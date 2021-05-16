Inside the NHL: Ex-Sabres factor is high as the playoffs begin

Ah, playoff time. The best time of the hockey season. We don't get to experience it in Buffalo anymore but it's going to be great fun again this year as there will be fans – and a lot of them – at games in three of the four divisions (sorry, Canada).
North champions the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for first series win since 2004.
One of the late stories to watch from the final week of the regular season was Colorado's five-game winning streak that snatched the Presidents' Trophy away from Vegas and changed the matchups in the West Division. It meant the Avalanche – and not Vegas – gets sputtering St. Louis in the first round and the Golden Knights play dangerous Minnesota.
The Wild are 11-2-3 against Vegas all-time and went 5-1-2 against the Golden Knights this season. Probably the one team Vegas didn't want to see early. This corner is still expecting a deep run from Vegas, in part because of its mighty goaltending tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury (26-10-0, 1.98/.928) and old friend Robin Lehner (13-4-2, 2.29/.913). So look for the Knights to find a way in the first round but this won't be an easy test for sure.
“Jack and I became really, really good friends during our time in Buffalo and I support him. I know he’s gone through some stuff with the medical staff there and ultimately, Jack has to worry about himself," Hall said.
The ex-Sabres factor is high in these playoffs, with Lehner and Marcus Johansson of the Wild meeting in that series. It will certainly be a focus in the Boston-Washington set, which opened the postseason Saturday night. The Bruins went 12-4-1 since acquiring Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Sabres and defenseman Mike Reilly from Ottawa. Hall looks like a lock to figure out a long-term deal in Boston after 16 strong games with the Bruins.
The numbers are downright ridiculous. Hall had two goals, 19 points and a minus-21 rating in 37 games with the Sabres. In 16 games in Boston? He had eight goals, 14 points and a plus-15 rating.
Here's a look around the postseason at other points to watch:
How other ex-Sabres fared after the deadline: Brandon Montour went 2-2-4/+8 in 12 games with Florida (5-9-14/-13 in 38 games with Buffalo). Eric Staal was 2-1-3/-10 in 21 games with Montreal (3-7-10/-20 in 32 games with Buffalo).
Not on your Sabres Bingo card this year: Jonas Johansson, the goalie who couldn't stop a shot in training camp, got the win in the game to clinch the Presidents' Trophy. The Avalanche beat Los Angeles, 6-1, to give them the No. 1 overall seed over Vegas by virtue of more regulation wins (35-30). Johansson went 5-1-1, 2.06/.913 with the Avs, a far cry from his 0-5-1, 3.79/.884 with the Sabres.
Not on your Sabres Bingo card any year: Can Zach Bogosian win two straight Cups in a 16-month period after the Sabres terminated his contract? He won in the bubble with Tampa Bay last year and has been a key on the blueline in Toronto but is starting the postseason on the shelf with shoulder trouble.
Upset special: Go with the Panthers to knock off the defending champion Lightning. It's hard to bet against Joel Quenneville behind a playoff bench, even as much as I respect the work of Tampa Bay's Jon Cooper. Health is a big factor here. It's widely known that Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman is well under 100% and it's hard to say what the Bolts will get from Steven Stamkos or Nikita Kucherov, who missed the whole season due to hip surgery and will return for the playoffs now that the Lightning have completed their salary cap circumvention by using Long Term Injured Reserve on him all season (no cap in the playoffs, remember).
As for Florida, is there a better player in the league that nobody talks about than Aleksander Barkov? The Panthers haven't won a playoff series since the 1996 East final. They lost the Central Division to Carolina by one point and the Presidents' Trophy to Colorado by three. It's time.
Chara vs. the Bruins: Caps defenseman Zdeno Chara faces the team he captained for a decade in the playoffs for the first time. "It's all about the team. It's nothing personal. It's just the way it worked out," Chara said while invoking political correctness after Saturday's morning skate. In Game 1 on Saturday night, Chara was slated to become the seventh player in NHL history to appear in a playoff game at age 44 or older. The only players to do it since 1980 were Chris Chelios (47 in 2009) and Jaromir Jagr (44 in 2016).
Look behind the bench: It's fascinating that six of the 16 coaches in the tournament have won Cups, a list that includes St. Louis' Craig Berube, Pittsburgh's Mike Sullivan, Tampa Bay's Cooper, Florida's Quenneville (with Chicago), Washington's Peter Laviolette (with Carolina) and Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders (Washington). Laviolette also coached Philadelphia and Nashville to the final. And Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour captained the Canes to the Cup in 2006.
Best at home: Colorado and Pittsburgh (both 22-4-2), NY Islanders (21-4-3), Carolina (20-3-5), Vegas and Minnesota (both 21-5-2), Florida (20-5-3).
Best on road: Edmonton and Washington (both 19-7-2), Toronto (17-7-4), Vegas (19-9-0), Colorado and Florida (both 17-9-2).
"If he's going to trade his franchise player, Adams has to keep his eyes on the prize," writes Mike Harrington.
Massive deadline acquisition: Winger Sam Bennett had four goals, eight assists and a minus-14 rating in 38 games with Calgary. In 10 games with Florida – 10 games! – he had six goals, nine assists and a plus-12 rating.
The Eichel factor: Watch for first-round losers, especially if it's a favorite going down early. When it's all over, will they step back and lick their wounds by saying Jack Eichel is the kind of player they need to take them to another level? See how much Kevyn Adams engages those eight clubs about his captain starting in June.
The picks for Round 1: Penguins over Islanders in 6, Bruins over Caps in 6; Hurricanes over Predators in 5, Panthers over Lightning in 7; Leafs over Canadiens in 5; Oilers over Jets in 6; Avalanche over Blues in 5; Golden Knights over Wild in 6.
The picks for Round 2: Penguins over Bruins in 7; Panthers over Hurricanes in 6; Leafs over Oilers in 6; Golden Knights over Avalanche in 6.
Because they clearly rate as one of the favorites, the Leafs winning the Cup on American soil – and maybe even in Buffalo – can't be discounted.
What happens in Round 3?: Each division will produce a playoff champion and the Stanley Cup semifinals will pit those four teams in a 1-4/2-3 format. No East and West champion this year and the two survivors meet in the Cup final. So you could, in theory, have a Toronto-Boston final or a Vegas-Edmonton showdown for the Cup.
But what's going to happen with the North (Canadian) Division survivor? With the border still closed, will they be able to stay at home and travel to and from the site of their American opponent? ESPN reported Friday the league has told Canadian officials it wants a decision by June 1 about the border situation because it will need to formulate plans for an alternate site.
The league remains hopeful the situation can be solved, although the continued stay-at-home orders in Ontario don't bode well. Nor does the refusal of federal authorities to allow the Toronto Blue Jays or Raptors to play at home this season. Will the Maple Leafs join the Blue Jays in Buffalo come June? Stay tuned.
The picks for Round 3: Penguins over Panthers in 6; Golden Knights over Leafs in 5.
The pick for the Stanley Cup final: Golden Knights over Penguins in 6.
Sabre points
• TSN scouting director Craig Button released his list of top prospects for the draft on Wednesday and his top four were all defensemen, headed by Owen Power of the University of Michigan. Yikes. You will hear this from me a lot in the coming weeks: Regardless of which Top-3 pick the Sabres get out of the lottery, they should be spending it on a forward.
Button had Michigan center Matthew Beniers, Swedish winger William Eklund and Edmonton right winger Dylan Guenther at 5-6-7 on his list. Those are the kind of players the Sabres should be focused on. The league has yet to officially announce a date for the lottery but TSN has reported it coming on June 2.
Sam Reinhart, Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe and Linus Ullmark were once viewed as future foundational players for the Buffalo Sabres. Now there’s reason to wonder if any of the four will be with the team in 2021-22.
• Social media was overly outraged last week with this corner's portrayal of Sam Reinhart as "bratty" during his exit interview with reporters and believe me when I say that was tame. Newsflash: We've been kind to Reinhart. He's been completely unprofessional on Zoom calls all year, particularly to multiple veteran Buffalo reporters, and I can assure you it's been noticed by Sabres officials. It should be noted that for the most part, he's been pretty good with me even though we've had a couple of big disagreements over the years, which happens all the time in locker rooms.
Working with the media is part of a player's job. The rules are approved by their union. In a terrible last-place season, virtually every Sabre was excellent with the media. Reinhart has far and away become the most loathsome to deal with and it's unacceptable. If he gets traded to a bigger market, particularly in Canada, let's see how his act plays with the media there. It won't go well.
• It's sure weird how the bottom guys in the NHL in plus-minus this year were all mega draft picks. Rasmus Dahlin (No. 1, 2018) was the worst at minus-36. Staal (No. 2, 2003) and Nolan Patrick (No. 2, 2017) were minus-30 while Reinhart (No. 2, 2014) and Patrik Laine (No. 2, 2016) were both minus-28.
• New Rangers president/GM Chris Drury has hired former Sabres teammate Mike Grier as an adviser to the hockey operations department, the New York Post reported Friday. They played together in both the NHL and in college at Boston University. Grier replaced Rangers legend Brian Leetch, who quit his hockey ops position after the team's management transition from Jeff Gorton and John Davidson to Drury.