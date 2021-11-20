Inside the NHL: Don Granato reaches season's first crisis point. How will he react?

"If we want to get to our game, you don't just go out and do that," Granato said Friday. "You don't get a meeting with the other team and say, 'Hey, let us do this.' And it was almost as if we played that way (against Calgary). You've got to wear on the other team, And then you can get to your game and how you want to play. Your style, your identity will show.

"It's one of those games you want to forget but you know you have to remember," he added. "You want to get rid of it. But there's lessons in there to be learned."

Granato admitted that Saturday's practice in Harborcenter was likely the most in-depth one the schedule will allow the Sabres to have for the next week or so, but he's not fretting over that either.

"You can make adjustments right away and instead of practicing them, you're saying, 'OK, this adjustment has happened tonight in the game,' " Granato said. "It's completely different because you're playing the game and not practicing but it's equally and sometimes even better to do that. I'm not concerned with the bulk of games and not practice. I think you can do things and make improvements to target within the next game."