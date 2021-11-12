Inside the NHL: In trade aftermath, it's been a good week for Jack Eichel

"Obviously that didn't go over well," Eichel said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The reticence of ownership and the Sabres' medical staff to Eichel's preferred surgery choice did draw some reaction.

"To me that's not a reason to not do a surgery," he said on "Spittin Chiclets." "It's not really a good medical reason to not do something. Think about the first person that got Tommy John surgery, the first person to get triple bypass. These are regular things that happen now. I don't want to say I'm a pioneer. I'm not the first person to get it, the first athlete. I may be the first hockey player but people have gotten this surgery and had great success with it."

The Pegulas, as has been their pattern the last 10 years, have said nothing about the Eichel situation. They let their GMs do the talking for them. Fair enough. I've long disagreed with that approach but it's their team. Still, to not even issue a simple statement about the deal and give the appearance of wishing Eichel well while simultaneously welcoming Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch? Needlessly bad look but no surprise. Be bigger.