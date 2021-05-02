Inside the NHL: Ryan Miller memories abound after retirement announcement

Pittsburgh, March 2010: The first night back from the Olympics, the Penguins introduced all the Olympians from both their roster and the Sabres before the game. Miller – a visiting player – got a roaring ovation, even more than the one afforded to hometown and Team Canada hero Sidney Crosby.

"It was a nice moment. I guess you don't really realize until you get there how big the Olympics can be," Miller said when this corner asked him to reminisce about it Thursday. "I certainly knew there would be a lot of people watching, but I wasn't fully prepared for that amount of attention. It was a special moment for all the guys.

"To have that moment in Pittsburgh was very special. To get that kind of response from a group of people just for playing a hockey game was quite nice. I appreciated the gesture. I know we had a bit of a rivalry going on with the Penguins over the years, the proximity and such. It's interesting. It is possible for Americans to set their differences aside once in a while. Let's carry that forward in the future."

Miller gets air time on 'Today' Olympic hero makes rounds in Big Apple Four diehard Buffalo Sabres fans from West Seneca were there. Some natives of hockey-crazed Minnesota were excited to be in his presence. An attorney from St. Louis handed out props even though he didn’t know the name. And a few hundred others, most of whom had never heard of Ryan Miller, braved a chilly Manhattan morning to cheer him.