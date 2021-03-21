Inside the NHL: NCAA bracket announcement could mark start of Sabres coach search

The NCAA hockey tournament bracket is released at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU and it will be interesting to see what the result is for Providence after it lost to UMass in the Hockey East semifinals on Wednesday.
While the Friars are hoping for an at-large berth, they seem to be on the outside of the bracket. If they don't make it and their season is thus deemed complete, that could get Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams moving in his head coach search if he wants to pursue Providence coach Nate Leaman.
Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams is faced with the same problem that his predecessors weren’t given enough time to solve: What is the right mix of players to push this franchise into the playoffs for the first time since 2011?
Adams has a background in college hockey from his days at Miami (Ohio) and Leaman, or any college coach, would come much cheaper than the big-name NHLers out there like Bruce Boudreau, Gerard Gallant or Claude Julien. Same for any potential coaches who become free agents like Columbus' John Tortorella, Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour or Vancvouer's Travis Green.
Leaman seems to be the top college name on the minds of most NHL observers, particularly since he directed Team USA to the gold medal at the World Junior Championships in January with a shutout of Dylan Cozens-led Canada in the gold medal game in Edmonton. He coached Providence to a national championship in 2015, beating Jack Eichel-led Boston University in the championship game and brought a Providence team that included current Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson to Buffalo for the Frozen Four in 2019.
Industry sources confirmed to The Buffalo News that Jason Karmanos, formerly assistant general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins, is high on Adams’ list of candidates.
My choice would be for Adams to hire an experienced NHL coach. After all, how many first-timers is this organization going to hire? But it would likely take a five-year contract at big money to get a name retread in here, given the current state of disarray the franchise is in. Hard to see that happening with Ralph Krueger now being paid more than $5 million not to coach between now and the end of next season.
NBCSN's Bob McKenzie said on the air last week he expects Adams to direct a "massive" search and it will include his new assistant GM, whether that's former Carolina/Pittsburgh aide Jason Karmanos or someone else. It makes sense the GM wouldn't do this without more eyes and ears involved in the process. But Adams promised the search would start immediately when he met the media on Wednesday and it stands to reason that Leaman would get an early call.
Marching on to nowhere
Thursday's loss to the Bruins put the Sabres' bizarre streak of March futility up to an incredible 30 straight games in the month without a regulation win and to 3-24-3 overall in that span.
The Sabres' last regulation win in March was their 7-4 victory at Nashville on March 31, 2018 – nearly three years ago! Since then, they went 2-12-2 in March 2019 at the disastrous end of Phil Housley's run as coach, 1-3-0 last year before the season was ended and are 0-9-1 this year.
The three wins are all against marquee teams, by shootout last year over Washington and by shootout over St. Louis in 2019 and overtime over Pittsburgh in '19.
Miller time
Props to old friend Ryan Miller, who posted his 390th career win in the Ducks' 3-2 overtime triumph over Arizona. It moved the 40-year-old into 14th place all-time – one win ahead of Dominik Hasek, whom he replaced in Buffalo in 2002.
"I appreciate it. I’d like to have the trophies he’s got," Miller said earlier this month of Hasek, who garnered some Harts, Vezinas and Stanley Cups. "But it meant a lot for me to carve out my own place for the Sabres and then carve out my own place in the league. I’m happy I’ve been able to play hockey at a high level with a lot of solid players around me."
Miller is the all-time victory leader among American goalies. Asked Thursday if he's casting a shadow for them the way Hasek cast a shadow over him at the start of his Buffalo career, Miller joked, "I'm pretty skinny. It's not as much of a shadow.
"I'm just trying to enjoy and play. I think the evaluation of what I've done on the ice I can get more into later," Miller said. "I just want to keep being in the moment right now. I'm proud to be an American player and I hope that I have set a standard because I'm proud of the way I played in my career. I'm really trying to hold on to this moment right now and keep having fun on the ice, try and help the boys win some games."
Amerks coach has seen a lot in year one
The Rochester Americans are hoping to return to AHL game action this weekend, coach Seth Appert said Tuesday.
Amerks coach Seth Appert has had quite an introduction to pro hockey with the truncated AHL season, Rochester's Covid-19 outbreak and now an invitation to serve on the Sabres' bench Thursday night while new interim assistant Dan Girardi was going through his intake quarantine. Prior to Krueger's dismissal, Appert said last week he hasn't spent a lot of time focused on the Sabres' issues.
"My job is to coach the Rochester Americans and to develop players to help our franchise move in a more positive direction," Appert said. "My job isn't to worry about Buffalo or to be focused on them. Kevyn Adams and I have regular communication about things that we're doing, things that we need to improve on here, both from an individual player perspective and a team perspective. So our focus has been completely on the Rochester Americans."
Appert said he had an open dialogue with Krueger that decreased some "as the ferocity and intensity of the game schedule has increased." In addition to Adams, he said he's regularly in contact with development director Matt Ellis, scouting director Jeremiah Crowe and Mark Jakubowski, the team's VP of hockey administration and former assistant GM. With no assistant GM running the Amerks like Randy Sexton had done in recent years, there's not one direct contact for Appert and he said he's gotten into more areas of the game than he expected.
Said Appert: "I think I'm real fortunate that in my first year in pro ... that's allowed me to be part of conversations and important discussions that have widened my knowledge."
Sabre points
It’s an NHL record that stands to this day. On March 19, 1981, the Buffalo Sabres became the only team to score nine goals in a single period. The torrent of goals came in a 14-4 trouncing of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Memorial Auditorium.
• The Sabres have scored nine goals in losing their last six games. For some bizarre perspective to that, Friday was the 40th anniversary of the night the Sabres scored nine goals in a single period. On March 19, 1981, the Sabres throttled Toronto, 14-4. They turned a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes into a 10-3 advantage through 40.
Their nine goals remain an NHL record for a period and so do the teams' 12 goals combined in the frame. Andre Savard and Gil Perreault both had hat tricks in the game, and Savard had six points.
• Yes, the Sabres are a dumpster fire. No, those words are not befitting a professional broadcaster on another team. Boston's Jack Edwards denigrated the Sabres in that manner leading off the NESN broadcast on Thursday and it was a cheap shot.
Edwards is not a media member whose job is commentary. He's a representative of a franchise and a television network that is a league rightsholder. Gratuitous trashing of other franchises in that manner as part of his broadcast – even if you can't argue the point – shouldn't be part of his act.
• Show of hands of those who had Jonas Johansson on your bingo card as the first Sabres player traded by Adams. Anyone? Thought so. Repeating what I said last week: Does Colorado have scouts?
• Here's quite a nugget pointed out by Devils beat reporter Chris Ryan of the Newark Star-Ledger. In their 26th game last season, the Devils suffered a 7-1 loss to the Sabres and fired coach John Hynes the next day. In their 26th game this season, the Devils posted a 3-2 win over the Sabres – and it was Buffalo who fired the coach, sending Krueger packing on Wednesday.
• The last goal scored by the Sabres under Krueger? Of all people, it was by Jeff Skinner in the second period Tuesday night in New Jersey. Somehow, that's perfect for all the wackiness of this season.