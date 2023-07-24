Mike Harrington Sports Columnist Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It is hard to process the parting of the ways between Ron Raccuia and the Buffalo Bills last week. That’s a stunner. While plenty of executives have been shown the door since Terry and Kim Pegula came to town just more than 12 years ago, this one seemed to have an out-of-left-field quality to it not seen since the forever-unexplained sacking of Pat LaFontaine as Buffalo Sabres president of hockey in 2014.

Raccuia was on the stage at last month’s stadium groundbreaking, celebrating the deal made with the county and state. He was speaking from the dais, looking forward to 2026. He was hobnobbing with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Gov. Kathy Hochul, as well as Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane.

And now he’s out? While the site is still just a dirt pile being excavated and months before the first piece of steel is up? Truly bizarre.

While they can be termed as resignations or mutual agreements or whatever other euphemisms you want to use, let’s spell this out: These kind of moves are firings. They are decisions made by Terry Pegula to go in a different direction with his leadership team. Some have made sense over the years, and some have been baffling.

Ultimately, it’s his team, and he’s free to run it his way.

Pegula is taking over as Bills president and announced that John Roth will take Raccuia’s titles of executive vice president and COO of the Bills. In this view, that’s problematic.

Roth was brought in just six months ago to be COO of the Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment, with no prior experience in professional sports after 24 years at Fidelity Investments. He was supposed to give an outside perspective on a hockey franchise still desperate to fill seats and suites, and try to do that in what has become one of the NHL’s worst arenas for fan amenities.

Hockey operations finally are in good hands with general manager Kevyn Adams, assistant GM Jason Karmanos and coach Don Granato. But the Sabres have a long way to go off the ice, and the newbie essentially brought in to replace Kim Pegula is now taking on added workload from the other side of the company.

Roth will be knee-deep in the business workings of an NFL team and the construction process of a $1.54 billion football stadium. That sure makes it seem as though the Sabres are being treated like second-class citizens.

The Sabres said Friday that Roth was unavailable to discuss his new role. In a Q&A with The Buffalo News in February, Roth said that “learning businesses” is his core function, and that his lack of sports experience wasn’t much of a negative.

“That is my passion. That’s something I’ve talked to Terry about for the last 10 years,” Roth said. “That is what I’m all about. That means my lane, really, is the fan. Kevyn and Don are doing their job on the ice with the team, and I take care of the rest and work with them.

“The good news is we have a really experienced, seasoned leadership team here. I’m not just coming in cold. There’s some really talented people here that have been around for a long time, that understand how this business works and want to make it better and want to continue to improve.”

It is similar to what Adams said in September when asked if he were going to have to take on any of Kim Pegula’s duties in the wake of her illness. The GM said the Sabres have multiple department heads capable of chipping in to keep things running smoothly.

But Roth was supposed to be the one to kick-start things, and that seems as though it could be more difficult with his attention spread. With this arrangement, you wonder how much, if anything, can get changed in the arena in the near future. And a big renovation? Maybe something in the $300 million-$400 million range that so many other cities have already gotten? Forget about that happening until the new Highmark Stadium is up and running and producing gobs of revenue, although that might have been the scenario regardless of any front-office changes.

Kim Pegula is still officially listed as the Sabres’ co-owner/president, but it is clear Roth was brought in to run the business side of the hockey club. And it wasn’t expected to be in a part-time role.

The Sabres need a front-facing president who is fan – and media-friendly – and working full time on hockey. Perhaps Roth could have fit that role, but it is going to be impossible for him to do it with the amount of time he is going to have to spend in Orchard Park.

The Sabres need someone like deposed president Ted Black, who put on a happy face on behalf of the franchise from the day Pegula came to town. Remember that “Hockey Heaven” was Black’s key phrase at the Day 1 news conference, and it didn’t come from the owner.

But Black ran afoul of the Pegulas, as most executives eventually do. And sometimes, his openness got him in trouble. Black calling a new alternate jersey a “turdburger,” for instance, lives forever in team infamy.

Roth was brought in to evaluate the business, but this corner’s antenna was up about his financial company background: Was he brought in to run the team – or set it up for a sale? The Sabres have been a money loser for many years and probably won’t get out of the red until they make the playoffs. Pegula paid $189 million for them in 2011 and had to be shocked to see the Ottawa Senators selling last month for nearly $1 billion. Don’t forget the Pegulas need to cover any cost overruns for the stadium, and that figure won’t be known until construction is complete.

Multiple sources, however, insist a sale – or even the addition of a minority partner – isn’t on Terry Pegula’s radar for the Sabres, even though either scenario would make sense.

From my observations, Terry Pegula is invested in the hockey team as much as he was 12 years ago. He loves the draft and free agency. He loves watching prospect camp, where he sat with Adams and Granato on multiple days this month in LECOM Harborcenter.

The salary cap payroll for next season has already jumped nearly $12 million in one year. Going up to $77 million doesn’t speak to much internal cap at play, if any. There’s a key sign he’s still invested, literally and figuratively.

But with this move, Terry Pegula has now circled back and created the same problem for Roth that his wife dealt with in her roles: It’s daunting for anyone to serve in a major role such as COO for two professional sports franchises, especially someone with no experience in the matter.

“As far as business, I bring a broader perspective, with a combination of a seasoned leadership team that’s been in the organization,” Roth said in our interview five months ago. “And I think that is a powerful combination.”

Probably true. But as a business, the Sabres need far more help than the Bills. This move shows the trust Pegula has in his longtime business associate, but it still doesn’t seem like much of a positive for the hockey team.

Prospects on the move

A couple of Sabres roster notes: Rochester forward Kohen Olischefski has signed a one-year contract with Dusseldorfer EG of the German League, according to Tony Androckitis of InsideAHLHockey.com. And 2023 seventh-round pick Norwin Panocha has opted to come to North America, rather than stay home in Germany, and will play next season for Chicoutimi in the Quebec League.

Olischefski had nine goals and 17 assists in 43 games for Cincinnati after signing an AHL deal for last season. He had two goals in 16 games following a promotion to Rochester, and then played a more prominent role during the Amerks’ playoff run, with two goals and a plus-6 rating in 12 games.

Olischefski scored the go-ahead goal in Rochester’s 8-4 win over Toronto that completed a three-game sweep of the North Division final. He skated on a line with top draft pick Matt Savoie during the Eastern Conference final against Hershey, and centered older prospects Filip Cederqvist and Linus Weissbach later in the series.Panocha played three games in the top German League last season and was expected to go back to his homeland. But he was one of 12 players taken in both the NHL draft and the CHL Import Draft, getting selected 32nd by Chicoutimi, and opted to play junior hockey on this side of the ocean.

Amerks honored off the ice

At the annual AHL Awards Gala held Thursday during the Board of Governors’ meeting in Hilton Head, S.C., the Amerks picked up a pair of front-office awards. They were named the Eastern Conference winner for digital media excellence and also earned the league’s ticket sales department of the year.

The AHL surpassed 500,000 fans in a single postseason for the first time in league history, and Rochester helped contribute with several huge houses in Blue Cross Arena. The crowd of 10,746 for Game 3 of the East final on May 27 against Hershey was the biggest to see the Amerks in their home rink since 2005.

Rochester totaled $1.2 million in season ticket revenue, cracking the $1 million mark for the first time in franchise history. It also increased individual game individual ticket sales by more than $300,000 from 2021-22, as average attendance went from 4,075 per game to 5,366. The playoff average then soared to 9,543 for the six home games.