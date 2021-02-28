Inside the NHL: Birth of Sabres featured as new book tells stories of jerseys, names

The Reverse Retro look has been largely praised across the NHL, gaining huge notice with the Colorado Avalanche's tribute to the Quebec Nordiques worn in last weekend's outdoor game in Lake Tahoe.

"At first I thought it was a money grab," Creamer said. "Throwbacks normally see an old design on players of today that bring back memories. "The idea that they would take that and change the colors and logos defeated the purpose, but then when I actually saw some of the designs, I couldn't deny a lot of them looked pretty good. It was a sort of alternate history if the NHL had them in the 1970s.

"When you do stuff like this, you see some interesting designs. Nordiques, Whalers silver, Kings in Gretzky-era jerseys with Marcel Dionne colors. Overall, I love the idea."

Equipment managers rue lots of jersey combinations because of the need for matching pants, socks and gloves. But the NHL has been taking the plunge more in recent seasons.

"It was time the NHL sort of caught up to the rest of the 21st century here," Creamer said. "Baseball has done five or six jerseys for some teams for 30 years, it seems. You watch an NBA game and you have no idea who you're seeing half the time. I understand why the NHL took so long. I'm glad most teams stayed in their same color family."