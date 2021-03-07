Inside the NHL: As he hits 1,000 games, Patrick Kane is in the thick of early Hart race

At 1,059 career points, Kane is seventh in scoring among American players, and Brett Hull's record of 1,391 seems easily in reach.

"The biggest thing is once you start reaching these type of milestones — 400 goals and 1,000 games coming up — it leaves you wanting more,” Kane said after scoring No. 400 of his career on Feb. 28 against Detroit. “It’s exciting to achieve them and nice to have these types of milestones. Probably means I’ve played a while, but I just think you just want to keep getting better.”

Jeremy Colliton is suddenly a coach of the year candidate after coming into the season with many Hawks fans wondering how long he might last. While Kane's production has obviously helped, he has also fostered a buy-in to the coach's plan from the young players in the dressing room. When the top players show belief in the coach, the rest of the room follows.

"His production is better than ever, but to me, it’s all about the work ethic away from the puck,” Colliton said. “That type of team-first mentality, that’s what we’re trying to build here so we can have long-term success. Not only is he doing it, but he’s encouraging other guys to do it."