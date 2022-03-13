Inside the NHL: Goaltending crisis has Leafs on edge taking things outside vs. Sabres

General Manager Kyle Dubas said last week he has faith in both of his goaltenders. Of course, nobody who watches the Leafs regularly does but what else can the GM say? TSN reported he's at least kicked tires on Chicago's Marc-Andre Fleury but it's uncertain if Fleury would be interested in Toronto or how the Leafs can manage the salary cap for any deal.

"They have a lot of pressure on them," said Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. "We're just going to go out there, play the same way. We have to be hard on their top lines and just got to compete like we did (in Thursday's 3-1 win over Vegas). When we play that way, we're so hard to play against. it's fun to play on our team when we play that way for sure."

Eichel reflections

The questions this corner asked Jack Eichel after the game Thursday night were boilerplate ones for a player returning to play for a former team. You're just taking his temperature, especially in the wake of the hostile scene in KeyBank Center. Eichel, of course, sent Sabres' fans into a tizzy with his comments but it should be noted everyone has called the place "KeyBank Library" over the years, too. With good reason.