Inside the NHL: Chris Drury looking to make Rangers into a tougher team

Start spreadin' the news? What news is coming out of free agency in New York, New York?
We know old friend Chris Drury remains on the trail of Jack Eichel but the Rangers' rookie GM has made some odd roster moves in recent days.
Meanwhile on Long Island, venerable sage Lou Lamoriello is lurking. You get the feeling a big trade is coming or some signings are inevitable. The Islanders have been oddly quiet in recent weeks. You would not think that will continue.
It seems like you can blame Tom Wilson for renting space inside the Rangers' head. In the wake of his May incident with Artemi Panarin, the Capitals' gnat has Drury obsessed with making his team harder to play against. Drury signed 6-foot-6 Jarred Tinordi, who pummeled Wilson in March in Boston in retribution for a hit on Brandon Carlo, and 6-foot-3 defender Patrik Nemeth.
On Thursday, Drury gave up a third-round pick to Vegas to acquire tough guy Ryan Reaves, who once said he was "the solution to your Tom Wilson problem" and is now reunited with former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant. Then he signed Reaves to a one-year extension through 2023.
The Rangers also signed Barclay Goodrow from Tampa Bay to a six-year deal worth $3.6 million per season. Yes, six years. Excessive even for a rugged guy who will help your bottom six. And this comes after the Rangers got an underwhelming return for Pavel Buchnevich in a trade from St. Louis that brought back Sammy Blais and a draft pick. Drury still has to figure out what to do about Mika Zibanejad, who is entering the final year of his contract at $5.3 million.
On Long Island, the waiting continues for Lamoriello to sign Zach Parise or re-sign veteran Kyle Palmieri. Or perhaps he works a deal with St. Louis for Vladimir Tarasenko.
The Islanders have more than $17 million cap space (and retiring defenseman Johnny Boychuk's $6 million are headed to long-term injured reserve). Free agency only started July 28, it didn't end then.
This is one team with some key adds still to make, moving into a new arena and coming off back-to-back final four runs.
Big deals go down at draft
The NHL trade deadline has become one big bore and the real interesting trade days now center on Day 1 of the draft and the couple of days preceding it. By contrast, baseball's trade deadline is what hockey fans want and what Canadian television first grabbed on to when it created its daylong live show around the deadline.
The rigors of the cap and GMs who simply overvalue their prospects have made the trade deadline difficult to navigate. Baseball teams quickly tear down their clubs (see what the Cubs and Nationals have done) and don't have fear of dealing prospects, like the Blue Jays did in getting Minnesota's Jose Berrios. In hockey, you need your cheap players on entry-level deals and teams are mostly unwilling to move them for expensive talent that could put them over the hump in a hunt for the postseason or a Stanley Cup run.
I realize Eichel is injured and that colors all trade discussions but the outrage of fans about their team potentially trading their top young players is comical. If the Rangers won't at least ponder Alexis Lafreniere or Kappo Kakko, or the Anaheim Ducks won't include Trevor Zegras or the Los Angeles Kings won't include Quinton Byfield, how do they expect to make a deal for an established NHL talent?
Great Eight signed up for run at 894
Alex Ovechkin's five-year, $47.5 million contract signed last week with the Capitals takes him past age 40 and into realistic territory to pass Wayne Gretzky's career goal record. He starts his 17th season in October after negotiating his own contract.
Washington now has all three of its longest-tenured players – Ovechkin, center Nicklas Backstrom and defenseman John Carlson – under contract through at least the 2024-25 season.
Ovechkin enters the season with 730 goals, one behind Marcel Dionne for fifth all-time. That leaves him 164 shy of Gretzky's record of 894, an average of 33 per year through the 2025-26 season.
"You never know. I’m going to try my best,” Ovechkin said. “That’s why I want to play five more years. If I have a chance to catch The Great One, why not? If I’m going to be second, that’s a pretty good number as well.”
Around the boards
• The NHL should just officially endorse an interview period in advance of free agency. Right now, there is none. So how were so many deals so quickly consummated on Wednesday? Obviously, teams were talking and agreeing to contract terms surreptitiously. It was silly to see.
• When you look at the Atlantic Division on paper right now, Tampa Bay and Florida look to be clear playoff teams with Boston (even though it lost the returning-home David Krejci) and Toronto the likely teams to grab the other two spots. Montreal was in the Stanley Cup final and looks like it will have a tough time making the postseason next season.
Corey Perry (Tampa Bay) and Philip Danault (Los Angeles) left the Habs in free agency. Shea Weber's career may be over due to a multitude of injuries and now comes Friday's announcement that speedy forward Paul Byron had hip surgery last week and might be out until January. That's another big blow.
• The Islanders' 13-game road trip to start the season while construction is wrapping up on UBS Arena is an NHL record, but another big roadie on the 2021-22 schedule will be endured by Edmonton while the World Juniors return to Rogers Place for the second straight year after last year's tournament was played there without fans.
The Oilers play eight straight on the road running Dec. 22-Jan. 5. The trip goes Los Angeles, San Jose, Calgary, St. Louis, New Jersey, Long Island, New York and Toronto. Ouch.