Inside the NHL: NCAA bracket announcement could mark start of Sabres coach search

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The NCAA hockey tournament bracket is released at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU and it will be interesting to see what the result is for Providence after it lost to UMass in the Hockey East semifinals on Wednesday.

While the Friars are hoping for an at-large berth, they seem to be on the outside of the bracket. If they don't make it and their season is thus deemed complete, that could get Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams moving in his head coach search if he wants to pursue Providence coach Nate Leaman.

Trade deadline the first step in Sabres GM Kevyn Adams' plan to evaluate roster Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams is faced with the same problem that his predecessors weren’t given enough time to solve: What is the right mix of players to push this franchise into the playoffs for the first time since 2011?

Adams has a background in college hockey from his days at Miami (Ohio) and Leaman, or any college coach, would come much cheaper than the big-name NHLers out there like Bruce Boudreau, Gerard Gallant or Claude Julien. Same for any potential coaches who become free agents like Columbus' John Tortorella, Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour or Vancvouer's Travis Green.

Leaman seems to be the top college name on the minds of most NHL observers, particularly since he directed Team USA to the gold medal at the World Junior Championships in January with a shutout of Dylan Cozens-led Canada in the gold medal game in Edmonton. He coached Providence to a national championship in 2015, beating Jack Eichel-led Boston University in the championship game and brought a Providence team that included current Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson to Buffalo for the Frozen Four in 2019.

Sources: Ex-Penguins, Hurricanes exec Jason Karmanos on Sabres' radar for assistant GM Industry sources confirmed to The Buffalo News that Jason Karmanos, formerly assistant general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins, is high on Adams’ list of candidates.