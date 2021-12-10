Inside the NHL: Memories of going to a Sabres game for the first time 50 years ago

Thursday was just another day in Sabreland. There was no game and the team practiced in KeyBank Center. It was Dec. 9. Probably didn't mean much to you. Allow a personal interlude here because it meant a whole lot to me.

It was 50 years ago Thursday – Dec. 9, 1971 vs. the Chicago Black Hawks, as they spelled it back then – that I attended my first Sabres game in Memorial Auditorium. And I have pretty good memories of it, considering it was 6-year-old me you're talking about.

I have no idea how my father got a hold of a couple of tickets – remember they were impossible to get back then – and they were corner Reds. I don't remember the section and I don't have the ticket stub (a lifelong source of disappointment), but they were at the far end from where the teams and Zamboni entered the ice.

The Sabres were not good at that time, entering the game 6-16-5. The Hawks were 17-7-3 and coming off a 107-point season that helped them get to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final at home against Montreal just seven months earlier. They were heading for another 107-point campaign.