Inside the NHL: Dustin Tokarski has fond memories of historic AHL run

The Buffalo media had a fun video chat Wednesday with Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski in the wake of his honor as the NHL's First Star of the Week. For a guy who had not played in the league since 2016 or won a game since 2015 until this month, you could tell how much it meant.
"I was surprised, I was honored. It was an off day, so I was just excited," said Tokarski, who got the full First Star interview treatment on NHL Network after beating out New York's Artemi Panarin and Vegas' Mark Stone. "But the guys played unbelievable to even give me a chance to be in the bracket. ... It’s pretty cool for sure to look back on it down the road, to say you had that honor that week will pretty cool."
Among NHL goalies who have played at least five games this month, Tokarski entered Monday's play fourth in the NHL in saves in April (201) and 13th in save percentage (.926).
Tokarski, remember, has been a winner a lot in his career. He's earned a Memorial Cup in Spokane, a World Junior gold for Team Canada and two Calder Cups in the AHL. One of those came in 2012 for the Norfolk Admirals, coached by current Tampa Bay boss Jon Cooper. That Norfolk team set a professional hockey record with a 28-game winning streak and you should have seen the smile on Tokarski's face when I asked him his memories of that streak, which only ended due to the close of the regular season.
"That was a while back, so just to hear that again is pretty cool," he said. "Man, it was something special. The confidence and the energy we had on that team and the environment going into every game knowing, ‘Hey, it’s our game to lose,' was something special. We had a great group of guys. A ton of them went on and are still currently having unreal careers, a bunch in Tampa and elsewhere around the league. We had a great coach in Jon Cooper. It was fun to work with him. He really got the most out of our group. It's quite the record and it’s cool to be a part of."
The leading scorer on that Norfolk team with 39 goals and 80 points was former Canisius College star Cory Conacher, who had NHL runs with the Lightning, Sabres and Ottawa. Also on the team were longtime Lightning forwards Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn. One of the defenseman was multiteam NHLer Radko Gudas. Tokarski went 32-11 with a 2.23 goals-against average and .913 save percentage and led the league in wins.
"By the time that streak was 10-12 games, the team practically coached itself," Cooper recalled to the Tampa Bay Times during the Lightning's run to the 2015 Stanley Cup Final.
Norfolk won 26 of the 28 games in regulation. The Admirals won their first playoff game before losing the streak in Game 2 of the first round vs. Manchester. They went 12-3 in the postseason en route to the Calder Cup, with Tokarski posting three shutouts in the final eight wins and posting glossy numbers of 1.44/.946 in the playoffs.
The Sabres signed Tokarski to a two-year contract in November, largely to expose him to the Seattle expansion draft. Rochester coach Seth Appert checked in prior to the season with Cooper and Mike Vellucci, who coached Tokarski to a Calder Cup in Charlotte in 2019, to get a rundown on the veteran.
" 'Coop' has said he’s just the ultimate winner," Appert said. "Sometimes in goalies you get too hung up in scouting and drafting and working with them on technique ... and you forget what really matters most, which is winning, right? And 'Ticker' is kind of like that pitcher in baseball that if you get eight (runs), he might give up seven that day. But if you only get one, he’s going to pitch a shutout, because all he cares about is winning hockey games and he doesn’t care about style points. He just wants to give his teammates a chance to win. That’s how he’s wired and that’s why he’s won everywhere he’s been."
With Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton sidelined, the Sabres have gotten all they can out of Tokarski. He didn't play well in Thursday's loss to Boston, but that's probably an outgrowth of the extended run he's had here in the last couple of weeks. Assuming he's around next season, Tokarski should be a valuable asset in Rochester. And at least the Sabres have learned they can go to him in a pinch as well.
The Kane chronicles
Warren Spahn would have turned 100 on Friday and the left-hander from South Park High School easily rates as Western New York's greatest contribution to Major League Baseball. The Hall of Famer had 363 wins, most for a lefty and most by a pitcher whose entire career was in the post-1920 live ball era.
How does Spahn connect to hockey? When I visited with Patrick Kane in Chicago as he turned 30 in 2018, I showed him an off-the-top-of-my-head list of the great natives of Western New York sports and asked the fellow South Buffalo native's thoughts of being on it when his career was over.
The list included Spahn, Bob Lanier, Christian Laettner and Ron Jaworski. Kane said Rob Gronkowski would need to be on it, too, and that's certainly true now that Gronk went to Tampa Bay and won yet another Super Bowl.
"You see those names and it's pretty special, no doubt," Kane said that day. "I've been lucky to have a special career so far. But I've got a lot more to give."
He's not kidding. Kane entered the weekend with 15 goals, 43 assists and 58 points in 47 games. He was second in the league in assists and tied for third in scoring. For his career, he's up to 404 goals and 676 assists for 1,080 points in 1,020 games. At only 32 years old, here's an update on where Kane ranks on the all-time lists entering the weekend:
• Goals: 97th, two behind John LeClair and Rod Gilbert. He could shoot to No. 91 with seven more goals.
• Assists: Tied for 64th with the injured Evgeni Malkin, three behind Ray Whitney and Bobby Smith.
• Points: 66th, eight behind Theo Fleury for 65th. That's probably the only player he can catch this season.
• Points per game: 1.06, tied for 42nd on a list that includes current stars Auston Matthews and Nikita Kucherov and Hall of Famers Bobby Clarke, Adam Oates and Michel Goulet.
Calendar creeping to normal
With the pandemic preventing NHL GMs from having their annual three-day sojourn to Boca Raton, Fla., they had a virtual meeting last week on a variety of topics. One result, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and the Athletic: The league is hoping to return to a nearly normal schedule for 2021-22 with training camps starting in the Sept. 21 range and the schedule going a week later by starting Oct. 12.
The big question remains if the NHL is going to Beijing for the Olympics. That needs to be decided soon. In addition to all the logistics involved regarding the trip and play in China, the NHL would need to build in the three-week February break to its schedule.
As for this season, the league has yet to commit to playoff schedule or sites for the winner of the North Division to play in the final two rounds. It's possible, maybe even likely, the North will be finishing the regular season while other divisions will already be in the playoffs. The Vancouver situation has the Canucks playing games to May 19. The Sabres, by comparison, finish their season May 8 in Pittsburgh.
Pens-Devils as bizarre as it gets
Something was in the water in Pittsburgh in the third period Tuesday. Through 40 minutes, the Penguins had a 6-0 lead and poor Lindy Ruff's Devils looked completely overmatched. And then everything went haywire.
The Devils scored three goals, Sidney Crosby made it 7-3 and the Devils scored three more but couldn't get an equalizer. Final score was 7-6 for Pittsburgh. The Penguins thus became the first team in NHL history to win a game in which they got outscored by five goals in the third period (6-1).
Not knowing that stat, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan called the game an "outlier" and he was absolutely right.
"I've never been through an experience like that," Sullivan said. "It's not an easy one to react to. ... We need to be a whole lot better in a lot of areas to close out games."
The Devils became the third team to lose a game when outscoring the opponent by five in any period. The last one was Toronto in 1987, which had a 5-0 lead after the first period (and the second) and lost to Calgary in overtime, 6-5.
The Sabres were involved with the first game. On March 10, 1976, in Civic Arena, the Penguins scored five in the second to take a 6-2 lead. The Sabres roared back to win it, 7-6, by scoring five goals in the last 10 minutes. Gilbert Perreault got the final two goals, including the game-winner with 21 seconds left in a contest that saw the teams finish even in shots at 40-40.
Around the boards
• The Canucks' two wins against the Leafs coming off their Covid pause gave them real hope in the playoff race. So does the schedule, with Vancouver in a four-game series against an Ottawa team it was 5-0 against this year. Until Thursday night's 3-0 loss.
The Canucks entered the weekend 10 points behind Montreal for the final playoff spot, but with four games in hand. They have four games left with Calgary and the three more with Ottawa. The issue? Five games left with Edmonton, including four games split between the two cities from May 3-8.
• There's all this bloggy chatter around the internet wondering if Patrick Marleau is a Hall of Famer, and it's bizarre. He didn't only break Gordie Howe's all-time record for games played, he's been a standout player for more than 20 years.
Marleau entered the weekend with 566 career goals and 1,197 points, three shy of becoming the league's 50th player with 1,200. His durability is legendary as he has played at least 80 games in a season 15 times and played the full 48 in the 2013 lockout season. And he's scored 72 goals in 195 playoff games. How can this even be a discussion?
• Former Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour's first five games in Florida: One goal, plus-6 rating, average ice time 19:29, team record 3-1-1. Not a bad start.