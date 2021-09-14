Inside the NHL: Olympics might be a dream for players but they crush the season

IIHF head Rene Fasel, who met with commissioner Gary Bettman and other NHL/NHLPA officials at the Stanley Cup final in Tampa in June, said he didn't want to see the potential for an entire generation to miss out on the Olympics if players didn't participate from 2014 to 2026 in Italy, and perhaps beyond.

Last month, I appeared on the Bob McCown audio/YouTube podcast and the legendary Toronto radio host, who spent 30 years opining on sportstalk giant The Fan 590, essentially agreed with my sentiments on the Olympics.

But McCown actually took them much farther down the road.

"Not only is it not important, it diminishes the significance of the National Hockey League," McCown said of the Games. "You give a hockey fan the opportunity to watch the best 150 players over an extended period of time, that can be pretty entertaining. What's the comparison when the NHL starts up again? It ain't the 150 best players. It's the 700 best players or however many there are. And the quality of the games are nowhere near what the Olympics are. So by comparison, it makes the NHL look bad.

"And the NHL gets almost nothing out of it and we know this only because if they did, Bettman would be riding his horse at the head of the line to get them there."