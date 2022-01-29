Inside the NHL: Canucks' choice of NHL's first female AGM resonates to her days at Niagara

"But what that shows was that she had a plan. I was not surprised at all to hear this news, because that's exactly what she had told me and how it's gone. It was so unique that it stuck right out, and I remembered it."

Hutton said Castonguay could have had a brilliant career in finance but she told him how she was going to prepare for her post-Niagara days.

"She said, 'I'm already looking into the different courses I'll need to take in law school for contract negotiations and all that stuff,' " he recalled. "'While I'm here at Niagara, I want to make sure that I leave here understanding the whole financial side of it.' So I just said, 'OK, great.' "

Hutton said as a student-athlete, Castonguay's off-the-ice view of the game stood out.

"I have a lot of very sports-obsessed students, but they're never thinking about it like that," he said. "They're always thinking about an individual player, or whether a team's going far and that sort of stuff. She wanted to know behind the scenes. What do the numbers mean and how do they add up? What does it mean to value things like cash flow?