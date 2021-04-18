Inside the NHL: Sabres have to be wary about deadline impact on current and future rivals

"Having Iafallo re-signed is really important to our organization," said Kings coach Todd McLellan. "In my opinion, he's a 'Swiss Army Knife' and I feel good about putting him on the ice in every situation. It's amazing how many teammates came by me and said, 'Hey, what's going on with him? We've got to get him signed. All that type of stuff. They really wanted him to be here and he wants to be here.

"It was coming down the wire. I was texting him, 'do you want me to call 'Blakey' and say to sign you?' joked defenseman Drew Doughty in a reference to GM Rob Blake. "I was like, 'You better not get traded.' So now we were all saying that every single guy in this team wants 'AI' back."

Sabre points

• Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby entered the weekend 34th and 35th, respectively, on the NHL's all-time points list. Ovechkin had 1,317 and Crosby hit town Saturday at 1,312. Who's next on the list? The Sabres' first two No. 1 overall picks.

Pierre Turgeon finished his career with multiple teams at 1,327 points and Gilbert Perreault is at 1,326. They had remarkably similar goal-assist numbers, with Turgeon at 515-812 and Perreault at 512-814.