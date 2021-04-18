Inside the NHL: Sabres have to be wary about deadline impact on current and future rivals

The Sabres are no different than any NHL team in that they've likely pondered how the trade deadline has impacted two groups of opponents. Because nobody knows what next season will bring.
The immediate effect on them, of course, is how the East Division became a total arms race among the top four clubs. The Islanders struck the first blow by getting Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the Devils, the Bruins worked the Taylor Hall/Curtis Lazar trade, the Penguins nabbed Jeff Carter and the Capitals pulled the late Anthony Mantha shocker with Detroit right as the 3 p.m. buzzer rang on Monday.
But will three of those four teams truly matter to Buffalo much next year? We don't know. The working assumption has been that the NHL is reverting back to its standard divisional format for the 2021-22 season. That, of course, means a farewell to the Pens, Caps, Islanders and their ilk and a return to a more sane setup where the Sabres again see Boston, the two Florida teams, Detroit and the Canadian trio of Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.
There's little chatter about that not being the case yet. But we all know it's going to be dependent on what happens in Canada, where virus cases continue on a surge and the pace of vaccinations has simply not kept up. You can't go back to the old setup until that border opens and does anybody see that happening any time soon? Especially now that Ontario has gone into another stay-at-home order?
So while that topic will have to be addressed in the coming months, there's no doubt teams out of the race like the Sabres have paid particular attention to what's gone on in their current division but have also noted what's gone on in their normal one. You have to be concerned on both fronts.
Some quick impressions:
Hall said his move to Boston was what he hoped for after all the troubles with the Sabres that included the team's Covid-19 outbreak, the firing of coach Ralph Krueger and its franchise-record 18-game winless streak.
The East: The Mantha deal looks like a winner for both sides, but for now it gives the Capitals another scoring option that helps balance their lineup more. Hall does the same thing in Boston, where he already has two goals in his first three games playing alongside David Krejci after scoring just twice in 37 games with the Sabres.
Carter can plug the huge hole the Penguins have without the injured Evgeni Malkin, who missed his 15th straight game here Saturday. With Anders Lee out for the season, the Islanders chose Palmieri over Hall. Another Crosby-Ovechkin showdown in the second round could be in the offing between Pittsburgh and Washington.
Detroit: How long do we really think Steve Yzerman will let the Red Wings languish at the bottom of their division? You're already seeing signs of improvement there as the Wings entered the weekend 4-1-1 in a six-game stretch that included two wins over Carolina and one over Tampa Bay.
For Mantha, the Wings got Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a first-round pick this year and a second-round pick next year. The Wings have 12 picks this July – seven in the first three rounds – and virtually unlimited cap space. They're going to get better fast.
The Canadian trio: Montreal made its moves (Eric Staal, Jon Merrill, Erik Gustafsson) for players who are all UFAs after the season and it's hard to see the Habs taking out Toronto in a seven-game series. The Leafs did likewise with Nick Foligno, Riley Nash, Ben Hutton and David Rittich but got a much better group to fill their needs. That North Division spot in the final four is theirs to lose. Ottawa simply offloaded defensemen for picks as part of its rebuild.
The Florida duo: Tampa Bay made its big move by renting Columbus defenseman David Savard and still looks to have a great chance to become a repeat champion, even with Steven Stamkos again going on IR. Remember, the Lightning are expecting Nikita Kucherov back for the playoffs after hip surgery. The Joel Quenneville-led Panthers – who haven't won a playoff series since 1996 – added Brandon Montour from the Sabres and Sam Bennett from Calgary, and took a flier on deposed Devil Nikita Gusev.
Carolina, Tampa Bay and Florida entered the weekend one point apart in the Central and first place is really going to mean a lot here. A first-round series against Nashville or Chicago is a much better option than a first-rounder against one of the other top three.
Marleau passing Gordie Howe
Sharks winger Patrick Marleau, 41, reaches a huge milestone Monday in Vegas when he passes Gordie Howe and sets the all-time record by skating in the 1,768th regular-season game of his career. Marleau tied Howe at 1,767 Saturday in Minnesota.
Howe has had held the mark since Nov. 26, 1961, when he overtook Ted Lindsay (999) and became the first player to appear in at least 1,000 games. Marleau will become the first player in the four major sports to become an all-time leader in games since kicker Morten Andersen overtook George Blanda to take the NFL lead on Sept. 26, 2004.
"Just first and foremost is loving the game and I just love being out there and playing,'' Marleau said Thursday. "Obviously, every kid's dream is to hoist that Stanley Cup, so I've been chasing it all this time and that goal hasn't changed for me, since you know what the Stanley Cup's about.''
Marleau made his debut on Oct. 1, 1997 vs. Edmonton and remains the youngest player in the NHL to skate in the last 75 years at 18 years, 16 days. He entered the weekend with 566 goals (23rd all-time) and 1,196 points. He will become the league's 50th player to reach 1,200.
Marleau has also played with Toronto and Pittsburgh and is in his third tour of duty with the Sharks. He has played 1,592 games with them, second only to Howe's 1,687 with Detroit as the most with one franchise.
Marleau, Toronto's Joe Thornton and Washington's Zdeno Chara are the NHL's only remaining players who skated during the 1990s. The league also calculated that 166 current players were not born when Marleau made his NHL debut.
In recent days, players from several teams, including Anaheim goalie and longtime former Sabre Ryan Miller, have approached Marleau on the ice after games to offer congratulations for his upcoming feat.
"For those guys to do all that, it's humbling," Marleau said. "You've played against them a lot of games, a lot of hard-fought battles. There's mutual respect there. For them to take the time to come over and shake my hand and congratulate me on what can possibly happen here in the next few days, I don't take that lightly. That obviously means a lot to me."
Iafallo thrilled with new deal
Another big trade deadline takeaway was the fact the Los Angeles Kings now consider Eden native Alex Iafallo one of their core players. They worked hard to keep him and not trade him, and the sides landed on a four-year, $16 million deal.
"I've loved it since I got here. Just a great organization and great players along the way," said Iafallo, a free agent signee in 2017 out of Minnesota-Duluth after leading his school to the championship game of the Frozen Four. "The group we've got now we can do something special and I'm excited to be a part of it the next four years.
Iafallo entered the weekend third on the team with 11 goals and tied for third in points with 26. He had career highs of 17 goals and 43 points in 70 games last season.
"Having Iafallo re-signed is really important to our organization," said Kings coach Todd McLellan. "In my opinion, he's a 'Swiss Army Knife' and I feel good about putting him on the ice in every situation. It's amazing how many teammates came by me and said, 'Hey, what's going on with him? We've got to get him signed. All that type of stuff. They really wanted him to be here and he wants to be here.
"It was coming down the wire. I was texting him, 'do you want me to call 'Blakey' and say to sign you?' joked defenseman Drew Doughty in a reference to GM Rob Blake. "I was like, 'You better not get traded.' So now we were all saying that every single guy in this team wants 'AI' back."
Sabre points
• Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby entered the weekend 34th and 35th, respectively, on the NHL's all-time points list. Ovechkin had 1,317 and Crosby hit town Saturday at 1,312. Who's next on the list? The Sabres' first two No. 1 overall picks.
Pierre Turgeon finished his career with multiple teams at 1,327 points and Gilbert Perreault is at 1,326. They had remarkably similar goal-assist numbers, with Turgeon at 515-812 and Perreault at 512-814.
Quinn has two goals, seven assists and a minus-11 rating in 14 games for Rochester.
• An interesting sidelight from Sabres GM Kevyn Adams when asked about No. 1 pick Jack Quinn's dalliance at center in Rochester: "I know that's something that the Bills talk a lot about is versatility and how do you get more out of players? So for me, it's only positive. We'll see where that goes. I certainly don't mind seeing that moving forward here over the next couple of weeks."
Adams and Bills GM Brandon Beane have spoken several times the last few months, including heading into the NHL draft. It makes sense that Adams would be open to the thoughts of his Pegula Sports counterpart.
• The Sabres' win Thursday in Washington marked the first game for former Buffalo winger Conor Sheary since he signed a two-year, $3 million extension with the Caps. Sheary has 11 goals and 19 points for Washington this year playing on a $735,000 deal, so he essentially doubled his salary.
Sheary had 23 goals and 53 points the last two years in Buffalo before he was traded back to Pittsburgh at the deadline in February 2020.
"I'm a complimentary player that can play up and down the lineup and with the skill and the talent that’s on this team, I think I was just able to fit in seamlessly," Sheary said of the Caps. "... So I think it was a no-brainer for me when I was offered the contract to come back.”