reportedly working to sign the restricted free agent to an extension and pair him with Pavel Francouz in goal.

The Avs need money if they want to keep names such as Nazem Kadri, Val Nischushkin or Andre Burakovsky, and Kuemper was rating too expensive.

With Mike Smith not expected to return, Edmonton is expected to be going strong for Toronto's Campbell in free agency. Perhaps the Oilers will also be in on Kuemper.

Schedule snippets

It's interesting to study the Sabres' 2022-23 schedule and note the club has eight road trips of at least three games, starting with the four-gamer in October that goes Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle. The Sabres had six last season and five in 2018-19, the previous full season.

Rivalries take a hit when you only play some teams in your division three times. The Sabres only host Toronto once and the Islanders meet the Rangers just once in UBS Arena. You wonder if the league should designate certain divisional rivalries that are always played four times.

And a bizarre schedule to check out belongs to Arizona, which is set up to join Chicago in the tanking club by playing 20 of its first 24 games away from the new rink at Arizona State. The Coyotes open with six on the road, play their home opener Oct. 28 vs. Winnipeg to start a four-game homestand – and then play the next 14 games on the road as final touches to player facilities are made in the 5,000-seat building.

Around the boards

• Commissioner Gary Bettman, when asked Thursday if NHL players should return to North America in the wake of rumors surrounding Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov: “Russian players that still reside in Russia need to make sure they’re making the best possible decisions for themselves and their families.”

• New San Jose GM and former Sabres winger Mike Grier was hired on Tuesday and had to go into immediate crisis mode Wednesday when Sharks scout and former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died suddenly while here for the draft.

"A sad day for me personally, very sad day for our organization," Grier said. "He meant a lot to a lot of organization, our players, our staff. Anyone who knew Bryan knew the type of man he was. An honest, down to earth loving person who just cared about everyone had time for everyone in the building, and he came across. He was great to me my first few years (as teamamtes) in Edmonton, treating me with respect right away, made me feel at home. ... It's very difficult."

• The NHL has not announced a site for next year's draft but the vote here would go to Seattle. Most expansion cities or places that build new arenas are usually promised one of the league's marquee events within their first five years. Vegas hosted the All-Star Game in February and the league is trending toward warm weather sites for that event.

Seattle's spectacular Climate Pledge Arena and lovely June weather would be outstanding settings for the league's annual meeting.