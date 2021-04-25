Inside the NHL: Dustin Tokarski has fond memories of historic AHL run

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Buffalo media had a fun video chat Wednesday with Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski in the wake of his honor as the NHL's First Star of the Week. For a guy who had not played in the league since 2016 or won a game since 2015 until this month, you could tell how much it meant.

"I was surprised, I was honored. It was an off day, so I was just excited," said Tokarski, who got the full First Star interview treatment on NHL Network after beating out New York's Artemi Panarin and Vegas' Mark Stone. "But the guys played unbelievable to even give me a chance to be in the bracket. ... It’s pretty cool for sure to look back on it down the road, to say you had that honor that week will pretty cool."

Dustin Tokarski has given a boost to Sabres' play in the crease Among NHL goalies who have played at least five games this month, Tokarski entered Monday's play fourth in the NHL in saves in April (201) and 13th in save percentage (.926).

Tokarski, remember, has been a winner a lot in his career. He's earned a Memorial Cup in Spokane, a World Junior gold for Team Canada and two Calder Cups in the AHL. One of those came in 2012 for the Norfolk Admirals, coached by current Tampa Bay boss Jon Cooper. That Norfolk team set a professional hockey record with a 28-game winning streak and you should have seen the smile on Tokarski's face when I asked him his memories of that streak, which only ended due to the close of the regular season.