Inside the NHL: Ex-Sabres factor is high as the playoffs begin

The numbers are downright ridiculous. Hall had two goals, 19 points and a minus-21 rating in 37 games with the Sabres. In 16 games in Boston? He had eight goals, 14 points and a plus-15 rating.

Here's a look around the postseason at other points to watch:

How other ex-Sabres fared after the deadline: Brandon Montour went 2-2-4/+8 in 12 games with Florida (5-9-14/-13 in 38 games with Buffalo). Eric Staal was 2-1-3/-10 in 21 games with Montreal (3-7-10/-20 in 32 games with Buffalo).

Not on your Sabres Bingo card this year: Jonas Johansson, the goalie who couldn't stop a shot in training camp, got the win in the game to clinch the Presidents' Trophy. The Avalanche beat Los Angeles, 6-1, to give them the No. 1 overall seed over Vegas by virtue of more regulation wins (35-30). Johansson went 5-1-1, 2.06/.913 with the Avs, a far cry from his 0-5-1, 3.79/.884 with the Sabres.

Not on your Sabres Bingo card any year: Can Zach Bogosian win two straight Cups in a 16-month period after the Sabres terminated his contract? He won in the bubble with Tampa Bay last year and has been a key on the blueline in Toronto but is starting the postseason on the shelf with shoulder trouble.