Inside the NHL: GMs heading to deadline should learn from Lightning's moves

St. Louis GM Doug Armstrong has to be wondering which way to go as well. His club was scoring no goals and had briefly slipped to sixth in the West. But his players are sending an "add" message of late with a win over Vegas and Friday's 9-1 pounding of Minnesota. Still, UFAs Mike Hoffman, Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz could be interesting pickups for other clubs.

Boston needs offense from the wing. You would think the Bruins would have to be in on either Hoffman or Hall.

Memo to teams out there: If you're looking at the Sabres, Montour was your guy. Not Hall. Florida GM Bill Zito beat you to him. I realize the former Hart winner is the guy here who has been getting most of the attention. Maybe in his new home, Hall will stop putting every shot in the goalie's pads.

Roster issues

Some of the preseason criticisms about the Sabres' roster decisions have definitely come to pass with this club.

• The season started with no real No. 1 goalie. Linus Ullmark has emerged in that role but not having any capable backup has been a major problem.

Wraparound: Sabres lose another game to a top team in the East Division The Sabres’ comeback fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals in front of a small crowd in KeyBank Center.

Buffalo's three-headed backup of Carter Hutton, Jonas Johansson and Dustin Tokarski has combined to go 1-19-3 this year, far and away the worst mark for any backup(s) in the league.