Just by the luck of the draw of work schedules, I've been in the house for all four Sabres games this year against the Tampa Bay Lightning. What a gig. They've been spectacular hockey displays. All of them.

The Sabres blew third-period leads in the first three matchups and ended up 1-1-1. They rolled to a 5-3 win Saturday in KeyBank Center, giving them points in three straight against Tampa for the first time since 2014 and a victory in the season series for the first time since the 2013 lockout campaign.

"Just knowing what type of team they are, that they can score in bunches and win games in a lot of different ways and obviously have a lot experience in the playoffs, it's a good test for us," said Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. "Knowing that they've been to three straight (Stanley Cup) finals, I think it fires everyone up here. That's probably why games against them are always a little more emotional. But that's a fun team to play."

The matchup with Tampa Bay works well for the Sabres. The Lightning's core has a lot of mileage on it with all the deep playoff runs the last three years, and don't forget that Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Alex Killorn were part of the 2015 Cup final loss to Chicago, too.

"We've kind of just been able to bring our best when we've come up against them," said Sabres winger Jack Quinn, who notched the 12th goal of his rookie season, a dagger with 13 seconds left in the second period. "I don't know if (the speed) bothers them, but I think that would be our strength as a team. And that's kind of how we want to take it to teams. That's our advantage."

Tampa Bay lives on the superb coaching of Jon Cooper and a talented roster that relies as much on guile and its vast experience as much as its wondrous talent. But the Lightning's window is closing, with Boston dominating the league and a first-round series looming against a Toronto team that simply has to win and advance in the postseason.

"We're playing the game slow," said Cooper, whose team is 0-3-1 in its last four games and 2-4-3 in its last nine. "And we've done it now for probably a week and a half, two weeks. It's just now catching up on us with the wins and losses. But if we bring the passion and want and will that we brought the third period tonight, this whatever you call this mini slump here is not gonna last too long."

"Our pace is good and that's probably the edge that we have wanted to play with pace," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "We know if we do that, it's gonna make things more challenging for them. You still have to watch out for them because they're dangerous everywhere and at any moment, but we've tried to push the pace in games against them."

The Sabres overcame brutal officiating and lots of physical play in this one. They were undeterred. They gave as much of the rough stuff back as they got. With Riley Stillman on the roster and Jordan Greenway coming Monday, the entire group will play bigger.

"The shenanigans or whatever is going on, well, we're just kind of sticking to our process," said goalie Eric Comrie, suddenly strong with four straight wins. "Donny (Granato) does a really good job of making sure that we just get keep sticking to the next shift, next shift, leaving the game in a better spot for the next guys up."

"It's good for us when we are able to push toward our identity against the very good hockey team," Granato said. "When compared to a year ago, marked improvement in performance but results and outcome, too. Good sign of progress."

Bolts sit top trio

Quite a statement made in the third period by Cooper when he sat his entire top three forwards in captain Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov against the Sabres. Stamkos (1 shot on goal, minus-3) and Kucherov (2 shots, minus-1) had been largely invisible for the first 40 minutes while Point (one goal, seven shots) started strong and then slowly disappeared as well.

Kucherov's first-period assist on Point's goal extended his point streak against the Sabres to 13 games and he has points in 22 of his last 24 games against Buffalo but this was a game you didn't notice him.

"As coaches, you've got to put your team in the best position to win and 99.9% of the time, those guys give us the best chance to win when they're on the ice," Cooper said. "It just felt in the third period they weren't giving us the best chance to win. This team has been unbelievable for a decade. You take the three (consecutive) finals. Well, there's a reason a lot of that's happened. We have a set of standards here that everybody adheres to and it's not pick and choose. It's everybody. It's how it was for today."

It should be noted Cooper was speaking in calm, measured tones. I was no more than five feet away from him and it was tough to hear him at times with equipment traffic rolling in an adjacent hallway. So he wasn't on some John Tortorella-like rant.

"We've got a lot of pride in this room and in our organization. It's not a situation where you're upset with guys or you feel differently about guys," Cooper said. "You're got to come here and go to work. It's the best league in the world with the best players in the world. If you're not on it and you're not giving to the standard that this franchise has set the bar for in the league the last how many years, you can't go out there."

On the scoresheets

The NHL is apparently cracking down more on shots on goal decisions but it's causing chaos for reporters around the league trying to write about these games. When the media heading to the locker rooms after Saturday's game, the shots on goal were 35-33 in favor of the Sabres. After returning from interviews, they were listed as 36-34 for Tampa Bay.

There was complete chaos in the press box at FLA Live Arena following the Sabres' 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Feb. 25. The shots on goal were a massively central statistic because of the work of Buffalo goalie Craig Anderson and changed at least four times in the hour after the game, finally landing with Florida at 54 shots and Anderson at 53 saves -- which would have been an NHL record for a 40-something goalie.

The next day, the league changed the numbers again and cut the Panthers down to 50 shots, meaning Anderson was credited with only 49 saves.

Around the boards

• The New York Rangers are in town next Saturday with Patrick Kane in tow. The teams have somehow yet to meet this year and the Sabres will have three matchups in the span of a month against the Rangers and their new star from South Buffalo.

That means Kane, who already played the Sabres twice this season with Chicago, will meet his hometown team five teams this season. That's quite a boon for him and his family. Remember that because of NHL scheduling in the wake of the pandemic, Kane and Blackhawks went more than three years without coming here, from Feb. 1, 2019, until April 29, 2022.

• The expectation here is that Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel are enough on their own to get the Pittsburgh Penguins into the playoffs, although probably not past one round. That said, what was GM Ron Hextall doing at the trade deadline? Liked the return of veteran center Nick Bonino, an alum of the 2016 and 2017 Cup teams, but getting Mikael Granlund from Nashville and former Sabre Dmitry Kulikov from Anaheim?

• The Sabres Kids Takeover Day promotion was Saturday against Tampa Bay and seemed to be a hit for the second straight year. The players got quite a kick out of the caricatures drawn of them, many of which were used on the scoreboard, and by the boisterous enthusiasm of the kid PA announcer reading announcements and goals.

PA was just one area with a kid on the scene, with others such as in-arena host, junior reporter and social media getting lots of run as well. It's a tough line for a team to walk because this is not CYO basketball. This is professional sports, an NHL game. The Sabres, for the most part, seem to have succeeded in both attempts at it.