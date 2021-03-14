Inside the NHL: Imagine the Leafs winning the Stanley Cup ... in Buffalo

There's a lot of maybes here, but this much is clear: One Canadian team will emerge from the North Division after the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs. And unless the border is opened come June, that team is not going to be able to play in its home arena.

The NHL knows this. The league's public stance is it's hopeful the speed of vaccinations in the United States will influence the Canadian government to open the border. Or at least approve travel of a team for playoff games.

But privately, the NHL is concerned. Things are in the very preliminary stages, but the league knows it might have to ponder alternate sites for at least part of its final two playoff rounds, and multiple sources expect the Sabres to have an interest in hosting. The semifinal round would begin in mid-June.

"We are engaged, are in the process of engaging with respect to the playoffs," deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday in a video call with reporters when asked about talks with the Canadian government. "We’ve got a little bit of time to deal with this. I believe there will be a process. I can’t certainly promise any result, and we’ll work through the process and we’ll see what the result is and we’ll respond appropriately."