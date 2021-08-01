Inside the NHL: Chris Drury looking to make Rangers into a tougher team

Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Start spreadin' the news? What news is coming out of free agency in New York, New York?

We know old friend Chris Drury remains on the trail of Jack Eichel but the Rangers' rookie GM has made some odd roster moves in recent days.

Meanwhile on Long Island, venerable sage Lou Lamoriello is lurking. You get the feeling a big trade is coming or some signings are inevitable. The Islanders have been oddly quiet in recent weeks. You would not think that will continue.

It seems like you can blame Tom Wilson for renting space inside the Rangers' head. In the wake of his May incident with Artemi Panarin, the Capitals' gnat has Drury obsessed with making his team harder to play against. Drury signed 6-foot-6 Jarred Tinordi, who pummeled Wilson in March in Boston in retribution for a hit on Brandon Carlo, and 6-foot-3 defender Patrik Nemeth.

On Thursday, Drury gave up a third-round pick to Vegas to acquire tough guy Ryan Reaves, who once said he was "the solution to your Tom Wilson problem" and is now reunited with former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant. Then he signed Reaves to a one-year extension through 2023.